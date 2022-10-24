Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Pistachio Ladoo
Trending Recipes
Monster Veggie Burgers
Monster Veggie Burgers
Food Network Kitchen’s Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana, as seen on Food Network.
Copycat Zuppa Toscana
Halloween Oreo Roll
Halloween Oreo Roll
Baked Pork Chops
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Currently Obsessed With...
These Loud + Proud Shakers Are Putting MSG Back on the American Dinner Table
Kellogg’s New Elf on the Shelf Cereal Makes You Feel Like You’re Eating Fresh Snow
Shop
What's New
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals
3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen
30 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

How to Clean Every Kind of Kitchen Countertop

We’ve got the dirt on how to keep your countertops sparkling, whether they’re made of humble Formica, elegant marble, or anything in between!

October 24, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

1223036478

Photo by: Grace Cary/Getty Images

Grace Cary/Getty Images

By Sharon Franke for Food Network Kitchen

When you walk into the kitchen in the morning for that first cup of coffee or in the evening to prep dinner, you want to be greeted by a nice clean countertop. Keeping your countertops pristine doesn’t have to be difficult. Whether you’re looking to remove sticky peanut butter and jelly, grime from grocery bags or potential contaminates from raw proteins, here’s our advice for banishing dirt, streaks, stains, and germs from every type of kitchen countertop.

Dos and Don’ts to Keep Countertops in Good Condition — No Matter What Material You Have

Do place a trivet or thick potholder or cloth under hot cookware or baking dishes to prevent heat damage.

Don’t cut directly on a countertop to avoid scratches, nicks, and even worse, gashes. Keep a generously sized cutting board at the ready that will give you plenty of room for knife work.

Don’t let dirty pots, pans, and dishes linger on the countertop as they can lead to stains, especially if they contained ingredients like tomato, wine, curry, and mustard.

Do use a spoon rest or small plate to hold whisks, spatulas, and other cooking utensils between uses.

Do clean up spills and smudges right after they happen when they’re easy to wipe up without scrubbing and are less likely to stain.

Do be careful with cans, especially if the surface is wet. If you have to leave a can on your countertop, place a paper towel underneath to prevent a rust ring.

Don't use paint removers, oven cleaners, or other strong chemicals on countertops.

Cleaning Basics for All Types of Countertops

Start by washing the countertop with a sponge and soapy water and then rinsing it off. Dishwashing detergent is just fine. Then, using a microfiber cloth, take a few seconds to dry off the surface to prevent streaks and blotches. Just about every company that manufactures or sells countertops emphasizes that you don’t need anything but soap and water for regular maintenance. They also advise against using abrasive cleaners of any type.

If you use any cleaner, even one specifically intended for the material out of which your countertops are fabricated, test it in a small out-of-the-way spot before you apply it to a large area.

1327053633

Photo by: Serghei Starus/Getty Images

Serghei Starus/Getty Images

How to Clean Laminate (Formica)

  • You can use a multipurpose cleaner like those offered by Clorox, Lysol, Mr. Clean, and Method on Formica countertops, but avoid ones that contain bleach. Don’t skip the rinse and dry steps. When you rinse off, be especially careful not to flood the laminate, particularly near the seams; you don’t want any water to seep underneath and cause swelling.

  • To get rid of a stubborn stain, apply a paste made of baking soda and warm water and allow it to sit on the spot for 5 to 10 minutes or longer, then gently rub it into the stain.

  • Disinfect a laminate surface by using an antibacterial spray but be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and allow the solution to sit on the surface for the time recommended on the label before rinsing it off.

    How to Clean Granite

640184172

Photo by: irina88w/Getty Images

irina88w/Getty Images

Just soap and water should do the trick to clean most messes from a granite countertop. Avoid vinegar, lemon juice, ammonia, bleach, and glass cleaners like Windex or Glass Plus. Over time, these substances can dull and remove the sealant that’s always applied to granite countertops.

Tackle any lingering stains with a mixture of baking soda and water.

1209941801

Photo by: hikesterson/Getty Images

hikesterson/Getty Images

If you want to sanitize the surface, apply undiluted isopropyl alcohol. It’s a good idea to add it to a spray bottle to make it easy to spritz on.

How to Clean Quartz (Cambria, Caeserstone, and Silestone)

469551725

Photo by: DHSphoto/Getty Images

DHSphoto/Getty Images

Again, use soap and water to start. Don’t use bleach or any products that contain it. Also avoid glass cleaners like Windex.

To remove stains, cover them with a paste made from baking soda or Barkeepers Friend and allow it to sit for several minutes before rubbing in a circular motion.

113567588

Photo by: Elenathewise/Getty Images

Elenathewise/Getty Images

Isopropyl alcohol is your best bet for sanitizing a quartz surface.

How to Clean a Solid Surface (Corian)

926193804

Photo by: asbe/Getty Images

asbe/Getty Images

It’s OK to use a multi-purpose cleaner like Fantastik, 409, or Clorox but avoid window cleaners.

