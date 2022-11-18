Taco Bell Launches Two New Twists on Nacho Fries
New 7-Layer Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries made their debut the same day the Enchirito returned.
It’s a big week for Taco Bell fans.
On Thursday, November 17, after a decades-long absence, the Enchirito made its triumphant return to Taco Bell menus nationwide. Having edged out the Double Decker Taco in a bring-back fan vote, the Enchirito — an item that made its debut in 1970 and consists of a soft flour tortilla loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions, rolled up and smothered in classic red sauce and topped with shredded, melted cheddar cheese — will be available nationwide for $3.79 until November 30.
You’d think that would be enough, but on the very same day, Taco Bell announced it was extending the stay of fan-favorite Nacho Fries on menus and introducing two brand-new Nacho Fries-related items: new 7-Layer Nacho Fries will available nationwide for a limited time, and Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries are now testing for a limited time in Sacramento, California.
Designed to add "new layers to the Nacho Fries experience," the former takes a heap of seasoned golden fries and boosts them with seven “eye-catching, mouth-watering” Mexican-inspired ingredients, according to Taco Bell. Those ingredients are “savory black beans, juicy diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, warm nacho cheese sauce, creamy chipotle sauce, generous sprinkles of shredded cheeses, made with real seasoned beef topped with revamped guacamole.” (We lost count in there somewhere, but we’ll take Taco Bell’s word that that’s seven.) You can get 7-Layer Nacho Fries either as an a la carte item or inside a burrito.
As for the chain’s creamy, newly “revamped” guacamole, it’s freshly prepared each day using real Hass avocados, tomatoes and crisp onions and has been certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.
The new Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, meanwhile, which are being tested for a limited time in Sacramento, California, take their inspiration from the Grilled Cheese Burrito. Taco Bell starts with a “generous portion of fries,” tops them with “grilled marinated steak, warm nacho cheese sauce and a drizzle of creamy chipotle sauce,” and then finishes them off with a “blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.” Then the whole shebang is grilled so the cheese on top is “melty and golden brown.” Available with the option of additional jalapenos, for those who like things spicy, Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries, priced at $3.99, are also available in beef for $3.49.
And Nacho Fries purists can still enjoy Taco Bell’s original Nacho Fries for a limited time nationwide. They’re available a la carte for $1.79 or in a Nacho Fries Box — featuring Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco and a medium fountain drink — for $5.49. You can also get them in a Deluxe Cravings Box ($7.99), which includes Nacho Fries, a Steak Chalupa, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink.
Definitely nacho worst week, Taco Bell Nacho Fries fans.
