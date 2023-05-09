Velveeta and Compartés Team Up to Release Velveeta-Infused Chocolate Truffles
Say hello to TruffVels.
Remember the “Veltini?” The Velveeta-infused martini, which Velveeta brought the world last summer for a limited time, was a cheesy twist on a classic cocktail. It featured Velveeta-infused vodka, olive brine and vermouth and was garnished with a cheese drip, Velveeta-stuffed olives and Jumbo Velveeta Shells and Cheese.
The elegant cocktail, which was available nationwide at select BLT restaurants, seemed like an unexpectedly dry and sophisticated place to find a gooey comfort food like Velveeta — but at least the savory flavor profile made a certain sense.
Now, Velveeta is arguably getting even weirder with its ironic upscale partnerships: The cheese-spread brand has teamed up with cult-favorite chocolate maker Compartés Chocolatier to create TruffVels, billed as the “first-ever chocolate cheese truffle.”
The limited-edition Velveeta-infused shell-shaped chocolate truffles combine Compartés sweet white chocolate with the creamy Velveeta cheese, promising a “unique sensation unlike any other,” according to the brand. The truffle’s shell shape was made by infusing Velveeta cheese sauce into Compartés chocolate and is intended to echo the shape of Velveeta Shells and Cheese and to be “unapologetic, big, bold, supremely creamy and relentlessly original.”
Chocolate and cheese? Blame social media, apparently.
“Two of life’s greatest pleasures are cheese and chocolate and we've already seen our pleasure seekers experiment with this combination across social media, so this collab was a no brainer,” Kelsey Rice, senior brand communications manager for Velveeta, says in a press statement.
Jonathan Grahm, Compartés CEO and Lead Chocolatier, called the collaboration “decadent, delightful and unexpected. “I love the idea of pushing the boundaries of chocolate making and creating a unique product unlike anything that’s ever been done before,” he said.
Velveeta x Compartés TruffVels will be available on Compartes.com — priced at $24.95 for a five-pack — starting May 9, while supplies last.
Related Content: