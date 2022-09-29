Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day
The deal — $10 for 30 days of free tacos — will be available on October 4, National Taco Day.
If your love for tacos is deeper than your pockets, Taco Bell has got just the deal for you: The fast food chain is bringing back (for the first time since ending its popular, all-too-brief run earlier this year) its supremely generous Taco Lover’s Pass, offering its Taco Bell Rewards members the opportunity to snag a taco a day for 30 consecutive days through the Taco Bell app. Cost for the pass: a mere $10. (Thirty days of free tacos? Taco ’bout a deal!)
Take note that the pass will be available for an extremely limited time, however — only one day, October 4, which so happens to be National Taco Day.
But those lucky enough to snag a Taco Lover’s Pass will be able to claim — every day for 30 days — one Taco Bell classic, such as the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Once you buy the pass via the Taco Bell app on October 4, a “hidden category” will be unlocked on the app menu, which will let you choose a taco and pick it up at a Taco Bell location … for 30 straight days.
To become a Taco Bell Rewards member, all you have to do is download the Taco Bell app; you’ll also earn points toward perks whenever you place an eligible order.
“We’re always looking at offers and innovations that are unique to our brand but, most importantly, [provide] unrivaled value for our Taco Bell fandom,” Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer, says in a news release. “As National Taco Day is one of our biggest holidays, it only felt right to bring back our biggest digital innovation of the year, the Taco Lover’s Pass, to turn a one-day celebration of tacos into a month-long celebration for our fans.”
Taco lovers, rejoice (for 30 days straight)!
