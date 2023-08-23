Starbucks' Fall Menu Has Arrived. Here Are All the Highlights.

Food Network had a chance to taste these new beverages and we're thrilled to report back with all the details. We appreciated the way the flavors of the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmeal Shaken Espresso slowly unfold, and its lingering caramel notes. The drink is made by adding apple, cinnamon and brown sugar flavors to Starbucks Blonde Espresso, then shaking it all together and topping it with oatmilk.