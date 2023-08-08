The Weeknd Launches His Own Instant Coffee with Blue Bottle
Last month, Abel Tesfaye and the coffee chain also launched a blend of single-origin Ethiopian beans.
It’s fair to say that listening to The Weeknd’s music is a great way to wake up and get going on a busy morning, but thanks to a partnership between Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd and Blue Bottle, that morning boost now includes a dose of caffeine.
Blue Bottle and The Weeknd have partnered to launch Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee. This limited run of 100-percent Ethiopia Natural METAD Yirgacheffe Gedeb Chelebesa, known for its tasting notes of jammy fruit flavors, berry compote, toffee and lemon, is perfect for those mornings when the agenda is so packed, there’s just no time to go through a routine of grinding beans and brewing. The instant coffee is completely effortless, and can be taken with you wherever the day – and the need for caffeine – takes you.
The Craft Instant Coffee, which drops August 10, will be available in single serve and multiserve formats, and can be enjoyed hot or cold. For a hot cup of joe, just add one teaspoon or one sachet to a cup of hot water. For an iced coffee, combine with an ounce of hot water, stir and add ice and a cup of cold water.
The new instant coffee marks a continuing Blue Bottle x The Weeknd collaboration. Just last month, they released their Samra Blend Vol. 1, which is a combination of two Ethiopian single origin coffees that were crafted alongside Abel and his mother, Samra, who are of Ethiopian heritage.
This isn’t Blue Bottle’s first foray into instant coffee either. Last October, Blue Bottle launched their Craft Instant Espresso. The new Samra Origins Craft Instant Coffee uses the same custom process but offers a note of star appeal.
Craft Instant Coffee will be available exclusively at samraorigins.com and in-store at select Blue Bottle cafes beginning August 10. The Single Serve retails for $19 for a box of five single-serve sachets. Multiserve retails for $29 per 12-serving jar.
Related Content: