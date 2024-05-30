Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Creamy White Bean Alfredo as seen on Food Network.
Creamy White Bean Alfredo
Fruit skewers, skewer, Keewee, orange, blueberry, pineapple, strawberries, chocolate, chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate,
Rainbow Fruit Skewers with Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
Food Network Kitchen’s Fluffy Japanese Pancakes for One-Off Recipes, as seen on Food Network.
Fluffy Japanese Pancakes
Food Network Kitchen’s Silky Tomato Toasts as seen on Food Network.
Silky Tomato Toasts
Food Network Kitchen’s Tofu Piccata as seen on Food Network.
Tofu Piccata
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
This Scoop Chain Wants to Stuff Your Stanley Tumbler With Ice Cream
Missing Your Local Red Lobster? Try These Recipes Instead
I Tried the New Pizza Hut Cheeseburger Melt and While It’s Not a Burger, It Has Everything You’d Look for in One
Currently Obsessed With...
Here’s Why People on TikTok Are Eating Lemons Whole
Starbucks Drops Its Version of Bubble Tea for the First Time in the U.S.
Shop
What's New
5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg
The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him
5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
HGTV Smart Home 2024 in Marietta, GA
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win a Grand-Prize Package Valued At Over $1 Million
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Can We Talk About The Weeknd’s Blue Bottle Latte?

For the first time, you can order the musician’s daily go-to drink – vanilla-infused and Ethiopian cinnamon-topped – from café menus. We gave it a try, and well, it’s absolutely delightful.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money off these affiliate links. Learn more.
May 30, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Related To:

Coffee Drinks

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

You’ve probably heard of The Weeknd, though these days he’s going by Abel Tesfaye. Aside from being the most popular musician on the planet, the Canadian-born singer is the child of Ethiopian Amharic immigrants, a part of his identity that Tesfaye is highlighting in an ongoing partnership with craft coffee chain Blue Bottle.

The collaboration, which started in mid-2023, has brought multiple single-origin and blended coffee products to Blue Bottle Coffee customers under the Samra Origins line, named for Tesfaye’s mother Samrawit Hailu.

“Ethiopian culture is an important part of my identity and I’m proud to work alongside the Blue Bottle Coffee team to shine a light on Ethiopian traditions, values, and of course, coffee,” Tesfaye said when the partnership was announced last year. “Samra Origins is a true passion project that I hope will inspire curiosity and encourage support for Ethiopia’s people, while also spreading the warmth and friendship so ingrained in Ethiopian culture.”

This month marks the arrival of Samra Origins’ latest release, the Buna Tetu Blend, but it also marks the first time coffee drinkers can order an actual The Weeknd-inspired drink from Blue Bottle café menus.

First, let’s talk about the coffee. While Tesfaye’s vocal stylings might be described as mellow and smooth, his Buna Tetu Blend coffee goes in a bold direction — specifically, “a bold, chocolatey roast with hints of fruit,” according to Blue Bottle Coffee. The label highlights cocoa, molasses and dried cherry as the blend’s key flavor notes.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

Photo courtesy of Blue Bottle Coffee

The name comes from the Buna Tetu coffee ceremony, a tradition Tesfaye’s mother Samra shared with him, which “involves meticulous steps of roasting, grinding, and pouring coffee, each undertaken with utmost care, symbolizing honor and hospitality.”

“The Ethiopian tradition of Buna Tetu is synonymous with home for me and has greatly deepened my appreciation for Ethiopian coffee,” Tesfaye was quoted as saying in the announcement. “The coffee ceremony was a significant piece of our culture my mother would share with our guests, and I remember coming home to the smell of coffee roasting and the chatter of family. Sharing this piece of our culture is very special for my mother and me.”

