Recipes
Trending Recipes
Beauty Photo of Radishes with Smoked Butter ,as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 4.
Radishes with Smoked Butter
Food Network Kitchen's Eggplant Matzo Lasagna.
Eggplant Matzo Lasagna
Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Prosciutto
Food Network Kitchen’s The Most Lemony Lemon Bar of All-Time, as seen on Food Network.
The Most-Lemony Lemon Bar of All Time
Penne with Baby Artichokes, Black Olives and Peas
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave
10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse
Wendy’s Is Giving Out Cards for Free Breakfast Sandwiches for a Year
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway Is Bottling Its Signature Sauces for You To Use in Everything
OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe
Shop
What's New
Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway
7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers
20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers
Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000

I Tried Cup Noodles’ Most Mind-Boggling Flavor to Date

The brand’s Everything Bagel instant ramen isn’t just sprinkled with seasoning – it’s creamy, too.

April 08, 2024
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Noodles

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Cup Noodles

Photo courtesy of Cup Noodles

Everything bagel seasoning has been having a moment for a while now. One may even say it’s had several moments. What started out as a seasoning option for your bagel has since been spotted on everything, from a fast-food sandwich to cookies to ice cream. But the latest incarnation might be the most unexpected yet.

Cup Noodles has launched a limited-edition Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor. The usually quick lunch or late-night food is getting a morning makeover with a dose of garlic, dried onion and sesame, caraway and poppy seeds. It’s all blended into a cream-cheese flavored sauce.

While ramen for breakfast might sound pretty left field, it’s not even the first time Cup Noodles has gone in this direction. Along with the launch of Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese comes the return of Cup Noodles Breakfast, which has returned to shelves for a limited time. That variety, which debuted last spring, is pancake, sausage and egg-flavored. So, it’ll all come down to how you like to enjoy your breakfast – with a touch of sweetness, or more savory.

While the ingredients and flavors of this new product may be unexpected, it’s prepared like any other cup of instant ramen. Simply add hot water or microwave for four minutes, and let stand for one minute.

I had the opportunity to try Cup Noodles’ latest take on breakfast ramen, and it wasn’t exactly what I expected. It had an immediate savory smell, not unlike any other food that’s packed with garlic and onion. The biggest thing that stood out was its texture – it featured more of a creamy sauce, rather than soupy broth.

“We know noodle fans and foodies are constantly finding ways to elevate their instant ramen with different sauces, seasonings and unexpected ingredients,” says Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA, in a press release. “More specifically, consumers have been adding a dash of Everything Seasoning to their ramen since the craze took off and we took inspiration from our consumer base to give everyone’s favorite noodles a creamy twist.”

Cup Noodles Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese is currently available nationwide exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com at a suggested price of $1.18.

Related Content:

The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave

Would You Dye Your Hair Velveeta Cheese Gold?

6 Best Rice Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

My Favorite Convenient, Single-Serving Meal of All Time

Plus, a list of tried-and-true toppings to bulk it up.

This Is the One Instant Ramen Hack You Absolutely Need

No one likes a watery bowl of noodles.

How to Upgrade Instant Ramen, According to an Expert In Japanese Cuisine

8 ways to infuse your bowl with more flavor.

How to Make Ramen Eggs (Ajitama)

All you need is six ingredients, including the eggs.

I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation

The dish reimagines a classic cocktail as a simple yet elegant dinner.

I Hated Pumpkin Pie Until I Tried This Brand-New Recipe

Trust me — this is the one pie you definitely want to bake for Thanksgiving.

In Defense of Ramen: What I Make When I Can't Meal Prep

Here’s why ramen isn't just "college food."

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Alex vs America

10pm | 9c

What's New

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 7, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 7, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Style & Budget in 2024 Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

5 Best Charcoal Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 2, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

5 Best Gas Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 1, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Ways to Save on Groceries During Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

This Pro-Level Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives Apr 7, 2024

By: Heath Goldman

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 22, 2024

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

The Best Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Grilling and Backyard Entertaining Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils New Rosy Check Collection Mar 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo

42 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray and Sarah Zorn

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 22, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 29, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

20 Ready-to-Gift Easter Baskets for Kids You Can Buy Online Mar 12, 2024

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

Related Pages