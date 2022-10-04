Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Break Fast Bagel Board
Trending Recipes
Sorullitos de Maíz y Queso
Trisha’s Southern Stewed Greens Beans, as seen on Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Season 14
Southern Green Beans
Chef Name: Guy Fieri Full Recipe Name: Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops Talent Recipe: Guy Fieriâ s Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Loin Chops, as seen on Food Networkâ s Guyâ s Big Bite FNK Recipe: Project: Foodnetwork.com, CINCO/SUMMER/FATHERSDAY Show Name: Guyâ s Big Bite
Stuffed Double-Cut Pork Chops
Ghost Brownies
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Halloween Baking Championship
Halloween Wars
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags
McDonald’s Is Finally Making Happy Meals for Adults
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Coveted Taco Lover’s Pass For One Day
Currently Obsessed With...
Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Raps)
Hostess Introduces Bite-Size Twinkies, Ding Dongs, + Donettes
Shop
What's New
The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts
5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert
Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line
7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
Urban Oasis 2022
discovery+

Compartés’ New Care Bears Chocolate Bar Is Giving Us Sweet Nostalgia

We love a good retro rainbow.

October 04, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Compartés Chocolates

Photo courtesy of Compartés Chocolates

There are only a few things that really give us comfort when we’re having a rough time. One would be something to cuddle, perhaps a Care Bear. Another may be something sweet to admire, like a beautiful rainbow. And, of course, when all else fails, there’s chocolate – the ultimate comfort food. But what could be better than a way to combine all three?

Finally, that is an option, and it’s just as sweet and adorable as we may have imagined. A limited-edition Compartés x Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate bar is launching on October 4, as part of a partnership between luxury gourmet chocolate brand, Compartés and, of course, Care Bears.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Compartés Chocolates

Photo courtesy of Compartés Chocolates

Care Bears have always been loved for their bright personalities and fun, whimsical colors, and this is apparent in the chocolate bar. The bar has a white chocolate base and inside, notes of strawberry, blueberry, orange and lemon can be found. It also has really cute retro rainbow packaging, because would it truly be Care Bears without that? For every Compartés x Care Bears Rainbow Chocolate Bar sold, a portion will be donated to the Born This Way Foundation.

“To be a grown up now and partner with this brand in creating a unique treat that plays off nostalgic memories that really hit home to me has been such a fun project,” CEO of Compartés and expert chocolatier Jonathan Grahm says in a press release.

The bar is available for purchase on Compartés’ website for $9.95 a bar, beginning October 4.

Related Content:

The New Tiny Cast Iron From Our Place May Be the Most Adorable Pan We’ve Ever Seen

Kellogg’s Takes After Instant Ramen, Releasing Just-Add-Water Cereal ‘Instabowls’

Lisa Frank Portable Blenders Are Back In Stock And We Can’t Wait to Snag One

Next Up

Truly and Compartés Create First-Ever Hard Seltzer-Infused Chocolate Truffles

Here’s one way to give your holidays a boozy boost.

You're Probably Cooking Trader Joe's Cauliflower Gnocchi All Wrong

Spoiler alert: Do not follow the directions on the packaging!

Dolly Parton’s New Ice Cream Was So Popular It Crashed the Jeni's Website

Fans can try to get their hands on a pint (again) on April 15.

Say Hello to White Claw’s Newest Flavor: Passion Fruit

Here’s where you can find the latest drop.

The Latest Sweethearts Conversation Hearts Are Inspired by Classic Love Songs

Romantics will be able to find 21 new phrases on the Valentine’s Day staples.

You Can Now Paint Your Home in Dunkin’s Iconic Orange and Pink Colors

In an unexpected collaboration, the hues made famous by Dunkin’ are now Backdrop paint colors.

Minecraft Cereal Is Now Hitting Shelves

Kellogg's is bringing the popular video game to the breakfast table.

Ben & Jerry’s Creates Ice Cream for Man’s Best Friend

Dogs are finally getting their very own dessert.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Outchef'd

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Outchef'd

10pm | 9c

Outchef'd

10:30pm | 9:30c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Outchef'd

1am | 12c

Outchef'd

1:30am | 12:30c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts Oct 4, 2022

By: Lambeth Hochwald

5 Best Tequilas, According to a Spirits Expert Oct 4, 2022

By: John deBary

Shop More Products from Molly Yeh's Colorful Cookware Line Oct 4, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Sep 30, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen Oct 4, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

9 of the Best Pumpkin Beers, According to an Expert Sep 30, 2022

By: Tara Nurin

The Best Instant Pots, According to Food Network Kitchen Oct 3, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

31 Essential Cookbooks for Mexican and Latin American Food Sep 29, 2022

By: Paula Perez Cassidy

Where To Buy Dazzling Diwali Gifts Online Sep 28, 2022

By: Megha McSwain

This Dispenser Finally Solves the Problem of Stale Cereal Sep 29, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

Our Place Launched Tableware Designed to Prep, Serve, Store & More Sep 27, 2022

By: Allison Russo

Haunted Cookie House Kits That Will Get Everyone in the Halloween Spirit Sep 26, 2022

By: Sam Burros

Jenni Kayne’s New Staub Collection Is the Perfect Blend of California and French Style Sep 29, 2022

By: Allison Russo

TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Just Restocked on Amazon Sep 26, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

Prime Day Deals Are Back With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Sep 26, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

30 Essential Jewish-Authored Cookbooks Sep 23, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

55 Advent Calendars You Can Buy for 2022 Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

29 Useful Housewarming Gifts for All First-Time Homeowners Sep 23, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The Cutest Trick-or-Treat Buckets and Bags for Your Kid's Halloween Haul Sep 23, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo and Lili Zarghami

10 Best Meal Delivery Services for Every Household Sep 30, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

12 Gadgets That Will Help You Use up Every Last Bit of Food Sep 20, 2022

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Vitamix's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Back — for 3 Days Only! Sep 19, 2022

By: T.K. Brady

10 Best Halloween Candy Bowls for Your Front Porch Sep 19, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

This Easy-to-Install Drawer Will Make Fridge Organization Painless Sep 15, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

8 Products That Will Keep Your Fridge Organized Sep 21, 2022

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Sep 14, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Halloween Bakeware That Will Take Your Treats to the Next Level Sep 15, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

The 5 Best Store-Bought Hot Chocolate Mixes Sep 14, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

11 Decorative Loaf Pans That'll Completely Transform Your Fall Pumpkin Bread Sep 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Sep 2, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen