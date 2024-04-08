I Tried Cup Noodles’ Most Mind-Boggling Flavor to Date
The brand’s Everything Bagel instant ramen isn’t just sprinkled with seasoning – it’s creamy, too.
Everything bagel seasoning has been having a moment for a while now. One may even say it’s had several moments. What started out as a seasoning option for your bagel has since been spotted on everything, from a fast-food sandwich to cookies to ice cream. But the latest incarnation might be the most unexpected yet.
Cup Noodles has launched a limited-edition Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor. The usually quick lunch or late-night food is getting a morning makeover with a dose of garlic, dried onion and sesame, caraway and poppy seeds. It’s all blended into a cream-cheese flavored sauce.
While ramen for breakfast might sound pretty left field, it’s not even the first time Cup Noodles has gone in this direction. Along with the launch of Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese comes the return of Cup Noodles Breakfast, which has returned to shelves for a limited time. That variety, which debuted last spring, is pancake, sausage and egg-flavored. So, it’ll all come down to how you like to enjoy your breakfast – with a touch of sweetness, or more savory.
While the ingredients and flavors of this new product may be unexpected, it’s prepared like any other cup of instant ramen. Simply add hot water or microwave for four minutes, and let stand for one minute.
I had the opportunity to try Cup Noodles’ latest take on breakfast ramen, and it wasn’t exactly what I expected. It had an immediate savory smell, not unlike any other food that’s packed with garlic and onion. The biggest thing that stood out was its texture – it featured more of a creamy sauce, rather than soupy broth.
“We know noodle fans and foodies are constantly finding ways to elevate their instant ramen with different sauces, seasonings and unexpected ingredients,” says Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA, in a press release. “More specifically, consumers have been adding a dash of Everything Seasoning to their ramen since the craze took off and we took inspiration from our consumer base to give everyone’s favorite noodles a creamy twist.”
Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese is currently available nationwide exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com at a suggested price of $1.18.
