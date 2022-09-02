The Spicy Condiments People Put On Everything

One of the few condiments to have its own cookbook, fans panicked on social media when a shortage was announced earlier this year. Though there are multiple sriracha producers, most Americans have come to associate the tangy, garlicky Thai hot sauce with this brand, also known as “Rooster Sauce” for the bird on the bottle. In Southeast Asia sriracha is most commonly used to spice up seafood, eggs, noodles and rice, but you can add it to just about anything that needs a kick, including burgers, nachos, soup, and even mac and cheese.