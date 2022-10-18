Cajun Turkeys Are Back at Popeyes – With an Exciting Update

This turkey has been a popular option for a few years now, as it only has to be thawed, heated, and served in order to be ready for Thanksgiving dinner. However, it just got even better, because we don’t even have to go to the store to pick it up. Starting Tuesday, October 18, the turkey can be preordered at Popeyes for pickup as usual, but it can also be ordered online at thecajunfix.popeyes.com for delivery. Delivery will begin on October 24, and the turkey should arrive one to three business days after the order is shipped.