McDonald’s Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Double Big Mac
The item was cut due to pandemic-era menu streamlining, and is finally returning after a four-year hiatus.
Soon, when you go to McDonald’s and order a Big Mac, you can make it a double.
McDonald’s has announced that, starting January 24, it will bring back its popular Double Big Mac — after a nearly four-year hiatus — for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.
Originally introduced in the U.S. in March 2020, the Double Big Mac was subsequently pulled from menus during a pandemic-era menu streamline and scale-back. It has, however, been available in Canada and Great Britain.
Touted by McDonald’s as “double the fun,” the Double Big Mac features four beef patties topped with pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped onions, an American cheese slice and “more Big Mac sauce,” served within a tri-part sesame seed bun.
The fast-food chain is looking to meet the desire of the “large beef burger customer … for larger, high quality burgers that fill you up and are delivered in a convenient and affordable way,” Jo Sempels, McDonald’s president for international developmental licensed markets, recently told investors, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.
The company has also said it is working on a “larger burger” and planning to implement other burger changes, including softer buns and more sauce, by the end of 2026.
Related Content: