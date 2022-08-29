Our Top 50 Thanksgiving Recipes
When you’re making Thanksgiving dinner, only the best recipes will do. So we rounded up these tried-and-true takes on turkey day traditions, from sides to desserts — and everything in between.
Plan the Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner
Whether you’re planning a traditional Thanksgiving menu featuring classics like turkey, savory green bean casserole and homemade cranberry sauce or experimenting with new takes on your family traditions, you’re going to need a few ideas to get you started. Luckily, our 50 most-popular Thanksgiving recipes have you covered. This collection of feast-worthy eats includes soups and appetizers to start your meal, turkey and side dishes to round it out — and even desserts. You’ll truly find everything you need to host the perfect holiday meal. There are lots of great options but Ina’s perfect roast turkey is one of the best. She uses an herbed compound butter (with fresh thyme) to give her bird extra flavor. It’s a simple trick that produces amazing results.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Roast Turkey
Sweet Potato Casserole
Make this crowd-pleasing holiday favorite the classic way: with buttery mashed sweet potatoes and a crunchy pecan topping.
Get the Recipe: The Best Sweet Potato Casserole
Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Stress-free entertaining is made possible thanks to dishes that can be made ahead, just like this one. Prep the Brussels sprouts and pancetta, then roast about a half-hour before you'd like to serve. Once they're tender and browned, drizzle with balsamic vinegar and get ready to impress.
Get the Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Good Eats Roast Turkey
With more than 5,000 reviews and a 5-star rating, Alton Brown's classic turkey is the go-to foolproof recipe every cook can use.
Get the Recipe: Good Eats Roast Turkey
Perfect Cranberry Sauce
There's no reason to get out the can opener when homemade cranberry sauce is this easy.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Cranberry Sauce
Sausage and Herb Stuffing
Ina's sausage and herb stuffing features the traditional flavors you know and love, but it gets an added boost from an unexpected ingredient: Granny Smith apples.
Get the Recipe: Sausage and Herb Stuffing
Best Ever Green Bean Casserole
Crispy onions, fresh green beans, creamy sauce — Alton's green bean casserole has it all in one bubbling cast-iron skillet.
Get the Recipe: Best Ever Green Bean Casserole
Tyler's Mashed Potatoes
What's the trick to cooking potatoes evenly and avoiding those dreaded lumps? Starting with cold water, Tyler says.
Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Souffle
Sprinkle a crunchy and buttery pecan topping over creamy mashed sweet potatoes for a perfectly sweet complement to all those savory dishes.
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Souffle
Classic Turkey Gravy
Making the most-flavorful gravy is easy: Don't discard the giblet bag inside the turkey! Simply make your own broth by simmering the neck and giblets with classic Thanksgiving herbs while the turkey cooks, then combine the broth with the pan drippings and an easy-to-make roux.
Get the Recipe: Classic Turkey Gravy
Macaroni and Cheese
Ree's quick-and-easy take on scratch mac and cheese is sure to please young and old alike at your Thanksgiving feast.
Get the Recipe: Macaroni and Cheese
Four-Flavor Sheet Pan Pie
A clever sheet pan hack gives you quadruple the Thanksgiving pie fun (and saves the time and effort of making four individual pies). Apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan coexist peacefully in one giant slab that feeds a crowd.
Get the Recipe: Four-Flavor Sheet Pan Pie
Parker House Rolls
Get the Recipe: Parker House Rolls
Baked Macaroni and Cheese
For the perfect mac and cheese, follow Alton's lead — and don't forget your whisk. Mixing together a smooth roux and adding in an egg guarantees the richest and creamiest mac and cheese around.
Get the Recipe: Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon
You need only four ingredients to turn out a delicious side that's filled with distinctive fall flavor. Simply drizzle olive oil and honey over cubed sweet potatoes, then sprinkle with cinnamon.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon
World's Simplest Thanksgiving Turkey
This recipe truly couldn't be easier or more forgiving — let your favorite aromatics guide you. Consider using onions, carrots and apples, as well as herbs like parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme.
Get the Recipe: World's Simplest Thanksgiving Turkey
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
For The Pioneer Woman's 5-star mashed potatoes, you'll need the customary butter and half-and-half, but you'll also need cream cheese, which will guarantee the creamiest texture.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Deep-Fried Turkey
The trick to avoiding mishaps with a deep-fried turkey is determining how much oil to use by first measuring with water. Put safety first and you'll have a perfectly fried turkey — and no fires to extinguish — in just over an hour.
