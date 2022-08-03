Recipes
Enter Daily for a Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

32 Pizza Recipes Everyone Will Devour

Whether you prefer classic cheese or a new-school spin, we’ve got you covered with these homemade pies.

August 03, 2022
By: Food Network Kitchen

Give the Delivery Person a Night Off

From game day get-togethers to weeknight family dinners, there’s no denying that pizza is always a winner — but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a second-rate slice. As long as you’ve got the right recipes (or your go-to method for making pizza dough) you can easily churn out top-notch pies in the comfort of your own kitchen. (Bonus points if you cook your pie on a pizza stone or in a countertop pizza oven!). Whether you’re the kind of person who could eat pizza every meal of the day or just need a great recipe to keep in your back pocket, you’ll find what you need here — starting with Jeff’s irresistible take on Detroit-style pizza. The secret to this version is the cheese: Instead of shredded mozzarella, it gets topped with cubes of brick cheese — and all the way to the edges of the pan for the coveted crispy cheese crust!

Get the Recipe: Detroit-Style Pepperoni Pizza

Neapolitan Margherita Pizza

Neapolitan pizza is all about simplicity and freshness. Instead of loading the dough up with toppings, most are made with little more than tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil. Use the best ingredients you can — it will be worth it!

Get the Recipe: Neapolitan Margherita Pizza

Pizza Braid

Twisted and packed with sauce, cheese and pepperoni, this pepperoni bread gives cheese-stuffed pizza a run for its money.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Braid

Big Batch Pizza Dough

This recipe yields four 1-pound pizza dough balls that you can use one right away and wrap and freeze the other for the future. If you freeze the dough, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator and then allow it to come to room temperature on your countertop before stretching it out. How you top it is up to you!

Get the Recipe: Big Batch Pizza Dough

Stuffed Pizza Crust

The simple way to make stuffed crust pizza at home? String cheese! Ree rolls them up into her pizza crust for an easy-to-make homemade version of everyone’s favorite restaurant pie.

Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pizza Crust

Cast-Iron Pizza

Sometimes, using shortcuts is totally worth it. Ree’s 30-minute pizza comes together with the help of store-bought pizza dough, sauce, pepperoni and cheese.

Get the Recipe: Cast-Iron Pizza

True Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza

A Chicago native, Jeff Mauro knows a thing or two about deep-dish pizza. His fan-favorite recipe calls for a homemade dough, which he tops with mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni and hand-crushed tomatoes. A sprinkle of Parmesan adds the finishing touch!

Get the Recipe: True Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizza

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

To achieve the dough-like texture for this gluten-free pizza crust, chop cauliflower in a food processor, then steam and drain it to get out the extra moisture.

Get the Recipe: Cauliflower Pizza Crust

Mozzarella Stick Stuffed Crust Pizza

We took Detroit's square, deep-dish style pizza to a whole new level by stuffing the crispy crust with cheese and pepperoni. In fact, the whole pizza is loaded with it along with a hearty meat sauce that you can make while the pizza bakes.

Get the Recipe: Mozzarella Stick Stuffed Crust Pizza

Pizza Bianca

You won’t even miss the cheese with Giada’s salt-and-herb-topped dough. It’s a simple dish that fans rave about as “absolutely delicious” and “a hands down winner”.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Bianca

Keto Pizza Snacks

Perfect for keto followers, cheese lovers and gluten-free folks too, this pizza dough is made mostly from cheese. Now no one has to miss out on pizza night!

Get the Recipe: Keto Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pan Pizza

This cast-iron pizza is the perfect mix of salty, sweet, tangy and sharp. Crispy baked pizza dough is topped with barbecue chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. A drizzle of honey with fresh cilantro and scallion finish off this cheesy chicken pizza.

Get the Recipe: Barbecue Chicken Pan Pizza

Pizza Oven Breakfast Pizza

This dish is a loose play on the traditional Mexican breakfast of huevo rancheros, with pizza dough standing in for corn tortillas and toppings that include two kinds of cheese, refried beans, an egg and creamy avocado — all made in your pizza oven.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Oven Breakfast Pizza

Pizza Rolls

These bite-size pizza rolls are like your favorite freezer aisle after-school snack but even better (yeah, we said it). We stuffed ours with crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, pizza sauce and, of course, plenty of cheese, then fried them so their wonton skin wrappers get super crisp. We dare you to compare.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Rolls

Margherita Pizza

You can’t go wrong with a classic like this Neapolitan-style pizza. With savory-sweet San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fragrant basil, it’s easy to see why this pie is always a crowd favorite.

