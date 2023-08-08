The Weeknd Launches His Own Instant Coffee with Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle and The Weeknd have partnered to launch Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee. This limited run of 100-percent Ethiopia Natural METAD Yirgacheffe Gedeb Chelebesa, known for its tasting notes of jammy fruit flavors, berry compote, toffee and lemon, is perfect for those mornings when the agenda is so packed, there’s just no time to go through a routine of grinding beans and brewing. The instant coffee is completely effortless, and can be taken with you wherever the day – and the need for caffeine – takes you.