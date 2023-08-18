Starbucks' Iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte Turns 20

Sales took off so rapidly in the first year that the chain was concerned about its ability to meet demand. The following fall, the pumpkin spice latte was released across the U.S. and Canada. While Starbucks considered switching things up and swapping it out for another seasonal beverage option during those first few years, social media, with its onslaught of P-S-Lfies, turned the popular drink into a full-fledged seasonal icon. It is now Starbucks’ best-selling seasonal beverage item. The PSL evolved to keep up with evolving tastes and cultural mores, too. In 2015, Starbucks updated the formula of its pumpkin sauce to include real pumpkin puree.