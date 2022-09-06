How to Hack Your Starbucks PSL Healthy

The Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato is made with oatmilk and Starbucks Blonde Espresso. You’ll find layered flavors of apple, cinnamon, and brown sugar with spiced apple drizzle in your cup. A Grande (16 fl. oz) has 320 calories, 29g sugar and 56g carbs. That’s the carb equivalent of close to four slices of bread! The Tall (12 fl. oz.) option is a more diet-friendly option at 230 calories, 22g sugar, and 41g carbs, while the better option would be the Short (8 fl. oz) which comes in at 150 calories, 16g sugar, and 28g carbs.