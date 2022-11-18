Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries

The new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, meanwhile, which are being tested for a limited time in Sacramento, California, take their inspiration from the Grilled Cheese Burrito. Taco Bell starts with a “generous portion of fries,” tops them with “grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese sauce and a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce,” and then finishes them off with a “blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.” Then the whole shebang is grilled so the cheese on top is “melty and golden brown.” Available with the option of additional jalapenos, for those who like things spicy, Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, priced at $3.99, are also available in beef for $3.49.