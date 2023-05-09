Velveeta and Compartés Team Up to Release Velveeta-Infused Chocolate Truffles

The limited-edition Velveeta-infused shell-shaped chocolate truffles combine Compartés sweet white chocolate with the creamy Velveeta cheese, promising a “unique sensation unlike any other,” according to the brand. The truffle’s shell shape was made by infusing Velveeta cheese sauce into Compartés chocolate and is intended to echo the shape of Velveeta Shells and Cheese and to be “unapologetic, big, bold, supremely creamy and relentlessly original.”