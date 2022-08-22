McDonald’s Brings Back Its Cult-Favorite Pokémon Happy Meal – But They’re A Little Different This Time

The new Pokémon/McDonald’s Happy Meal collab follows the runaway success of the brands’ 2021 Happy Meals, which sparked a run by collectors and scalpers when they were released in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon, resulting in a shortage. That time around, McDonald’s had to limit the number of Happy Meals it would sell to each customer in order to reserve availability for the kids and families for whom the special edition meals were originally intended.