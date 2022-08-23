Recipes
Thin Mints Just Got Even Crunchier

You can now get the taste of Thin Mints … in a Stacy’s Pita Chip?

August 23, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Stacy's Pita Chips, Girl Scouts of the USA

Photo courtesy of Stacy's Pita Chips, Girl Scouts of the USA

You can’t think about Girl Scout cookies without thinking of Thin Mints. This classic flavor is the most-searched-for of the lineup, so it only makes that it’s the flavor behind the latest Girl Scout cookie spinoff.

The time has come, with the launch of the new Stacy’s Pita Thins Girl Scout Thin Mints. This fun and creative mashup is a mix of the crispy thinness of Stacy’s pita chips combined with the chocolate-mint Thin Mint flavor we know and love.

This new cookie-flavored pita chip will be available on grocery shelves nationwide in September for a limited time only. As part of the launch, the female-founded Stacy’s Pita Chips is making a $50,000 donation to Girl Scouts of the USA.

“Girl Scouts has always encouraged our members to discover their strengths, learn new skills and rise to new challenges – gaining friends and mentors along the way,” said Corby Herschman, director of institutional giving at Girl Scouts of the USA, in a statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Stacy’s Pita Chips, a brand that knows the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive.”

Crispy, crunchy, minty and chocolatey? We just might have our new favorite movie night snack.

