10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch

Whether you're looking for cute, creepy or elegant, we found a candy bowl that will delight all your trick-or-treaters.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these links.
September 16, 2022
By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

Halloween

Whether you're expecting a large group of trick-or-treaters to stop by your door this Halloween, or you're holding an intimate party with your closest ghouls and guys, stocking up on candy is a must. Though a plethora of chocolates, lollipops, gummies and more are now sold in bags decorated with bewitching designs, transfering your bought candies to a cute (or creepy) bowl is a fun way to make Halloween a bit more festive. From giggling ghosts to animated monster hands, here are some of the best Halloween candy bowls you can buy this year.

Animated Pumpkin Candy Holder

$29.99
Amazon

This interactive pumpkin candy bowl isn't for the faint of heart. Trick-or-treaters should beware of its motion-activated skeleton hand — not only does it move, the pumpkin also emits a haunting monster growl each time someone takes a piece of candy out of it. The bowl also holds up to 9 cups worth of goodies, so trick-or-treaters are more than welcome to take a second fistful...if they dare!

Buy It

Ghost Dog Candy Bowl Holder

$24.98
Walmart

This adorable candy bowl holder looks so real, don't be surprised when trick-or-treaters come to your door just to pet the dog. While they may be disappointed this candy bowl is just attached to a statue, good candy options can brighten the whole mood.

Buy It

Pumpkin Candy Bowl

$69
Pottery Barn Kids

This pumpkin candy bowl is fun, cute and a little creepy all at the same time, making it the perfect addition to your porch this Halloween night.

Buy It

Grim Reaper Animated Candy Bowl

$38.99
Amazon

This creepy candy bowl adds a whole new meaning to the phrase "come and rest your weary bones." With each and every candy grab, the Grim Reaper will come to life and utter spine-chilling greetings.

Buy It

Godiva Pumpkin Candy Dish with Assorted G Cube Truffles

$24.95
Godiva

Want double the bang for your buck? This elegant pumpkin-shaped glass candy bowl from Godiva comes filled with 21 individually-wrapped pieces of the brand's mouthwatering milk, dark and milk-salted caramel chocolates to save you the stress of needing to buy your bowl and candy separately. The chic design also makes it perfect for using as decor for your Thanksgiving table too!

Buy It

West Elm Skull Candy Bowl

$50
West Elm

This eerie candy bowl from West Elm is big enough to hold all your favorite Halloween treats and is made from terracotta so it can withstand sitting outside on the porch or front steps, if you choose to partake in contactless trick-or-treating this year.

Buy It

Crate & Barrel Cauldron Bowls

$29.95
Crate&Barrel

Though you won't find any fire, brimstone, toil or trouble inside this cauldron-shaped bowl, it's still big enough to hold all your favorite Halloween candies. Crate & Barrel also offers it in a smaller size, if you want to separate candies that contain nuts from those that don't. The bowl is also microwave and dishwasher-safe and can be used to serve actual food like chili, soup or any other magical concoction you throw together.

Buy It

Pottery Barn Peanuts Lidded Candy Bowl

$99
Pottery Barn

Good grief, this lidded candy bowl is just too cute to pass up. Not only does the pumpkin feature a hilarious grimace that any true Peanuts fan will instantly recognize, the bowl's Snoopy-handled lid also keeps your trick-or-treaters from knowing what's hidden inside. How's that for a Halloween surprise?!

Buy It

Serving Bowl with Skull Base

$24.99
HomeGoods

This chic candy bowl is perfect for a grown-up Halloween party. Put it on a buffet table or in an entryway to add some glamour to the night.

Buy It

Day of the Dead Floral Candy Serve Bowl

$34.95
Williams Sonoma

Though Day of the Dead is traditionally celebrated the day after Halloween, you can still get the festivities going in advance. This beautiful Day of the Dead-inspired bowl is decorated with images of sugar skulls, an icon of the holiday.

Buy It

