Erewhon Smoothies Just Got Even Pricier

If you’re not grocery shopping at Erewhon, are you even grocery shopping? OK, so the spendy, Southern California supermarket may not be the first stop for everyone’s weekly staples, but it has gained a following from celebs and influencers alike for its health-conscious food and beverage options, especially its smoothies which can typically cost between $11 to $21 each. Of course, with the internet being the internet, the brand has also sparked a bit of sticker-shock outrage as well.