For blotches or stains that you can’t get out with a cleaner, use Soft Scrub and apply in a circular motion.

109350291

Photo by: Robert Daly/Getty Images

Robert Daly/Getty Images

How to Clean Soapstone

To maintain its finish and avoid damage forgo vinegar, citrus, bleach, ammonia, or any harsh chemical cleaners.

675497692

Photo by: jodiejohnson/Getty Images

jodiejohnson/Getty Images

Occasionally, rub in a very light coating of mineral oil.

How to Clean Wood or Butcher Block Countertops

Before cleaning a wood countertop, you may need to scrape off any gunk with a metal dough scraper.

After washing and rinsing, spray the surface with undiluted white vinegar or a solution of 1 teaspoon bleach and 1 cup water and allow it to sit for a few minutes to disinfect the surface.

To remove spots, sprinkle salt on the area and then scrub it with the cut side of a lemon. Keep in mind that you may never be able to restore a wood countertop to as pristine a condition as you can other surfaces. You might as well embrace the imperfect look of a well-used surface.

How to Clean Stainless Steel

Avoid bleach cleaners. Barkeepers Friend is a great cleaner for stainless steel; combine it with water to make a paste to remove stains. Just be sure to rinse off thoroughly to get rid of any residue.

Once you have rinsed and dried stainless steel, rub in a very light coating of mineral oil which will help it resist streaks, smudges, and fingerprints. Pro tip: A light application of mineral oil will also work wonders on your stainless-steel fridge.

How to Clean Marble

Only use soap and water to clean marble. Avoid vinegar, lemon juice, and bleach which can eat at the stone.

To get rid of stains, allow a baking soda water paste to sit on the spot overnight.

You can sanitize the surface with a spritz of isopropyl alcohol.

Sharon Franke has been testing and writing about kitchen equipment for over 30 years. Before becoming a cooking tools expert, she spent seven years working as a professional chef in New York City restaurants. In her free time, she's busy baking sourdough bread and rustling pots and pans on her own stove.

Related Links:

How to Clean Stainless Steel Pans

How to Clean Cast Iron Cookware

How to Clean a Coffeemaker

Next Up

How to Clean Your Air Fryer

Follow these simple steps to keep air frying smoke- and grease-free.

How to Use Nonstick Pans In the Oven Safely

Everything you need to know about using nonstick pans (both ceramic and Teflon) in the oven.

How to Make an Emergency Preparedness Kit

Even if you never use it, you'll feel better knowing it's there.

How to Turn Fried Food Recipes Into Air Fryer Recipes

This is how you can make deep-fried classics in the air fryer.

The Best Ways to Use a Food Saver

Seal everything from fresh herbs to whole meals with this handy kitchen tool.

How to Make Recipes Work in an Instant Pot and Slow Cooker

Convert recipes to your preferred cooking method with these tips.

A Beginner's Guide to Composting

Here's how to start making the most of your food scraps.

When to Use a Blender Versus a Food Processor in the Kitchen

Optimize the cooking process by choosing the best tool for the job.

These Are the Foods You Just Can't Make In an Air Fryer

Some foods can't be cooked with hot air alone.

How I Keep My Smoke Detector From Going Off While Cooking — Safely!

You can sear a steak at home without the blare of a smoke detector going off in the background.

More from:

Help Around the Kitchen

What's New

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back — These are the Best Kitchen Deals Oct 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Knife Sharpeners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 26, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Oct 25, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

25 Best Gifts for Your Co-Workers Oct 24, 2022

By: Allison Russo

25 Best Gifts for Cheese Lovers Oct 24, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

110 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Oct 26, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

24 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Oct 26, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Things You Didn't Know About Shopping at the Dollar Store Oct 24, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

This Is Every Tool You Need to Make Thanksgiving Dinner 19 Photos

By: Food Network Kitchen

Everything You Want to Know About Light Wine Oct 24, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

31 Best Vegan Gifts for Plant-Based Loved Ones Oct 20, 2022

By: Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES

30 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Oct 21, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

25 Holiday Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon for $25 or Less Oct 20, 2022

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Speakers for Every Kind of Dinner Party Oct 20, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

Food Network Staffers' Favorite Plant-Based Products Oct 19, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

Target Just Announced Major Black Friday Deals Start Now Oct 21, 2022

By: Allison Russo and T.K. Brady

Food Network Kitchen's Ultimate Thanksgiving Turkey Toolkit Oct 21, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best New (and Returning) Halloween Candy You Can Buy This Year Oct 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2022 Oct 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and Rachel Trujillo

The Espresso Machine One Food Network Editor Can't Stop Talking About Oct 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

20 Holiday Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 18, 2022

Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals Oct 13, 2022

By: Samantha Marcus

The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day Oct 13, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host Oct 21, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen