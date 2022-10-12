Recipes
Eggo Waffles Puts Its Spin on Egg Nog

With notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, the rum-based drink is meant to help parents unwind during the holidays.

October 12, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

L’Eggo my … eggnog?

Kellogg’s is partnering with Sugarlands Distilling Co. a craft distillery based in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to bring the world Eggo Nog — an Eggo Waffle-Inspired cream liqueur for grownups to sip during the holiday season. Sure, eggnog may be divisive — some can’t abide it; others look forward to it all year long. But Eggo Nog? That just sounds like fun.

Described as a “decadent rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes,” Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is targeted at parents looking to unwind after they’ve tucked the kids into bed. It will be available — for those 21 and older — at select retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

Photo courtesy of Kellogg's

“The holidays are exhausting for parents – from extra family responsibilities to the pressure of making the holidays perfect, parents rarely have any downtime for themselves,” Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo, says in a press release. “We created Eggo Nog to give parents a delicious way to indulge in some well-deserved ‘evening me time.’ Paired perfectly with our Eggo Thick & Fluffy Waffles – maybe even topped with a dollop of ice cream – Eggo Nog is sure to help parents L'Eggo during one of the busiest times of the year.”

Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam said the spirits brand was excited to collaborate with Eggo to bring a new twist to its popular Appalachian Sippin’ Cream. “Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle,” Eidam said.

Of course, given that Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin’ Cream is 20 percent ABV, the Eggo waffles may not be the only thing that’ll be perfectly toasted …

