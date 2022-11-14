Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta; Giada De Laurentiis
Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel, as seen on Food Network.
Cheddar Cheesecake with Apple Butter Caramel
Sunny's Tuna Noodle Casserole
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs as seen on Valerie's Home Cooking, Season 13.
One-Pan Honey Mustard Chicken Thighs
Ina Garten's Turkey Lasagna
Turkey Lasagna
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Bruschetta of Camembert or brie cheese with red grapes, rosemary and balsamic. crostini. Gourmet wine snacks for foodies. Italian antipasti. Selective focus
5 Unique Balsamic Vinegars for Zhuzhing Holiday Dishes
Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Currently Obsessed With...
You Can Buy a Plate That Never Lets Your Holiday Side Dishes Touch
Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update
Shop
What's New
Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites
12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door
17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans
11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale
7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans

We triple dog dare ya to buy more than one! And don't forget to watch the new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, streaming on HBO Max November 17.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
November 14, 2022
By: Michelle Baricevic

Related To:

Shopping Christmas

If there’s one Christmas movie that continues to be as popular today as it did when it first came out in movie theaters, it’s A Christmas Story. The 1983 film is a cult classic among fans both young and old, and watching it has become part of dozens of people’s own personal holiday traditions. Symbols from the movie, like the iconic leg lamp and the nefarious flag pole, have also become a part of pop culture. You can even book a stay at the actual house featured in the movie! If you consider yourself a superfan of the original, then you’ll love HBO Max’s brand-new motion picture, A Christmas Story Christmas. Set years after 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest to convince his parents to buy him "the holy grail of all Christmas gifts," the sequel promises to be just as heartwarming, fun and nostalgic.

Streaming on Thursday, November 17th, the film shows a now adult Ralphie returning to his childhood home on "good old Cleveland Street" to celebrate Christmas with his own wife and kids after the passing of his Old Man. Featuring a supporting cast made up of nearly all of the original actors, including Peter Billingsley as Ralphie, Ian Petrella as Ralphie’s kid brother, Randy, Melinda Dillion as Mother Parker and Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb as Ralphie’s childhood best friends, Flick and Schwartz respectively, A Christmas Story Christmas is sure to become your new favorite holiday flick.

To celebrate the film's release, we rounded up 17 items that are absolutely perfect for spoiling all the Christmas Story superfans in your life. From bunny PJs to towering fruit baskets, we triple dog dare ya to buy them all!

A Christmas Story Build-A-Bear Gift Bundle

$57
Build-A-Bear Workshop

Though Ralphie isn't a fan of the handmade onesie his aunt Clara sends him at the end of the original film, we have a sneaking suspicion his 9-year-old self would have loved getting this adorable bundle from Build-A-Bear Workshop as a Christmas gift. The exclusive teddy bear features tiny depictions of Ralphie's face on its inner paws and feet, and comes with three exact replicas of some of A Christmas Story's best-known props, including a bright pink bunny costume, Ralphie's signature thick-rimmed eyeglasses and Mr. Parker's beloved leg lamp.

Buy It

A Christmas Story Leg Lamp Light Set

$27.48
Amazon

You'll get a major award when you give this hilarious set of leg-shaped string lights to the Christmas Story superfan in your life. It comes with 10 lights total, which can be used both inside and outdoors. You can even string them around your Christmas tree!

Buy It

A Christmas Story "Oh Fudge" Duo Charm Bangle

$54
Alex and Ani

This limited-release slider bracelet from Alex and Ani is a super chic way to advertise your place in the Christmas Story fandom on a daily basis. It comes with two silver charms, including one that depicts Ralphie's famous, "Oh, Fudge" outburst.

Buy It

Harry & David Deluxe Fresh Fruit Basket

$99.99
Harry & David

Ralphie leaves quite an impression on his teacher, Miss Shields, when he gives her a towering fruit basket as a present right before Christmas break. Though he's trying to bribe her into giving him an A+ on his "What I Want For Christmas" theme paper, (and thus help convince his parents to buy him a Red Ryder Air Rifle), we think the idea is a pretty tasty one! This deluxe fruit basket from Harry & David comes with many of the same items Ralphie's contained, including bananas, apples and a pineapple, plus a few exotic extras, like kiwis, papayas, mangoes and avocados.

Buy It

A Christmas Story Mr. Parker & Leg Lamp Nutcracker by Kurt Adler

$79.99
Kohl's

Something tells us that Mr. Parker would have several rather colorful things to say about this one-of-kind nutcracker from Kurt Adler. Standing at 11'' high, it’s perfect for displaying on top of your mantle...or directly in your front window.

