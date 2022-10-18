Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Food Network Kitchen’s 20-Minute Sausage and Pepper Ravioli Skillet, as seen on Food Network.
20-Minute Sausage + Pepper Ravioli Skillet
Trending Recipes
Aloo Matar Tikki
Aloo Matar Tikki
Stout + Caramel Milkshakes
Food Network Kitchen’s The Best Chicken and Rice.
The Best Chicken and Rice
Hot Dog Mummies
Hot Dog Mummies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Why Is Everyone Obsessed With Negroni … Sbagliato, With Prosecco in It?
How to Perfect TikTok’s Pancake Spaghetti
Currently Obsessed With...
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Is Now Easier to Find Than Ever
We’re Getting a New Purple M&M, But Not in Our Candy Bags
Shop
What's New
Food Network Kitchen's Ultimate Thanksgiving Turkey Toolkit
The Best New (and Returning) Halloween Candy You Can Buy This Year
The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2022
The Espresso Machine One Food Network Editor Can't Stop Talking About
20 Holiday Gifts for Serious Home Cooks
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update

That’s one more thing you can cross of your Thanksgiving to do list.

October 18, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Thanksgiving

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Photo courtesy of Popeyes

Planning Thanksgiving dinner can be a very stressful time. From shopping to days of cooking and meal prep, we’re all pretty exhausted before the guests arrive and we sit down to eat. The option to have someone else do the work for us is really attractive – except we still want to get credit for cooking all day!

One trick is to still host a meal at home, but have the heavy lifting done by the professionals. A favorite takeout option for years has been the Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey. This turkey is marinated in a blend of Louisiana-style seasonings, before being slow-roasted and then flash-fried for a result that is savory, juicy, and with plenty of the crispy skin we crave.

This turkey has been a popular option for a few years now, as it only has to be thawed, heated, and served in order to be ready for Thanksgiving dinner. However, it just got even better, because we don’t even have to go to the store to pick it up. Starting Tuesday, October 18, the turkey can be preordered at Popeyes for pickup as usual, but it can also be ordered online at thecajunfix.popeyes.com for delivery. Delivery will begin on October 24, and the turkey should arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped.

Well, that’s one item off our holiday planning to-do list!

Related Content:

Cards Against Humanity Is Hiding Card Packs Inside Jars of ‘Clam-O-Naise’

Eggo Waffles Puts Its Spin on Egg Nog

5 Best Roasting Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

You Can Get an Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Spread For Free – Seriously

Cash-back app Ibotta and Walmart are teaming up on a deal that gives you a full Turkey Day meal for your family at no cost.

Google Reveals the Most Unique Thanksgiving Side In Every State

There are some interesting meals happening in Iowa and Washington D.C...

Thanksgiving Ingredients Will Be Pricey This Year — Here Are 11 Budget-Saving Tips

Inflation and supply chain issues are affecting the cost of food. But that doesn’t have to ruin your holiday feast.

Perdue Is Bringing Back Its Coveted ThanksNuggets This Year

And this time, they come with sauces that taste like stuffing, cranberries and more.

Perdue Packed All the Flavors of Thanksgiving Into a Nugget – And They Sold in Less Than An Hour

It's too late to buy the limited-edition pack, but the nuggets are a brilliant idea to recreate at home.

Get Ready to Kick Off Feast Week

Celebrate all things Thanksgiving, beginning Nov. 16.

Everything You Need for Thanksgiving Is Right Here

Serve the best feast yet and keep your sanity intact.

Your Family Will Love Giada's Twist on Thanksgiving

Switch it up with festive, fuss-free dishes — and adorable chocolate turkey treats!

6 Clever Small-Batch Thanksgiving Recipes

Serve a scaled-down feast without sacrificing flavor.

I Turn Into a Control Freak on Thanksgiving: Here’s What I Want My Family to Know

It’s all done out of love, of course.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Outchef'd

5pm | 4c

Outchef'd

5:30pm | 4:30c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Outchef'd

10pm | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30pm | 9:30c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Outchef'd

1am | 12c

Outchef'd

1:30am | 12:30c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

Food Network Kitchen's Ultimate Thanksgiving Turkey Toolkit Oct 17, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best New (and Returning) Halloween Candy You Can Buy This Year Oct 17, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic, T.K. Brady and Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Wine, Beer and Spirits Advent Calendars of 2022 Oct 17, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and Rachel Trujillo

The Espresso Machine One Food Network Editor Can't Stop Talking About Oct 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

20 Holiday Gifts for Serious Home Cooks Oct 18, 2022

Food Network Editors’ Favorite Ways to Zhuzh Up Meals Oct 13, 2022

By: Samantha Marcus

The Best Deals to Shop If You Missed Amazon's Most Recent Prime Day Oct 13, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

21 Best Holiday Gifts for the Host Oct 17, 2022

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Food Processors, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Slow Cookers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Non-Toxic Cookware, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Juicers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Knife Block Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Air Fryers of 2022, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 14, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Air Fryer Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Vacuum Sealers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 Regional Food Gifts Everyone Can Enjoy This Holiday Season Oct 11, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

7 Best Espresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Walmart’s Rollbacks and More Sale Is Here with Early Black Friday Deals Oct 10, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

The Best Store-Bought Canned Pumpkin, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Wayfair's 5 Days of Deals Sale Starts Today Oct 10, 2022

By: Aly Walansky

10 Best Canned Chicken Noodle Soup, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 14, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Paring Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Oct 7, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

10 of the Most Sour Candies in the World, Ranked Oct 9, 2022

By: Joey Skladany

14 Pink Products that Bring Barbiecore to Your Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson