I Tried Cup Noodles’ Most Mind-Boggling Flavor to Date

While ramen for breakfast might sound pretty left field, it’s not even the first time Cup Noodles has gone in this direction. Along with the launch of Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese comes the return of Cup Noodles Breakfast, which has returned to shelves for a limited time. That variety, which debuted last spring, is pancake, sausage and egg-flavored. So, it’ll all come down to how you like to enjoy your breakfast – with a touch of sweetness, or more savory.