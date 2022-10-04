Compartés’ New Care Bears Chocolate Bar Is Giving Us Sweet Nostalgia
We love a good retro rainbow.
There are only a few things that really give us comfort when we’re having a rough time. One would be something to cuddle, perhaps a Care Bear. Another may be something sweet to admire, like a beautiful rainbow. And, of course, when all else fails, there’s chocolate – the ultimate comfort food. But what could be better than a way to combine all three?
Finally, that is an option, and it’s just as sweet and adorable as we may have imagined. A limited-edition Compartés x Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate bar is launching on October 4, as part of a partnership between luxury gourmet chocolate brand, Compartés and, of course, Care Bears.
Care Bears have always been loved for their bright personalities and fun, whimsical colors, and this is apparent in the chocolate bar. The bar has a white chocolate base and inside, notes of strawberry, blueberry, orange and lemon can be found. It also has really cute retro rainbow packaging, because would it truly be Care Bears without that? For every Compartés x Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate Bar sold, a portion will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.
“To be a grown up now and partner with this brand in creating a unique treat that plays off nostalgic memories that really hit home to me has been such a fun project,” CEO of Compartés and expert chocolatier Jonathan Grahm says in a press release.
The bar is available for purchase on Compartés’ website for $9.95 a bar, beginning October 4.
