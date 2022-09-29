Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day

But those lucky enough to snag a Taco Lover’s Pass will be able to claim — every day for 30 days — one Taco Bell classic, such as the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Once you buy the pass via the Taco Bell app on October 4, a “hidden category” will be unlocked on the app menu, which will let you choose a taco and pick it up at a Taco Bell location … for 30 straight days.