Buy It

Cody Foster & Co. Mom's Meatloaf Blown Glass Ornament

$27.45
Amazon

Though Mother has to trick Ralphie's younger brother, Randy, into eating a plate full of meatloaf during A Christmas Story, there won’t be any hoodwinking necessary when you buy this hilarious meatloaf-shaped glass ornament as a gift for yourself. We're confident it'll also be a hit with "Mommy's little piggy" and every other foodie or movie buff in your friend group.

Buy It

Funko Pop! A Christmas Story Ralphie Pez Dispenser

$16.99
Amazon

This collectable Funko Pop! Pez dispenser depicts Ralphie dressed up as his all-time favorite hero, Cowboy Red Ryder, and is a great stocking stuffer option for newer and younger Christmas Story fans.

Buy It

Fudge Sampler

$29.99
Nuts.com

This delicious assortment of flavored fudges is a humorous way to pay tribute to Ralphie's infamous potty mouth. With over half-a-pound worth of yummy options like chocolate walnut, rocky road, chocolate cheesecake and chocolate peanut butter, it'll have you delightfully saying "Oh, Fudge" too!

Buy It

A Christmas Story Major Card Game

$8.99
Amazon

This Christmas Story-themed card game makes a lovely post-movie watching activity for the entire family to do together. It comes with beautifully illustrated playing cards that depict some of the movie's most-beloved characters, locations and symbols, like Ralphie’s long awaited Little Orphan Annie decoder ring.

Buy It

A Christmas Story Deluxe Leg Lamp

$219.99
Amazon

Whether you call it a major reward, or a fra-gi-le masterpiece, this leg-shaped, fringy-shaded lamp plays a pretty important role in A Christmas Story. Though it's a bit on the pricier side, it'll certainly be the talk of your neighborhood once you place it in your front window for everyone to see. Just make sure you move it out of the way before you begin watering your living room plants...

Buy It

A Christmas Story Bunny Costume

$62.95
Amazon

Though Mr. Parker would say you look like "a pink nightmare," donning this iconic head-to-toe Easter bunny suit, we think you'd look pretty darn adorable. Unlike Ralphie's costume from Aunt Clara, this one features removable slippers and mittens, so you can wear it as a pajama on cold winter nights.

Buy It

A Christmas Story "Oh Fudge!" Ceramic Mug

$17.99
Amazon

This oversized mug can hold up to 20 fluid ounces of all your favorite hot and cold beverages and makes a very appropriate party favor if you happen to throw A Christmas Story Christmas viewing party.

Buy It

We Take the Cake Turkey Four-Layer Cake

$89.95
Williams Sonoma

"A bonafide gally turki-kanus freak." That's how an older Ralphie describes his father's love for roast turkey during the course of the original A Christmas Story. If you feel the same exact way about the holiday main, but want to wait until Christmas to satisfy your bird craving, treat yourself with this dessert turkey instead! The whimsically decorated creation features four spongy layers of buttery vanilla cake and three layers of decadent chocolate cream cheese frosting for a sweet treat that's sure to ruffle more than a few feathers. Just be sure to keep it well hidden away from the Bumpus hounds!

Buy It

A Christmas Story Advent Calendar

$39.99
Amazon

This Christmas Story-themed advent calendar makes counting down all the days until Christmas, or the holiday "around which the entire kid year revolves," as Ralphie puts it, even more fun thanks to the 24 toys hidden inside it. We love the little Flick figurine, which comes equipped with a miniature flag pole, best of all.

Buy It

Boston America "Don't Fudge It Up" Candies

$7.99
Walmart

One of the most memorable moments from A Christmas Story is when Ralphie gets his mouth washed out with soap and water for saying a bad word. It's a pretty epic punishment, and these soap-shaped candies from Boston America make an equally epic gift for diehard fans of the film. We promise the sour cherry-flavored sweets taste nothing like the "piquant after-dinner flavor of Palmolive."

Buy It

A Christmas Story Cookie Cutter Set

$19.95
Amazon

Making A Christmas Story-themed holiday cookies has never been easier thanks to this hilarious cookie cutter set. It comes with seven cookie cutters total, each shaped like one of the film's best-known symbols, including the leg lamp, an air rifle, a turkey leg and Ralphie's eyeglasses. For additional guideance on how to best decorate your leg lamp cookies, check out this recipe from our very own Dan Langan!

Buy It

Fun Costumes A Christmas Story Ugly Christmas Sweater

$49.99
Amazon

As Ralphie would say, we think this brightly-colored Christmas Story-themed sweater is a much better gift than a football! It's also a great fit for your yearly ugly sweater party.