Tesfaye’s flavorful new latte at Blue Bottle, called the Samra Latte, was “inspired by his daily go-to coffee drink,” and “combines honey, vanilla seed, and a dusting of Ethiopian cinnamon. (When ordered to enjoy in-store, the cinnamon is also stenciled spelling Samra’s name in Amharic.) It features Blue Bottle's Hayes Valley espresso, which has notes of baking chocolate, orange zest and brown sugar.

Blue Bottle Coffee describes the Samra Latte as having “a subtly sweet and aromatic profile that is delicious either hot or iced.” And lest you see buzzwords like vanilla, honey and cinnamon and think this is another over-sugared dessert drink, we tried the drink and found it to be a more grown-up, sophisticated version of those more over-the-top mixed coffee drinks. The cinnamon and vanilla give it a depth of flavor – and delight – without feeling so indulgent you couldn’t sip one on the regular.

Buna Tetu Blend

$22
Blue Bottle Coffee
Buy It

The Samra Latte is exclusively available at Blue Bottle cafés for a limited time now through July 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the Buna Tetu Blend is available only at both Blue Bottle cafés and samraorigins.com. The 10-ounce whole bean bags sell for $22, while the instant coffee version is $29 for a 15-serving jar.

Try These Recipes

Doro Wat (Stewed Chicken Legs with Berbere and Eggs)

Injera

Beef Kitfo with Awase

Related Content:

Erewhon Smoothies Just Got Pricier

This Scoop Chain Wants to Stuff Your Stanley Tumbler With Ice Cream

8 Best Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

The Weeknd Launches His Own Instant Coffee with Blue Bottle

Last month, Abel Tesfaye and the coffee chain also launched a blend of single-origin Ethiopian beans.

Care to Sip the “Official Rosé” of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

And of course it pairs perfectly with afternoon tea.

Mariah Carey and Milk Bar Join Forces to Launch a Dreamy Holiday Cake

The Mariah-made treats just keep on comin’.

Dolly Parton and Lodge Launch a Cast-Iron Pan Line

After releasing several box baking mixes with Duncan Hines, the superstar is moving into cookware.

I Tried The Rock’s Cheat Day French Toast And It’s Just As Good As He Says

You can now order kits via Goldbelly so you can eat just like him.

Michelle Zauner’s Guide to H Mart

How to shop at the beloved Korean American supermarket, according to the author of bestselling memoir, Crying in H Mart.

The Internet’s Favorite Olive Oil Is Now In a Non-Alcoholic Martini

Graza teamed with Aura Bora for a new canned cocktail.

How to Throw a Party If You’re Only Watching the Super Bowl for Taylor Swift

Bring Taylor’s famous chai cookies and Travis’ BBQ favorites to your spread.

Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

The Internet-famous tumbler had fans rushing to Target for a limited-edition Valentine’s Day color.

Coors Light Releases Beer-Flavored Ice Pops Just for March Madness

Of course they’re calling them Coors-icles.

On TV

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Outchef'd

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Outchef'd

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg May 30, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him May 30, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad May 24, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts May 23, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship May 22, 2024

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray, Sharon Franke and T.K. Brady

29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 21, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 22, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online May 28, 2024

By: Caylin Harris and Julia Morlino

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed May 28, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers May 14, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Sharon Franke

Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle May 15, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food May 13, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

We Tested All the Ninja Creami Machines to Find the Best One May 8, 2024

By: Jessica Harlan and Rachel Trujillo

7 Best Ready-to-Drink Protein Shakes, According to a Dietitian May 23, 2024

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

4 Best Balloon Whisks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 7, 2024

By: Michelle N. Warner

3 Best Kitchen Towels of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 6, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Best Fire Pits Under $500 May 2, 2024

By: Maria Conti

35 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks May 14, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

The Best Microwaves on Amazon, According to Shoppers May 10, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and Julia Morlino

20 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for Food Lovers Apr 30, 2024

By: Casey Clark

Our Honest Review of ThermoWorks' ThermoPop 2 Thermometer Apr 26, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Related Pages