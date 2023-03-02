KFC Brings Back Its Mind-Boggling Bunless Chicken Sandwich, The Double Down

The Double Down will make its return with appropriate fanfare: On Sunday, March 5, KFC will host a Double Down Drop, in which select fans can get access to the sandwich one day ahead of time. Pre-order is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 2,014 consumers (a wink at the year the sandwich was last available in the U.S.) with sign-ups starting March 2 via kfcdoubledowndrop.com. A select group of Double Down superfans will also be rewarded with custom wearable merch as they enjoy their beloved bunless sandwich.