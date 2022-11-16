Recipes
Maybe Mountain Dew Can Make Fruitcake Taste Better

The beverage brand wants to rehabilitate the image of the 'much-maligned holiday classic' with MTN Dew Fruit Quake.

November 16, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Here’s a holiday tip for the gift challenged: Don’t send a fruitcake to anyone you’re hoping to delight. Dense, dry … so infrequently delicious — they’re sadly unloved by many people.

Obviously, there are exceptions to the rule. And those who love them, are often truly enthusiastic, but it’s hard to predict how they’ll land with the recipient. For all you know, it may be with a thud.

You could, however, consider sending a Fruit Quake — a new seasonal MTN Dew flavor that is arriving at retailers nationwide for a limited time this month, just in time for holiday gift giving.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

Photo courtesy of MTN Dew

With MTN Dew Fruit Quake, the soda brand is aiming to offer a “holiday hot take” and rehabilitate the image of the “much-maligned holiday classic” by putting its own spin on it. The beverage company wants, in short, to make “fruitcake cool again.” (Again?)

“Fruitcake has long been known as the holiday dessert no one actually wants to touch, let alone eat,” the brand tells Food Network via email. “MTN Dew is changing that by dropping its annual holiday flavor. We’re making everyone’s holiday dreams come true by swapping the dated dessert with a tastier treat, MTN Dew Fruit Quake.”

So what does MTN Dew Fruit Quake, which is a dark-red hue and is available in 20-ounce bottles and 12-packs of cans, taste like? It blends MTN Dew’s signature citrus flavor with what is described on Fruit Quake’s festive packaging as “a Blast of Artificial Fruitcake Flavor.”

If you Dew not know quite what to make of the concept of a drinkable fruitcake, you’re probably in good company …