Get the Recipe: Margherita Pizza

Spaghetti Squash Pizza Crust

If you’re looking for an alternative to the traditional pizza crust, give Katie’s five-star recipe a try. For a truly crispy crust, squeeze all the moisture out of the spaghetti squash before baking.

Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Pizza Crust

Meaty Grilled Pizza

Looking for a way to mix up your usual grilling menu? Try pizza. This meat lover’s pie is loaded with toppings and comes together easily on the grill. Just be sure to preheat your pizza stone on the grill for at least 30 minutes. That way, your crust will cook up nice and crisp.

Get the Recipe: Meaty Grilled Pizza

Pizza Pockets

Giada's hand-held snacks are like mini calzones, each one stuffed with arugula, cheese and zesty Italian sausage. Using store-bought pizza crust will save a significant amount of time.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Pockets

Cheeseburger Pizza

As in a classic diner cheeseburger, mustard tops the ground beef in this pizza, which bubbles with melted American cheese, fresh red onion and dill pickles. Serve it with shredded lettuce on the side to complete the burger experience and make this a "one-crust" meal that comes to the table in an hour flat.

Get the Recipe: Cheeseburger Pizza

Nonno's Pizza

This oh-so-fluffy and delicious take on pizza skips the mozzarella, letting the tomato and oregano flavors shine. After it comes out of the oven it’s sprinkled with a little ricotta salata for a nice salty touch and just a hint of the mild, milky flavor mozzarella provides.

Get the Recipe: Nonno's Pizza

Sausage Pan Pizza

Italian sausage and plenty of kale give this pizza a zesty flavor. Molly’s advice? The kale will cook down when it’s in the oven, so always add more than you think you might need.

Get the Recipe: Sausage Pan Pizza

Basil Pesto Pizza

Nothing gives pizza a summery twist like replacing the red sauce with pesto. And it’s easy to make from scratch; just toss a few ingredients into the food process and combine until blended.

Get the Recipe: Basil Pesto Pizza

Gluten-Free Pizza Dough

This easy gluten-free pizza dough bakes up into a crispy, chewy crust (plus, it's vegan!). The addition of coarse cornmeal gives it texture and crunch.

Get the Recipe: Gluten-Free Pizza Dough

Pantry Pizza Pronto

Why mix up a batch of pizza dough when you’ve got store-bought focaccia on hand? It’s the perfect time-saving trick on pizza night.

Get the Recipe: Pantry Pizza Pronto

Skillet Deep Dish Pizza

If you ask us, this deep-dish pizza is way better than takeout. Thanks to your cast-iron skillet, you can have a hot, flavorful pizza on the table in just one hour — and with minimal cleanup!

Get the Recipe: Skillet Deep Dish Pizza

Soft Pizza Pretzels

Trisha packs all your favorite pizzeria toppings into her easy-to-make soft pretzels: oregano, Parmesan, garlic, red pepper flakes and more!

Get the Recipe: Soft Pizza Pretzels

Hawaiian Barbecue Pizza

Ready in just 30 minutes, this sweet-and-salty pizza is a breeze to prepare. Grilling the pineapple before baking the pizza adds just a touch of smoke to the juicy fruit.

Get the Recipe: Hawaiian Barbecue Pizza

Venetian Rolled Pizza

Use store-bought dough to make these pizza rolls a cinch to prepare. Filled with mozzarella, spinach and prosciutto, they make a satisfying and fun hand-held dish.

Get the Recipe: Venetian Rolled Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

What's more fun than pizza for breakfast? Delegate tasks to your youngest helpers like brushing the oil on the crust, layering it up with toppings and tearing the basil. When you sit down for breakfast, everyone can enjoy a job well done.

Get the Recipe: Breakfast Pizza

Grilled Dessert Pizza

Who says pizza has to be savory? Chocolate hazelnut spread acts as the “sauce” for Trisha’s grilled pizza, which she tops with sliced bananas, dried fruits and roasted nuts.

Get the Recipe: Grilled Dessert Pizza

Tricolor Salad Pizzas

Ellie saves time by using store-bought, whole-wheat pizza dough for this simple pie. To up the health factor, she cuts down on fat by using part-skim mozzarella and ricotta cheeses.

Get the Recipe: Tricolor Salad Pizzas

English Muffin Pizzas

These pizzas can be made ahead and frozen for the perfect after-school snack. No need to thaw; just add your favorite toppings and bake.

Get the Recipe: English Muffin Pizzas

