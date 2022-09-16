10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch
Whether you're looking for cute, creepy or elegant, we found a candy bowl that will delight all your trick-or-treaters.
Whether you're expecting a large group of trick-or-treaters to stop by your door this Halloween, or you're holding an intimate party with your closest ghouls and guys, stocking up on candy is a must. Though a plethora of chocolates, lollipops, gummies and more are now sold in bags decorated with bewitching designs, transfering your bought candies to a cute (or creepy) bowl is a fun way to make Halloween a bit more festive. From giggling ghosts to animated monster hands, here are some of the best Halloween candy bowls you can buy this year.
This interactive pumpkin candy bowl isn't for the faint of heart. Trick-or-treaters should beware of its motion-activated skeleton hand — not only does it move, the pumpkin also emits a haunting monster growl each time someone takes a piece of candy out of it. The bowl also holds up to 9 cups worth of goodies, so trick-or-treaters are more than welcome to take a second fistful...if they dare!
This adorable candy bowl holder looks so real, don't be surprised when trick-or-treaters come to your door just to pet the dog. While they may be disappointed this candy bowl is just attached to a statue, good candy options can brighten the whole mood.
This pumpkin candy bowl is fun, cute and a little creepy all at the same time, making it the perfect addition to your porch this Halloween night.
This creepy candy bowl adds a whole new meaning to the phrase "come and rest your weary bones." With each and every candy grab, the Grim Reaper will come to life and utter spine-chilling greetings.
Want double the bang for your buck? This elegant pumpkin-shaped glass candy bowl from Godiva comes filled with 21 individually-wrapped pieces of the brand's mouthwatering milk, dark and milk-salted caramel chocolates to save you the stress of needing to buy your bowl and candy separately. The chic design also makes it perfect for using as decor for your Thanksgiving table too!
This eerie candy bowl from West Elm is big enough to hold all your favorite Halloween treats and is made from terracotta so it can withstand sitting outside on the porch or front steps, if you choose to partake in contactless trick-or-treating this year.
Though you won't find any fire, brimstone, toil or trouble inside this cauldron-shaped bowl, it's still big enough to hold all your favorite Halloween candies. Crate & Barrel also offers it in a smaller size, if you want to separate candies that contain nuts from those that don't. The bowl is also microwave and dishwasher-safe and can be used to serve actual food like chili, soup or any other magical concoction you throw together.
Good grief, this lidded candy bowl is just too cute to pass up. Not only does the pumpkin feature a hilarious grimace that any true Peanuts fan will instantly recognize, the bowl's Snoopy-handled lid also keeps your trick-or-treaters from knowing what's hidden inside. How's that for a Halloween surprise?!
This chic candy bowl is perfect for a grown-up Halloween party. Put it on a buffet table or in an entryway to add some glamour to the night.
Though Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated the day after Halloween, you can still get the festivities going in advance. This beautiful Day of the Dead-inspired bowl is decorated with images of sugar skulls, an icon of the holiday.
