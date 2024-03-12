5 Things To Know About Cooking With Lavender

Lavender is a member of the mint family, along with sage, oregano, rosemary and thyme. Since it’s a classic scent in soaps and perfumes, it’s fair to think that it might taste like your go-to toiletries. However, lavender is a lesser-used herb with a subtle, spicy, hard-to-pin-down taste that enhances the other flavors in a dish, like how vanilla adds depth to sweets. It has endless culinary uses: Brew it into a tea, pair it with cheese, add it to a jam, mix it into a spice rub, stir it into cocktails or bake into cookies and cakes.