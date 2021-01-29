Recipes
30 Next-Level Nacho Recipes

Whether you pile them high with ground beef and shredded cheese or spread them on a sheet pan and top them with barbecue pulled pork, there’s nothing quite like a good plate of nachos.

August 03, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Let the Snacking Begin

Whether you’re hosting a game day party or just looking for a good, old-fashioned plate of comfort food, nachos always hit the spot. They’re crunchy, cheesy and the perfect blank canvas for all your favorite toppings (like homemade salsa or guac!) — what’s not to love about that? Best of all, they’re infinitely customizable; you can dress them up for breakfast or dessert (or make them the centerpiece of your table with a giant, 6-foot spread) just as easily as you can whip up the classic version. Whatever you decide you’re going to need Rachael’s quick and easy take on this crowd-pleasing dish. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, beef, beans and a creamy pepper Jack cheese sauce, they truly live up to their name; they’re super!

Get the Recipe: Super Nachos

Buffalo Nachos

Keep it simple and top tortilla chips with rotisserie chicken (doused in a tangy Buffalo-style sauce, of course), celery and blue cheese for a quick and flavorful snack or app.

Get the Recipe: Buffalo Nachos

Cowboy Nachos

Good things take time — and Ree’s Cowboy Nachos are no exception. Plan ahead: the beef brisket needs to marinate for at least 24 hours before you cook it.

Get the Recipe: Cowboy Nachos

Mole Nachos

Never thought about adding chocolate to your plate of nachos? You should! Spiced Mexican chocolate is the perfect complement to the savory flavors in the mole sauce for these cheese- and cilantro-topped chips.

Get the Recipe: Mole Nachos

Loaded Barbecue Chicken Nachos

Fresh homemade salsa and barbecue chicken nuggets bring bright and summery flavors to these crowd-friendly nachos any time of year. The salsa can be made earlier in the day and refrigerated; add the avocado just before serving.

Get the Recipe: Loaded Barbecue Chicken Nachos

Nacho Bake

This is everything you love about nachos, made hearty enough for dinner. We discovered that standing the chips upright in the egg mixture gets them crispy on top and adds body to the bake below. This is ridiculously delicious, and difficult to stop eating.

Get the Recipe: Nacho Bake

Southern Nachos

Trisha’s take on nachos includes all of the key ingredients you’d expect to find in a crowd-pleasing pile of fully loaded chips — but she upgrades the cheese with the addition of scallions and pimentos for even more flavor.

Get the Recipe: Southern Nachos

Fresh Crab Nachos

Ina effortlessly upgrades nachos by topping them with an easy-to-make crab salad. Using fresh jumbo lump crabmeat here is key — it has a delicate sweetness that’s hard to replicate.

Get the Recipe: Fresh Crab Nachos

Fajita Nachos

Sometimes you’ve got to adopt a go-big-or-go-home mentality when it comes to nachos. That’s exactly what Ree has done here by replacing shredded chicken or seasoned ground meat with a much heartier option: sliced flank steak.

Get the Recipe: Fajita Nachos

Chicken Nachos

An easy way to add extra flavor to your pan of nachos? Ree makes shredded chicken in a kicked-up tomato sauce (which includes taco seasoning and hot sauce) to top her chips.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Nachos

Spicy Sausage Ragu Nachos With Pickled Onions

These chef-worthy nachos have all the flavor components of the traditional version. The ragu is meaty and savory, the cheese is rich and subtly sweet and a topping of pickled onions adds just a bit of tang to round everything out.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Sausage Ragu Nachos With Pickled Onions

Baked Nachos with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

This lightened-up recipe has everything you could want in a platter of nachos: the crunchiness of homemade tortilla chips, spiciness from saucy adobo-tinged pinto beans and creaminess from roasted sweet potatoes and avocado, all topped with a fresh salsa.

Get the Recipe: Baked Nachos with Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos

Use up your Thanksgiving leftovers in a surprising way — by making these hearty nachos.

