Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

And, if there are any hot-sauce-loving Mtn Dew fans with good memories scratching their heads right now and thinking, Wait, didn’t Mtn Dew release a hot sauce once before? – the answer is … yes, but it was a different Mtn Dew hot sauce. That sauce, released in October 2020, was habanero-flavored, inspired by Philadelphia 76ers star and hot sauce devotee Joel Embiid, and created (also in partnership with iBurn) in even more limited quantity. Just 500 bottles of that one were created and, yep, given away.