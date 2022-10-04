Recipes
Find M&M’s New Character, Purple, on New Caramel Cold Brew Packs

The inside of these M&M’s are a whole new world.

October 04, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Candy Recipes and Ideas

There’s no better way to get started in the morning than a fresh cup of cold brew. But if you’re looking for a sweet snack that’s also reminiscent of that morning coffee, you may feel at a loss. Until now, that is.

M&M’ Caramel Cold Brew is the latest new flavor from the classic candy brand and promises a combination of coffee flavor and chewy caramel. It’s covered in the same milk chocolate we love from M&M’s, but the inside is a whole new world.

“More and more coffee drinkers are exploring new flavor combinations, with cold brew ranking as one of Gen Z’s most purchased drinks. Mars’ M&M’S brand decided to tap into the booming cold brew coffee scene and pair it with a confectionary favorite - caramel,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley says in a press release. “The result? A fun twist to an on-trend favorite that delivers an exceptional coffee flavor experience, all within a classic bag of M&M’S - perfect to enjoy on the go while catching up with friends or sharing a taste of the M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew candies to make new ones.”

As a cute extra, eagle-eyed M&M’s fans will also see the brand’s newest “spokescandy”, Purple, appears on the pack (but not inside).

M&M’s Caramel Cold brew will be available nationwide beginning February 2023.

As the brand is also launching an Espresso flavor in time for the holidays, it seems like getting our buzz on is about to be rather on trend. As if it wasn’t already.

