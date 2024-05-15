Erewhon Smoothies Just Got Even Pricier
Kendall Jenner’s new peachy, probiotic-packed smoothie is going for $25, with proceeds going toward charitable organization Good Shepherd Shelter.
If you’re not grocery shopping at Erewhon, are you even grocery shopping? OK, so the spendy, Southern California supermarket may not be the first stop for everyone’s weekly staples, but it has gained a following from celebs and influencers alike for its health-conscious food and beverage options, especially its smoothies which can typically cost between $11 to $21 each. Of course, with the internet being the internet, the brand has also sparked a bit of sticker-shock outrage as well.
But the right spokesperson for any pricey product can make all the difference, and now Erewhon has once again teamed with a member of one of the most brand-savvy families on the planet, the Kardashians, for its latest offering. Starting Wednesday, May 15, Erewhon fans can get their hands on Kendall Jenner’s Peaches & Cream Smoothie … for $25.
Jenner’s probiotics-packed, non-dairy smoothie is a blend of Synergy Peach Paradise Raw Kombucha and Cocoyo Peach Nectarine Living Coconut Yogurt, along with the typically epic list of ingredients including Eidon Ionic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes, Vita Coco Coconut M*lk, Lily of the Desert Preservative-Free Aloe Vera Juice, Sprout Living’s Epic Protein Vanilla Lucuma, peaches, vanilla collagen, maple syrup, goji berries and coconut cream.
The kombucha and coconut yogurt (along with their billions — with a “b” — of probiotics) come from GT’s Living Foods, which introduced the first bottled kombucha sold in America (at Erewhon, no less) almost 30 years ago, an announcement from the fermented foods manufacturer states.
Kendall isn’t the first Kardashian/Jenner kid to get their own Erewhon smoothie — Kourtney Kardashian Barker debuted her own Poosh Potion Detox smoothie back in 2022. Jenner also joins the likes of Hailey Bieber, Miranda Kerr and Olivia Rodrigo (you can try to make your own version of the Good 4 U-inspired drink with this recipe).
Kendall Jenner’s Peaches & Cream Smoothie will be available until June 15, and each purchase, as with previous celebrity-themed drinks at Erewhon, includes a donation to a charitable cause. In this case, that’s Good Shepherd Shelter, a Los Angeles-area organization that helps women and children recovering from domestic violence.
This smoothie isn’t Jenner’s first sippable product, as the media icon has also launched her own tequila brand. Kendall was then joined in the spirits space by sister Kylie earlier this year when the youngest Jenner sister launched the Sprinter brand of canned vodka sodas.
