Our Top 50 Thanksgiving Recipes

Plan the Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner Whether you’re planning a traditional Thanksgiving menu featuring classics like turkey, savory green bean casserole and homemade cranberry sauce or experimenting with new takes on your family traditions, you’re going to need a few ideas to get you started. Luckily, our 50 most-popular Thanksgiving recipes have you covered. This collection of feast-worthy eats includes soups and appetizers to start your meal, turkey and side dishes to round it out — and even desserts. You’ll truly find everything you need to host the perfect holiday meal. There are lots of great options but Ina’s perfect roast turkey is one of the best. She uses an herbed compound butter (with fresh thyme) to give her bird extra flavor. It’s a simple trick that produces amazing results. Get the Recipe: Perfect Roast Turkey

Sweet Potato Casserole Make this crowd-pleasing holiday favorite the classic way: with buttery mashed sweet potatoes and a crunchy pecan topping. Get the Recipe: The Best Sweet Potato Casserole

Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts Stress-free entertaining is made possible thanks to dishes that can be made ahead, just like this one. Prep the Brussels sprouts and pancetta, then roast about a half-hour before you'd like to serve. Once they're tender and browned, drizzle with balsamic vinegar and get ready to impress. Get the Recipe: Balsamic-Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Good Eats Roast Turkey With more than 5,000 reviews and a 5-star rating, Alton Brown's classic turkey is the go-to foolproof recipe every cook can use. Get the Recipe: Good Eats Roast Turkey

Perfect Cranberry Sauce There's no reason to get out the can opener when homemade cranberry sauce is this easy. Get the Recipe: Perfect Cranberry Sauce

Sausage and Herb Stuffing Ina's sausage and herb stuffing features the traditional flavors you know and love, but it gets an added boost from an unexpected ingredient: Granny Smith apples. Get the Recipe: Sausage and Herb Stuffing

Best Ever Green Bean Casserole Crispy onions, fresh green beans, creamy sauce — Alton's green bean casserole has it all in one bubbling cast-iron skillet. Get the Recipe: Best Ever Green Bean Casserole

Tyler's Mashed Potatoes What's the trick to cooking potatoes evenly and avoiding those dreaded lumps? Starting with cold water, Tyler says. Get the Recipe: Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potato Souffle Sprinkle a crunchy and buttery pecan topping over creamy mashed sweet potatoes for a perfectly sweet complement to all those savory dishes. Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Souffle

Classic Turkey Gravy Making the most-flavorful gravy is easy: Don't discard the giblet bag inside the turkey! Simply make your own broth by simmering the neck and giblets with classic Thanksgiving herbs while the turkey cooks, then combine the broth with the pan drippings and an easy-to-make roux. Get the Recipe: Classic Turkey Gravy

Macaroni and Cheese Ree's quick-and-easy take on scratch mac and cheese is sure to please young and old alike at your Thanksgiving feast. Get the Recipe: Macaroni and Cheese

Four-Flavor Sheet Pan Pie A clever sheet pan hack gives you quadruple the Thanksgiving pie fun (and saves the time and effort of making four individual pies). Apple, cherry, pumpkin and pecan coexist peacefully in one giant slab that feeds a crowd. Get the Recipe: Four-Flavor Sheet Pan Pie

Parker House Rolls These are the perfect all-American dinner rolls  light, buttery and yeasty. They'll be the star of any buffet breadbasket. Get the Recipe: Parker House Rolls

Baked Macaroni and Cheese For the perfect mac and cheese, follow Alton's lead — and don't forget your whisk. Mixing together a smooth roux and adding in an egg guarantees the richest and creamiest mac and cheese around. Get the Recipe: Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon You need only four ingredients to turn out a delicious side that's filled with distinctive fall flavor. Simply drizzle olive oil and honey over cubed sweet potatoes, then sprinkle with cinnamon. Get the Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon

World's Simplest Thanksgiving Turkey This recipe truly couldn't be easier or more forgiving — let your favorite aromatics guide you. Consider using onions, carrots and apples, as well as herbs like parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme. Get the Recipe: World's Simplest Thanksgiving Turkey

Creamy Mashed Potatoes For The Pioneer Woman's 5-star mashed potatoes, you'll need the customary butter and half-and-half, but you'll also need cream cheese, which will guarantee the creamiest texture. Get the Recipe: Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Deep-Fried Turkey The trick to avoiding mishaps with a deep-fried turkey is determining how much oil to use by first measuring with water. Put safety first and you'll have a perfectly fried turkey — and no fires to extinguish — in just over an hour. Get the Recipe: Deep-Fried Turkey

Green Bean Casserole Ree's green bean casserole has a little kick to it, thanks to cayenne pepper. And to really give the dish over-the-top deliciousness, she adds bacon cooked with peppers, garlic and onion. Get the Recipe: Green Bean Casserole

Perfect Pie Crust The most-delicious Thanksgiving pie fillings deserve the absolute best when it comes to crust. That's why you need Ina's Perfect Pie Crust, made with just the right balance of butter and shortening. Get the Recipe: Perfect Pie Crust

Basic Stuffing This uncomplicated stuffing recipe is one you'll want to use year after year. Minced sage and thyme give the dish its classic flavor, and you simply can't beat the buttery country white bread cubes. Get the Recipe: Basic Stuffing

Traditional Roast Turkey Brine your way to the tastiest bird this year. Follow Alton's simple brine recipe and step-by-step roasting instructions for a turkey that's beautifully browned on the outside and undeniably moist on the inside. Get the Recipe: Traditional Roast Turkey

