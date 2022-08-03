32 Pizza Recipes Everyone Will Devour

From game day get-togethers to weeknight family dinners, there’s no denying that pizza is always a winner — but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for a second-rate slice. As long as you’ve got the right recipes (or your go-to method for making pizza dough) you can easily churn out top-notch pies in the comfort of your own kitchen. (Bonus points if you cook your pie on a pizza stone or in a countertop pizza oven!). Whether you’re the kind of person who could eat pizza every meal of the day or just need a great recipe to keep in your back pocket, you’ll find what you need here — starting with Jeff’s irresistible take on Detroit-style pizza. The secret to this version is the cheese: Instead of shredded mozzarella, it gets topped with cubes of brick cheese — and all the way to the edges of the pan for the coveted crispy cheese crust!