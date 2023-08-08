Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Grilled Skirt Steak with Sticky Barbecue Onions
Trending Recipes
Whole-Lemon Lemonade
Grilled Eggplant Bruschetta
Ree Drummond's Fruit Pops as seen on Food Network
Fruit Pops
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fried Potato Flowers, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Flower Fries
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lunchables Are Getting Healthier
Do Not Drink Borax
Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?
Currently Obsessed With...
Why You Should Make Shawarma In a Loaf Pan
Guess What the ‘Most Popular’ Beer in America Is
Shop
What's New
The 8 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults
5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now
4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes

The Weeknd Launches His Own Instant Coffee with Blue Bottle

Last month, Abel Tesfaye and the coffee chain also launched a blend of single-origin Ethiopian beans.

By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

It’s fair to say that listening to The Weeknd’s music is a great way to wake up and get going on a busy morning, but thanks to a partnership between Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd and Blue Bottle, that morning boost now includes a dose of caffeine.

Blue Bottle and The Weeknd have partnered to launch Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee. This limited run of 100-percent Ethiopia Natural METAD Yirgacheffe Gedeb Chelebesa, known for its tasting notes of jammy fruit flavors, berry compote, toffee and lemon, is perfect for those mornings when the agenda is so packed, there’s just no time to go through a routine of grinding beans and brewing. The instant coffee is completely effortless, and can be taken with you wherever the day – and the need for caffeine – takes you.

The Craft Instant Coffee, which drops August 10, will be available in single serve and multiserve formats, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. For a hot cup of joe, just add one teaspoon or one sachet to a cup of hot water. For an iced coffee, combine with an ounce of hot water, stir and add ice and a cup of cold water.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

The new instant coffee marks a continuing Blue Bottle x The Weeknd collaboration. Just last month, they released their Samra Blend Vol. 1, which is a combination of two Ethiopian single origin coffees that were crafted alongside Abel and his mother, Samra, who are of Ethiopian heritage.

This isn’t Blue Bottle’s first foray into instant coffee either. Last October, Blue Bottle launched their Craft Instant Espresso. The new Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee uses the same custom process but offers a note of star appeal.

Craft Instant Coffee will be available exclusively at samraorigins.com and in-store at select Blue Bottle cafes beginning August 10. The Single Serve retails for $19 for a box of five single-serve sachets. Multiserve retails for $29 per 12-serving jar.

Related Content:

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Your Box of Jell-O Is Getting a Makeover

Next Up

Where You Can Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’, Peet’s, Krispy Kreme and more have perks lined up for September 29.

Starbucks’ New Summer Drinks Will Bring You Back

Its White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and Chocolate Java Mint Frapp are inspired by "nostalgic summer flavors."

Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía

Here’s how it tastes.

T-Pain Is Buying Everyone a Drink – at Panera?

The king of auto-tune is helping the chain launch its new unlimited self-serve beverage program.

Starbucks Launches New Summer Line of Frozen Lemonade Refreshers

The line of flavors will sound familiar.

Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?

The coffee giant is rolling out nugget ice nationwide over the next few years.

Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold

Pistachio Cream Cold Brew features 'silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown buttery sprinkles.'

Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

It sounds fitting for any season.

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Own Popeyes Hot Sauce

The rapper’s creation will be slathered all over a revamp of the chain’s famous chicken sandwich.

Now You Can Get Questlove’s Cheesesteaks No Matter Where You Are

The Roots co-frontman has teamed up with Goldbelly to ship his vegetarian version of the iconic Philly sandwich nationwide.

On TV

Chopped

10am | 9c

Chopped

11am | 10c

BBQ Brawl

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Outchef'd

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

BBQ Brawl

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Outchef'd

12:30am | 11:30c

BBQ Brawl

1am | 12c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

The 8 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults Aug 9, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now Aug 3, 2023

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Pie Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 29, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

9 Best Reusable Water Bottles, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 4, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Soaps, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Aug 4, 2023

By: Rashaun Hall

6 Best Hand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 26, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef Jul 26, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Jul 18, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen