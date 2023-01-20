Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life
Just in time for National Hot Sauce Day.
Is there no end to the exciting innovations bestowed on the world by Mtn Dew? In the past year alone, the brand has brought us fruitcake-flavored Mtn Dew Fruit Quake, Buffalo Wild Wings-specific Mtn Dew Legend, boozy Hard Mtn Dew Baja Blast and rereleased Mtn Dew Pitch Black and Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot — and that is not even an exhaustive list.
Now, as we head toward National Hot Sauce Day, on January 22, Mtn Dew is putting its own sodariffic spin on the spicy action with a brand-new, extremely limited-edition hot sauce: Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce.
Launched in partnership with Houston sauce shop iBurn, the hot sauce blends the tropical lime taste of Mtn Dew Baja Blast with fiery habanero peppers, green chiles, tomatillos and jalapenos.
Be warned that this spicy sauce is going to be in super-hot demand — because it will be in very short supply. Mtn Dew is creating only 750 bottles and not planning to sell them in stores.
The scarcity may be hard to swallow, but the good news is that the brand is giving those bottles away — and you’ll have a chance to score a bottle. Just visit @MountainDew on any social platform or mountaindew.com/bajablasthotsauce now through February 8, 2023, to get details about entering.
And, if there are any hot-sauce-loving Mtn Dew fans with good memories scratching their heads right now and thinking, Wait, didn’t Mtn Dew release a hot sauce once before? – the answer is … yes, but it was a different Mtn Dew hot sauce. That sauce, released in October 2020, was habanero-flavored, inspired by Philadelphia 76ers star and hot sauce devotee Joel Embiid, and created (also in partnership with iBurn) in even more limited quantity. Just 500 bottles of that one were created and, yep, given away.
So at least this time you’ll have a 50 percent greater chance of snagging a bottle. Who thinks at least worth trying for one? We Dew.
