30 Next-Level Nacho Recipes

Whether you’re hosting a game day party or just looking for a good, old-fashioned plate of comfort food, nachos always hit the spot. They’re crunchy, cheesy and the perfect blank canvas for all your favorite toppings (like homemade salsa or guac!) — what’s not to love about that? Best of all, they’re infinitely customizable; you can dress them up for breakfast or dessert (or make them the centerpiece of your table with a giant, 6-foot spread) just as easily as you can whip up the classic version. Whatever you decide you’re going to need Rachael’s quick and easy take on this crowd-pleasing dish. Topped with fresh pico de gallo, beef, beans and a creamy pepper Jack cheese sauce, they truly live up to their name; they’re super!