Buy It

Related Content:

Recipe: Leg Lamp Cookies

90 Juicy and Delicious Thanksgiving Turkey Recipes

24 Fruit Baskets and Gifts for the Holidays

Next Up

Bring the Ranch Home with the Pioneer Woman's Mercantile Advent Calendar

You don't need to be in Pawhuska to get a glimpse of "The Merc!"

11 Party-Ready Recipes for All Your Holiday Get-Togethers

Stick with Food Network's best bets for crowd-pleasing fare, from simple sausage balls and shrimp cocktail to hearty ham and sweet, buttery cookies.

5 Easy Christmas Cookies Kids Can Make as Gifts

Your little ones can have a hand in gift giving this year by helping to make these easy holiday cookies.

6 Giant Cookies That Are the Ideal Edible Christmas Gift

Did someone say, "special delivery?"

I’m DIY-ing All My Christmas Gifts This Year and You Should Too

Workshop full of elves not required.

Classic Sugar Cookies — 12 Days of Cookies

Stick to the classics with Food Network Kitchen's traditional sugar cookies with crispy edges and a soft, buttery center.

Ree Drummond's Favorite Christmas Cookies — 12 Days of Cookies

Get the recipe for Ree Drummond's Favorite Christmas Cookies, part of Food Network's 12 Days of Cookies.

5 Baked Hams for Your Christmas Celebration

You can't go wrong with any of these classic glazed hams as your holiday centerpiece.

Katie Lee's Chocolate-Peppermint Whoopie Pies — 12 Days of Cookies

Katie Lee's festive whoopie pies are loaded with marshmallow creme and cool crushed candy canes.

Cake Mix Holiday Cookies — 12 Days of Cookies

Use moist yellow cake mix to replace some of the usual ingredients in cookie batter to create soft holiday cookies.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Buddy vs. Duff

1:30pm | 12:30c

Buddy vs. Duff

2:30pm | 1:30c

Buddy vs. Duff

3:30pm | 2:30c

Buddy vs. Duff

4:30pm | 3:30c

The Big Bake

11pm | 10c

What's New

Our Place’s Black Friday Sale Includes the Always Pan and More Favorites Nov 14, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Best Wine Subscription Services That Will Send Bottles Right to Your Door Nov 14, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins and Rachel Trujillo

17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans Nov 14, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

11 Best Deals from Wayfair's Early Black Friday Sale Nov 14, 2022

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Baking Subscription Boxes Everyone With A Sweet Tooth Needs Nov 11, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

9 Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

12 Kitchen Gadgets and Tools Perfect for Kids Who Love to Cook Nov 11, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 5 Best Cocktail Shakers, According to a Spirits Expert Nov 10, 2022

By: John deBary

You Should Be Shopping for Vintage Dinnerware at Etsy Nov 10, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

8 Best Instant Coffee Brands, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Nov 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Pies You Can Ship Directly to Friends and Family This Thanksgiving Nov 10, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Best Wines for Thanksgiving, According to a Sommelier Nov 10, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey

23 Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Grill Nov 14, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

7 Best Tea Subscriptions for Every Type of Tea Drinker Nov 10, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

8 Online Marketplaces That Can Help You Find Specialty Groceries Nov 9, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

8 Great Thanksgiving Meal Kits 2022 Nov 10, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

45 Perfect Gifts for Coffee Lovers Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

27 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Holiday Gifting Nov 10, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

11 Chic Candlestick Holders You Can Buy Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Which Grocery Stores Are Open and Closed on Thanksgiving? Nov 10, 2022

By: Amy Reiter, Samantha Leffler and Brittany Loggins

25 Best Gifts for the Tea Lover Nov 4, 2022

By: Regina Ragone

8 Must-Have Products to Throw a Dinner Party, According to a Caterer Nov 3, 2022

By: Alexandra Owens

11 Food Network-Exclusive Discount Codes for Holiday Gifting Nov 3, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

12 Colorful Glassware Collections to Keep You Sipping Pretty Nov 2, 2022

By: Caylin Harris

24 Fruit Baskets and Gifts for the Holidays Nov 2, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

Walmart's Black Friday Sales Are Starting Next Week Nov 9, 2022

By: Allison Russo

15 Seriously Delicious Chocolate Chip Cookies You Can Order Online Nov 7, 2022

By: Samantha Lande and T.K. Brady

20 Best Wine Gift Baskets You Need This Holiday Season Nov 1, 2022

By: Sarah Tracey