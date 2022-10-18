Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update
That’s one more thing you can cross of your Thanksgiving to do list.
Planning Thanksgiving dinner can be a very stressful time. From shopping to days of cooking and meal prep, we’re all pretty exhausted before the guests arrive and we sit down to eat. The option to have someone else do the work for us is really attractive – except we still want to get credit for cooking all day!
One trick is to still host a meal at home, but have the heavy lifting done by the professionals. A favorite takeout option for years has been the Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey. This turkey is marinated in a blend of Louisiana-style seasonings, before being slow-roasted and then flash-fried for a result that is savory, juicy, and with plenty of the crispy skin we crave.
This turkey has been a popular option for a few years now, as it only has to be thawed, heated, and served in order to be ready for Thanksgiving dinner. However, it just got even better, because we don’t even have to go to the store to pick it up. Starting Tuesday, October 18, the turkey can be preordered at Popeyes for pickup as usual, but it can also be ordered online at thecajunfix.popeyes.com for delivery. Delivery will begin on October 24, and the turkey should arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped.
Well, that’s one item off our holiday planning to-do list!
Related Content: