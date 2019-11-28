61 Thanksgiving Leftover Ideas That'll Make Your Mouth Water
Give your Turkey Day extras new life by turning them into soups, pot pies, sandwiches, waffles and more.
What to Do with Thanksgiving Leftovers
Thanksgiving dinner is one of the most highly anticipated meals of the year. Make the most of all that hard work and planning by transforming your leftover turkey and sides into delicious next-day dishes — that are just as good as the originals. As long as you store your Thanksgiving leftovers properly after your feast you’ll have them available in the coming days for whatever you're cooking up. We’re not only talking about a batch of turkey soup (with homemade turkey broth, of course!) or your go-to sandwich (although we’d gladly gobble either of those up, too). With these recipes you’ve also got creative options like savory waffles made with extra stuffing, pizza topped with creamy mashed potatoes, turkey shepherd’s pies — and so much more.
Leftover Mashed Potato Pizza
There's no need for tomato sauce on this pizza. It uses leftover mashed potatoes instead and is topped with Mozzarella, bacon, leek, garlic and basil.
Get the Recipe: Leftover Mashed Potato Pizza
Leftover Stuffing Waffles
Use up a whole lot of leftovers by cooking a stuffing-based batter in a waffle iron and topping the waffle with mashed potatoes, gravy and a dollop of cranberry sauce.
Get the Recipe: Leftover Stuffing Waffles
Leftover Turkey and Stuffing Reubens
Leftover turkey and stuffing find their way into a classic Reuben along with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese.
Get the Recipe: Leftover Turkey and Stuffing Reubens
Leftover Cheese Dip
Don't let cheese board leftovers go to waste. Ree has a simple recipe that will turn whatever you have on-hand into a savory and delicious dip.
Get the Recipe: Leftover Cheese Dip
Turkey and Stuffing Quiche
A quiche is the perfect way to use leftover turkey and stuffing—and a little Cheddar too.
Get the Recipe: Turkey and Stuffing Quiche
Giada's Turkey Bolognese
Get the Recipe: Turkey Bolognese
Turkey Pot Pie
Get the Recipe: Turkey Pot Pie
Bird to the Last Drop
Get the Recipe: Bird to the Last Drop
Fried Stuffing Bites with Cranberry Sauce Pesto
Get the Recipe: Second Day Fried Stuffing Bites with Cranberry Sauce Pesto
Thanksgiving Leftovers Hand Pies
Stuffed full of our favorite Thanksgiving leftovers, these savory hand pies are best served with cranberry sauce and gravy for dipping.
Get the Recipe: Thanksgiving Leftovers Hand Pies
Turkey Vegetable Soup with Stuffing Dumplings
Get the Recipe: Turkey Vegetable Soup with Stuffing Dumplings
Grilled Turkey, Brie, and Apple Butter Sandwich with Arugula
Get the Recipe: Grilled Turkey, Brie, and Apple Butter Sandwich with Arugula
Turkey Milanese
Get the Recipe: Turkey Milanese
Eggs in Purgatory
Get the Recipe: Eggs in Purgatory
Second Day Turkey and String Bean Pot Pies
Get the Recipe: Second Day Turkey and String Bean Pot Pies
Open Faced Hot Turkey Sammys
Get the Recipe: What a Face! Open Faced Hot Turkey Sammys with Sausage Stuffing and Gravy, Smashed Potatoes with Bacon, Warm Apple Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Waldorf Salad
Get the Recipe: Turkey Waldorf Salad
Turkey Dumpling Stew
Get the Recipe: Turkey Dumpling Stew
Dressing Griddle Cakes with Turkey and Cranberry Barbecue Sauce
Put your leftover turkey, cranberry and dressing to good use with Trisha’s reimagined meal. She uses the dressing to make savory griddle cakes and tops everything with an easy, homemade barbecue sauce.
Get the Recipe: Dressing Griddle Cakes with Turkey and Cranberry Barbecue Sauce
Potato Cakes with Fried Eggs and Turkey-Red Pepper Hash
You can use almost any herbs to flavor these potato cakes, and turkey and gravy can be transformed into a tasty hash to go on the side.
Get the Recipe: Potato Cakes with Fried Eggs and Turkey-Red Pepper Hash
Turkey Frittata
Get the Recipe: Turkey Frittata
Waffled Leftover Thanksgiving Brunch
Invite friends and family back over to re-celebrate the holidays with this unique brunch made from leftovers. The stuffing works perfectly in waffle form, topped with all the trimmings.
Get the Recipe: Waffled Leftover Thanksgiving Brunch
Turkey and Mashed Potato Croquettes
Looking for a fun way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers? Try these crispy/creamy turkey and mashed potato croquettes, best served with cranberry sauce and turkey gravy for dipping.