Pecan Pie Whip up Ree's 5-star pie for a deliciously rich end to your feast. It's gooey and crunchy, and it's just what your sweet tooth needs after you've enjoyed all those savory bites. Get the Recipe: Pecan Pie

Cranberry-Orange Sauce You need only four ingredients and 25 minutes to make Tyler's 5-star cranberry sauce. No one will believe something this tasty takes such little effort. Get the Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Sauce

Butternut Squash Soup Simmer butternut squash in broth with buttery, sauteed onions, then puree and season. Serving up the flavors of fall simply couldn't be easier. Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Soup

Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp Ina loves to infuse her apple crisp with citrus, so she uses the zest and juice of one orange as well as that of one lemon to brighten it all up. Get the Recipe: Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp

Homemade Gravy Ina's foolproof homemade gravy gets an unexpected flavor boost from cognac. Get the Recipe: Homemade Gravy

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes There are so many competing flavors on the Thanksgiving table, which is exactly why Alton likes to keep his mashed potatoes simple. But with six crushed cloves of garlic, these spuds are anything but bland. Get the Recipe: Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

The Baked Potato Not all baked potatoes are created equal. Alton's method will help you turn out the world's best baked potatoes. Get the Recipe: The Baked Potato

Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy Serving a turkey breast can be just as impressive as a whole bird. Roast it atop cut-up vegetables to infuse the pan drippings with extra flavor, then turn the drippings into your best gravy yet. Get the Recipe: Roast Turkey Breast with Gravy

Apple Pie Get step-by-step instructions on how to make a classic apple pie for your dessert spread. With this recipe, you can even choose whether to make the dough by hand or with a food processor — we have directions for both. Get the Recipe: Apple Pie

Thanksgiving Turkey Brine Make sure the salt mixes into your brine and doesn't sink to the bottom of the pot with one easy tip from Alex Guarnaschelli: Use boiling water! Get the Recipe: Thanksgiving Turkey Brine

Sausage Cornbread Stuffing Anne Burrell's Sausage Cornbread Stuffing features cranberries, making it savory with a touch of sweet. Get the Recipe: Sausage Cornbread Stuffing

French Apple Tart This is one of Ina's all-time favorite recipes. It looks fancy, but it really is easy. Use crisp, tart apples like Granny Smith for the best flavor. Get the Recipe: French Apple Tart

Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Breadcrumbs Giada De Laurentiis puts her own unique spin on traditional mashed potatoes by incorporating two distinct Italian cheeses: mozzarella and Parmesan. Get the Recipe: Baked Mashed Potatoes with Parmesan Cheese and Bread Crumbs

Pecan Squares Ina likes to make these all year long. When she really wants to go "over the top," she says, she dips half of each square in warm chocolate. Get the Recipe: Pecan Squares

Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast A turkey breast cooks up quicker than a whole bird. Ina roasts hers rubbed with a classic mixture of fresh herbs and garlic. Get the Recipe: Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast

Mac and Cheese Ina makes a bechamel sauce as the base for her homemade macaroni and cheese. Add nutty Gruyère and extra-sharp cheddar for a dish that will please any crowd. Get the Recipe: Mac and Cheese

Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms Ina marinates mushrooms in olive oil and wine, then stuffs them with sweet Italian sausage and cheese. Get the Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip Alton Brown's cheesy hot artichoke dip is just the thing your crowd needs to get Thanksgiving started right. Get the Recipe: Hot Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Fried Ravioli If frying pasta sounds strange to you, keep an open mind. With its crispy pasta shell, a soft cheese filling and ample marinara sauce for dipping, what's not to like? Get the Recipe: Fried Ravioli

Scalloped Potato Gratin Freshly grated nutmeg adds sweetness to the creamy base of Tyler's classic potato dish. Get the Recipe: Scalloped Potato Gratin

The Ultimate Cheesecake Tyler's creamy cheesecake has a classic graham cracker crust and a filling made with cream cheese, sour cream and lemon zest. Get the Recipe: The Ultimate Cheesecake

Onion Dip from Scratch Alton's homemade onion dip takes only a few more minutes to make than the instant kind, and once you've made it from scratch, you'll never go back to store-bought dip. Get the Recipe: Onion Dip from Scratch

Turkey with Herbes de Provence and Citrus Giada's turkey stays juicy and delicious while in the oven because she stuffs it with citrus fruit such as oranges and lemons. Fresh oregano and sage also bake inside for flavor and aroma. Get the Recipe: Turkey with Herbes de Provence and Citrus

Spinach Gratin The secret to Ina's gratin is 3 pounds of frozen spinach, which is broken up into the creamy base until it absorbs all of the wonderful sauce. After spooning it into a baking dish, top it with more cheese before baking. Get the Recipe: Spinach Gratin

Apple-Pear Crisp Ina combines apples and pears, plus orange and lemon zest and juice, to make this crisp that's covered in a sugary oat-filled topping. Get the Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette For a salad full of fall flavors, Ina serves roasted butternut squash on top of baby arugula with a few shavings of nutty Parmesan cheese. Get the Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Salad with Warm Cider Vinaigrette

Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta For Giada's Italian-style Thanksgiving, she makes stuffing with rustic ciabatta bread mixed with sauteed vegetables and salty pancetta. The earthy chestnuts and savory Parmesan cheese make the dish extra special. Get the Recipe: Ciabatta Stuffing with Chestnuts and Pancetta