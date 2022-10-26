Recipes
First Responders Can Get a Free Doughnut and Coffee at Krispy Kreme This Friday

October 28 is National First Responders Day. It’s a sweet way to show appreciation for all these folks do.

October 26, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

We owe first responders a huge debt of gratitude, especially after all the challenging events of recent years. These folks rush towards difficulty to offer help while the rest of us rush away.

As a way of saying thank you, Krispy Kreme is honoring and celebrating first responders by offering them a free Original Glazed Doughnut and brewed hot or iced coffee on National First Responders Day, which is this Friday, October 28.

First responders, including firefighters, law enforcement officers, paramedics and EMTs, emergency operators, dispatchers and search-and-rescue personnel, can claim their free doughnut and brewed coffee by showing a valid ID or badge at participating Krispy Kreme shops. (Yes, that includes drive-throughs.)

“It’s our pleasure to show our appreciation for first responders with a free treat on National First Responders Day,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, says in a press release. “We are thankful for all those who protect and serve communities across America.”

We’re grateful to you, too, first responders. Thank you for all the work you do to keep us safe and healthy all year long.