Get the Recipe: Turkey and Mashed Potato Croquettes
Stuffing-Stuffed Mushrooms
Get the Recipe: Stuffing-Stuffed Mushrooms
Hot Brown Turkey Sandwiches
Get the Recipe: Hot Brown Turkey Sandwiches
Rachael's Turkey Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie
Get the Recipe: Turkey Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie and Cran-applesauce Sundaes
Turkey Hash with Country Gravy
Get the Recipe: Turkey Hash with Country Gravy
Leftover Turkey Chili
Get the Recipe: Leftover Turkey Chili
Turkey Crostini
Get the Recipe: Turkey Crostini
Thanks Benedict on Stuffing Cakes with Sage Hollandaise
Get the Recipe: Thanks Benedict on Stuffing Cakes with Sage Hollandaise
Turkey Tetrazzini
Get the Recipe: Turkey Tetrazzini
Leftover Thanksgiving Panini
Get the Recipe: Leftover Thanksgiving Panini
Turkey, Mushroom and Corn Mexican Casserole
Get the Recipe: Turkey, Mushroom and Corn Mexican Casserole
Roasted Turkey Lasagna
Get the Recipe: Roasted Turkey Lasagna
Leftover Roast Turkey Pho
Get the Recipe: Leftover Roast Turkey Pho
Day-After Dip
Get the Recipe: Day-After Dip
Deep-Fried Green Beans
Get the Recipe: Deep-Fried Green Beans
Sweet-and-Spicy Turkey Pitas
Get the Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Turkey Pitas
Roast Turkey, Avocado and Bacon Sandwich
Get the Recipe: Roast Turkey, Avocado and Bacon Sandwich
Bubble and Squeak with Corn Puree
Get the Recipe: Bubble and Squeak with Corn Puree
Rigatoni with Braised Giblet Sauce
Get the Recipe: Rigatoni With Braised Giblet Sauce
Turkey, Cranberry and Fontina Panini
Get the Recipe: Turkey, Cranberry and Fontina Panini
Cranberry-Carrot Muffins
Get the Recipe: Cranberry-Carrot Muffins
Sweet Potato Soup with Blue Corn Tortillas
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Soup with Blue Corn Tortillas
Turkey and Mushroom Creamy Tomato "Gravy" with Gnocchi
Get the Recipe: Turkey and Mushroom Creamy Tomato "Gravy" With Gnocchi
Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos
Get the Recipe: Leftover Thanksgiving Nachos
Turkey Broth
Get the Recipe: Turkey Broth
Stuffed Meatloaf
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Meatloaf
Day-After Turkey Soup
Get the Recipe: Day-After Turkey Soup
Cinnamon Sugar Scrap Cookies
Ree seamlessly transitions into the holiday season with these super-simple cookies. She rolls her leftover pie dough in cinnamon and sugar, then uses star-shape cookie cutters to make the sweet treats.
Get the Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Scrap Cookies
Potato Puppies
Have extra mashed potatoes? Add just a few ingredients and deep-fry them to make golden-brown hushpuppies that are crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.
Get the Recipe: Potato Puppies
Antipasti Skewers
Don’t throw out those salad scraps! Giada uses hers to make these fun, snackable skewers. Assemble the skewers when you have 10 minutes of downtime and they’ll be ready to eat at the first sign of hunger.
Get the Recipe: Antipasti Skewers
Roasted Potato Peels
Ree makes the most of her potatoes with these crispy roasted peels. They can be eaten on their own as a snack, or added to soups and salads for an extra crunch.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Potato Peels
Leftover Thanksgiving Pull-Apart Sliders
Food Network Kitchen takes all the best dishes on the holiday table and put them between toasted buns for the easiest party hit — what's not to like?
Get the Recipe: Leftover Thanksgiving Pull-Apart Sliders
Stir-Fried Broccoli Stems
Ree’s motto is waste not, want not — and it's easy to see why with recipes like this. She stir-fries her broccoli stems until browned, then punches up with the flavor with garlic, ginger and cilantro.
Get the Recipe: Stir-Fried Broccoli Stems
Cranberry-Rosemary Julep
Giada muddles frozen cranberries with sugar and rosemary, then adds a splash of bourbon to make this festive mixed drink.
Get the Recipe: Cranberry-Rosemary Julep
Italian Hot Brown Crostini
Giada’s crostini are the perfect appetizer for your day-after Thanksgiving party. A simple pesto and Dijon mustard add a kick to the bite-size sandwiches, which she tops with leftover turkey and gravy.
Get the Recipe: Italian Hot Brown Crostini
Cheese and Chipotle Scrap Crackers
Leftover pie dough gets the Southwestern treatment with Ree’s spicy cracker recipe.
Get the Recipe: Cheese and Chipotle Scrap Crackers
Mashed Potato Zeppole
Transform your Thanksgiving mashed potatoes into sweet, fluffy donuts with Giada’s zeppole recipe. She deep-fries her pastries until golden-brown, then rolls the hot zeppole in sugar to create a crisp, crunchy crust.
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potato Zeppole
Extra-Veggie Frittata
Get the Recipe: Extra-Veggie Frittata
Vegetable Samosas
Get the Recipe: Vegetable Curry Puffs