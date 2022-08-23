Man Sets New World Record for Eating the Most Ghost Peppers in One Minute

Now word has hit that Foster has broken a third hot-pepper-speed-eating record: This time, he collected the crown for eating the most Ghost peppers (a.k.a. Bhut Jolokia chili peppers, which register 1 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) per pepper. For comparison, jalapeños range from 2,500-8,000 SHU) in one minute. And the number of peppers Foster put away was seriously sizzling: 17 peppers, tipping the scales at a total of 110.5 grams (3.98 ounces), and unseating previous record holder, Mike Jack, of London, Ontario, Canada, who ate 97 grams (3.42 ounces) of the peppers in March 2019.