Get the Recipe: Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos

Bacon BBQ Nachos

Trisha brings the classic flavor of sweet-and-smoky baked beans to nachos with this bacon- and barbecue sauce-topped version.

Get the Recipe: Bacon BBQ Nachos

Citrus Shrimp Nachos

How do you get away with serving nachos at your next dinner party? Top individual chips with citrus-marinated shrimp! They’ll have all the salty crunch you’re craving, but with an elegant finish that’s perfect for entertaining guests.

Get the Recipe: Citrus Shrimp Nachos

Jerk Pork Nachos

You only need a handful of ingredients to make these super flavorful, sweet and spicy nachos. Not planning to fire up the grill? You can cook the pork tenderloin on an indoor grill pan or in the oven, instead.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Pork and Pineapple Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

Our favorite snack is now welcome at the breakfast table. These easy nachos come together quickly while you make the eggs and are easy to double for entertaining.

Get the Recipe: Breakfast Nachos

Greek Pita Nachos

Homemade pita chips are the perfect base for this Greek-inspired take on nachos. Just be sure to set a time while your pita triangles are in the oven — it’s easy to get distracted and let them burn!

Get the Recipe: Greek Pita Nachos

Grilled Loaded Nachos

These clever foil packets are quick to put together and cook up perfectly for a summer barbecue. And since they are personal-size, your crowd can eat them with our suggested toppings or their favorites.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Loaded Nachos

Fall Nachos

These seasonally inspired nachos will make you rethink your go-to snack. The sweetness of the apple pico de gallo bring just the right amount of balance to savory sausage and browned Brussels sprouts.

Get the Recipe: Fall Nachos

Homemade Nachos

Making your own tortilla chips and refried beans really takes a traditional plate of nachos to the next level.

Get the Recipe: Nachos

Plantain Chip Nachos with Spicy Chicken

A simple way to upgrade your nachos? Try a different chip! In this version, we use subtly sweet plantain chips to balance out the spicy, chile-infused chicken.

Get the Recipe: Plantain Chip Nachos with Spicy Chicken

Thai Beef Nachos

We love these tiny, two-bite nacho cups. They crisp, crunchy and topped with melted cheese — but packed with the flavor of citrus, herbs, peanut and jalapenos.

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

Molly makes her pulled pork nachos in a cast-iron skillet. This makes them easy for sharing. Just be sure to let everyone know the pan is hot.

Get the Recipe: BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

Dessert Nachos

Who ever said that nachos had to be savory? This version boasts cinnamon-sugar chips, a drizzle of sweet sauce and a topping of fresh strawberries — and is every bit as scoopable and snackable as the original.

Get the Recipe: Dessert Nachos

Guy-Talian Nachos

How do you give nachos an Italian spin? Beef, sausage, Italian cheeses and a Peppadew pepper salsa.

Get the Recipe: Guy-talian Nachos

Sunny's Cubano Nachos

Everyone knows the best part of a Cubano sandwich is the pickles — an ingredient that Sunny celebrates (with a tasty pickled topping) in this pork-topped plate.

Get the Recipe: Sunny's Cubano Nachos

Cheeseburger Nachos

If you can't decide between serving nachos or cheeseburgers at your next party, then don't! Homemade chips each topped with all the bacony, cheesy, meaty flavors of a great burger are the marriage of the century — you'll definitely say "I do."

Get the Recipe: Cheeseburger Nachos

5-Star Nachos

These nachos earn may their name because of Sunny’s 5-star nacho meat (a blend of Mexican chorizo and beef) but we’re sure you’ll give them a 5-star rating once you taste them!

Get the Recipe: 5-Star Nachos

Pizza Nachos

We’ll admit: this pizza-inspired snack may not look like nachos at first glance, but it features everything you love about the traditional recipe: a good crispy crunch, lots of flavor and (of course) gooey, melted cheese holding it all together!

Get the Recipe: Pizza Nachos

