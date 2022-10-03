Recipes
McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults

The chain is teaming up with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market on boxed meals, toys and other merch — and we’re lovin’ it.

October 03, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Raise your hand if you, a full-fledged grownup, have ever ordered a McDonald’s Happy Meal — not for your kid, but for yourself. Yeah, plenty of us have done it. And OK, though there’s no rule against it, maybe we’ve felt a little sheepish. But a full meal and a toy and “happy” right there in the name? Why should kids get all the fun?

Now McDonald’s is letting adults unabashedly get in on the Happy Meal joy. The fast-food chain is collaborating with fashion and culture brand Cactus Plant Flea Market (a.k.a. CPFM) to launch a limited-edition Happy Meal for grownups: the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

Working from the outside in … the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box features a colorful look designed by the popular streetwear brand and carry handles shaped like the chain’s iconic Golden Arches. Inside, you’ll find your choice of either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and a drink plus one of four exclusive Cactus Plant Flea Market Box collectible figurines: Grimace, the Hamburglar, Birdie or Cactus Buddy.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, says in a press release. “I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together.”

The box will be available, while supplies last, in restaurants and drive-throughs and via delivery or the McDonald’s App starting Monday, October 3. And anyone who purchases the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered for a chance to win exclusive Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald’s merch — T-shirts, hoodies, collectibles and even a Grimace Chair and a custom sign from a McDonald’s TV commercial — in free weekly giveaways.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of McDonald's

Photo courtesy of McDonald's

The limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market x McDonald's gear will also be available — only for a limited-time window, while supplies last — on cpfmmcdonalds.com on October 3 at 11 a.m. ET.

Those colorful collab tees? Yeah, we’re lovin’ ‘em, too.

