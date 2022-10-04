Find M&M’s New Character, Purple, on New Caramel Cold Brew Packs

“More and more coffee drinkers are exploring new flavor combinations, with cold brew ranking as one of Gen Z’s most purchased drinks. Mars’ M&M’S brand decided to tap into the booming cold brew coffee scene and pair it with a confectionary favorite - caramel,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley says in a press release. “The result? A fun twist to an on-trend favorite that delivers an exceptional coffee flavor experience, all within a classic bag of M&M’S - perfect to enjoy on the go while catching up with friends or sharing a taste of the M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew candies to make new ones.”