Get the Recipe: Deep-Fried Turkey
Green Bean Casserole
Ree's green bean casserole has a little kick to it, thanks to cayenne pepper. And to really give the dish over-the-top deliciousness, she adds bacon cooked with peppers, garlic and onion.
Get the Recipe: Green Bean Casserole
Perfect Pie Crust
The most-delicious Thanksgiving pie fillings deserve the absolute best when it comes to crust. That's why you need Ina's Perfect Pie Crust, made with just the right balance of butter and shortening.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Pie Crust
Basic Stuffing
This uncomplicated stuffing recipe is one you'll want to use year after year. Minced sage and thyme give the dish its classic flavor, and you simply can't beat the buttery country white bread cubes.
Get the Recipe: Basic Stuffing
Traditional Roast Turkey
Brine your way to the tastiest bird this year. Follow Alton's simple brine recipe and step-by-step roasting instructions for a turkey that's beautifully browned on the outside and undeniably moist on the inside.
Get the Recipe: Traditional Roast Turkey
Pecan Pie
Whip up Ree's 5-star pie for a deliciously rich end to your feast. It's gooey and crunchy, and it's just what your sweet tooth needs after you've enjoyed all those savory bites.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie
Cranberry-Orange Sauce
You need only four ingredients and 25 minutes to make Tyler's 5-star cranberry sauce. No one will believe something this tasty takes such little effort.
Get the Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Sauce
Butternut Squash Soup
Simmer butternut squash in broth with buttery, sauteed onions, then puree and season. Serving up the flavors of fall simply couldn't be easier.
Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup
Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp
Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp
Homemade Gravy
Ina's foolproof homemade gravy gets an unexpected flavor boost from cognac.
Get the Recipe: Homemade Gravy
Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
There are so many competing flavors on the Thanksgiving table, which is exactly why Alton likes to keep his mashed potatoes simple. But with six crushed cloves of garlic, these spuds are anything but bland.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
The Baked Potato
Not all baked potatoes are created equal. Alton's method will help you turn out the world's best baked potatoes.
Get the Recipe: The Baked Potato
Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy
Serving a turkey breast can be just as impressive as a whole bird. Roast it atop cut-up vegetables to infuse the pan drippings with extra flavor, then turn the drippings into your best gravy yet.
Get the Recipe: Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy
Apple Pie
Get step-by-step instructions on how to make a classic apple pie for your dessert spread. With this recipe, you can even choose whether to make the dough by hand or with a food processor — we have directions for both.
Get the Recipe: Apple Pie
Thanksgiving Turkey Brine
Make sure the salt mixes into your brine and doesn't sink to the bottom of the pot with one easy tip from Alex Guarnaschelli: Use boiling water!
Get the Recipe: Thanksgiving Turkey Brine
Sausage Cornbread Stuffing
Anne Burrell's Sausage Cornbread Stuffing features cranberries, making it savory with a touch of sweet.
Get the Recipe: Sausage Cornbread Stuffing
French Apple Tart
Get the Recipe: French Apple Tart
Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Breadcrumbs
Giada De Laurentiis puts her own unique spin on traditional mashed potatoes by incorporating two distinct Italian cheeses: mozzarella and Parmesan.
Get the Recipe: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs
Pecan Squares
Ina likes to make these all year long. When she really wants to go "over the top," she says, she dips half of each square in warm chocolate.
Get the Recipe: Pecan Squares
Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast
Get the Recipe: Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast
Mac and Cheese
Get the Recipe: Mac and Cheese
Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms
Get the Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms
Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Get the Recipe: Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Fried Ravioli
Get the Recipe: Fried Ravioli
Scalloped Potato Gratin
Get the Recipe: Scalloped Potato Gratin
The Ultimate Cheesecake
Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Cheesecake
Onion Dip from Scratch
Get the Recipe: Onion Dip from Scratch
Turkey with Herbes de Provence and Citrus
Get the Recipe: Turkey with Herbes de Provence and Citrus
Spinach Gratin
Get the Recipe: Spinach Gratin
Apple-Pear Crisp
Get the Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp
Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette
Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette
Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta
Get the Recipe: Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta
Pumpkin Gingersnap Cheesecake
Ree's spicy and creamy cheesecake is finished with a special surprise topping: salted caramel sauce.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Gingersnap Cheesecake with Salted Caramel Sauce