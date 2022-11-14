17 Gifts Perfect for A Christmas Story Superfans

If there’s one Christmas movie that continues to be as popular today as it did when it first came out in movie theaters, it’s A Christmas Story. The 1983 film is a cult classic among fans both young and old, and watching it has become part of dozens of people’s own personal holiday traditions. Symbols from the movie, like the iconic leg lamp and the nefarious flag pole, have also become a part of pop culture. You can even book a stay at the actual house featured in the movie! If you consider yourself a superfan of the original, then you’ll love HBO Max’s brand-new motion picture, A Christmas Story Christmas. Set years after 9-year-old Ralphie Parker’s quest to convince his parents to buy him "the holy grail of all Christmas gifts," the sequel promises to be just as heartwarming, fun and nostalgic.