Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Return Nationwide – And With Oprah’s Favorite Truff Sauce to Boot
Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries are available for only two weeks.
Big fan of TRUFF? Join the club. The Internet seriously digs the truffle hot sauce — as does Oprah Winfrey, who has named it one of her favorite things. We’re pretty into it ourselves. (The TRUFF x Hidden Valley Ranch mashup is currently our go-to burger topping.)
You’ve also got to admire the brand’s bold approach to collaborating – historically about bringing its high-end flavor to mainstream audiences. That seems to be the thinking behind TRUFF’s latest collab: The California-based brand is bringing its flavor to the masses by meeting them right where they are: at Taco Bell.
Following a successful 2021 test run, Taco Bell and TRUFF are teaming up more broadly to bring heat to your fry order: Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries are coming to Taco Bell menus nationwide for a limited time starting Thursday, October 13. The collaboration will coincide with the nationwide return of Taco Bell fan-favorite Nacho Fries, which combine “classic golden fries” with “warm nacho cheese sauce.”
“When we tested Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries in California last year, we heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn’t get a taste,” Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer, says in a press release.
Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries will be available for only two weeks or while supplies last. The menu item will feature a new “exclusive and unique” version of TRUFF’s Hotter Hot Sauce. The sauce, available only at Taco Bell, takes TRUFF’s signature blend of black truffles and red chili peppers and adds a “creaminess” intended to “complement the cheesiness of Taco Bell’s menu.”
When you order Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries, priced at $4.49, you’ll get the sauce over a “generous bed of boldly seasoned fries, topped with grilled marinated steak, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh diced tomatoes, warm nacho cheese sauce and reduced-fat sour cream.”
“The TRUFF team is truly changing the sauce game and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring our Nacho Fries to the next level in spice and innovation,” Matthews says. “Even though it’s not for long, we can’t wait for fans of both brands to try them and we’re thrilled to bring our bold yet luxurious flavor experiment to everyone.”
If fries aren’t your thing, but truffles are, you can also add the special TRUFF sauce to any Taco Bell menu item for $1 via the Taco Bell app.
And because TRUFF is expected to go fast, Taco Bell has rolled out a TRUFF Tracker on the Taco Bell app, which will allow you to check the supply status of the sauce at your preferred location so you can make sure they still have it before you head over.
“Our first local test with Taco Bell was enthusiastically embraced by fans all over the world. The positive response showed that TRUFF Nacho Fries are much more than just a plus-up on a fan-favorite menu item” Nick Guillen, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF, says in a statement. “Through thoughtful social media content, the TRUFF x Taco Bell partnership has fueled the passion behind both brand’s audiences by merging pop culture with culinary in an unexpected way. We are excited to reunite with the creative powers behind Taco Bell to bring this sought-after campaign nationwide.”
Even after TRUFF runs out, the original Nacho Fries will stay on Taco Bell menus, available a la carte for $1.79; in a Nacho Fries Box (including Nacho Fries, a Beef 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink) for $5.49; or as part of a Deluxe Cravings Box (Nacho Fries, Steak Chalupa, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos and medium fountain drink) for $7.99.
Happy TRUFF tracking!
Related Content: