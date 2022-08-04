7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online

Asian American pastry shop Dōmi is giving its mooncakes the spotlight they deserve under a new brand called Miss Moon. According to Dōmi, the new line is meant to offer “modern” mooncakes that can be had for the Mid-Autumn Festival, but also year-round. Though, that doesn’t mean Miss Moon isn’t whipping up a special set just for the holiday – the 2022 drop is packaged in a pastel-colored and minimalistic box, and carries four flavors: Jujube (pink), Red Lotus (yellow), Red Bean (lavender) and Black Sesame (green). The set is available for pre-order for nationwide shipping and local pickup in Los Angeles; boxes ship out after August 15.