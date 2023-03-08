How A Food Safety Expert Cleans Her Kitchen

I am obsessed with the cleanliness, especially, of my refrigerator. I do not like when I have spoiled food or anything with mold in there. Each week before I go food shopping, I go through my refrigerator and toss any leftovers that have been in there for more than four days, any spoiled food and clean up any spills. I also go through my crisper drawers – one holds vegetables and one holds bread. I toss any vegetables that have spoiled. I use up any leftover ones that day in omelets or I roast them for dinner. Most vegetables have a shelf life longer than four days, depending on the type, but by looking at what I have in my fridge, I minimize food waste.