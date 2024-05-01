It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Velveeta Started Making Its Own Queso
For those who are less patient, the queso-iconic brand is launching ready-to-eat jars.
Velveeta has long been synonymous with a super creamy cheese perfect as an ingredient in dishes like queso, nachos and macaroni and cheese. But for those who just can’t wait for that cheese to melt and simmer with ingredients such as diced tomatoes and chilies, there’s now an even easier – and immediate – solution.
Perfect for people who can’t handle delayed snack time gratification, Velveeta has gone from go-to queso ingredient to queso on-demand with its new ready-to-eat queso category. The newly offered Velveeta Queso is available in three varieties: Queso Con Salsa, Queso Blanco and Jalapeño.
Queso isn’t the only innovation in cheese town, though. Other new Velveeta product launches include two new varieties of Shells & Cheese — pizza and buffalo — as well as a new Gluten-Free Shells & Cheese.
“At Velveeta we are continuing to take big swings to establish ourselves as part of culture, pushing the boundaries not just in marketing but also innovation as we strive to captivate a younger audience,” says Alison Kelly, Director, Velveeta. “Whether it’s the convenient format of our queso for everyday indulgence, the rich flavors of our new Shells & Cheese or a gluten free version for those with dietary restrictions, Velveeta has something for every cheese lover.”
As Velveeta has always been synonymous with queso, it was only a matter of time before it started making its own. All that time you save making your own queso, you can now spend enjoying the ready-made versions in various dishes. This may include everything from straight up queso and chips to nachos.
And, as the queso varieties come in resealable jars, it’s a great opportunity to enjoy a little bit at a time as the craving merits. That’s not as easy when you are making batches from scratch each time you want some spicy melty cheese dip.
Some things just make so much sense, you have to wonder why they haven’t been here all along. But we’re very happy they are here now!
The new products will all be available at retailers nationwide beginning in May.
