80 Fall Weeknight Dinners That Are Full of Flavor

Orecchiette with Pumpkin, Pancetta and Broccoli Rabe Anne takes fall pasta to a new level with layers of flavor. Deeply roasted pumpkin, bitter broccoli rabe and salty pancetta come together for a dish that's uber-cozy. Get the Recipe: Orecchiette with Pancetta, Pumpkin and Broccoli Rabe

Cranberry-Stuffed Pork Chops Celebrate autumnal flavor by preparing this sweet and fragrant cranberry-sage sauce. Cut a 2-inch-deep pocket in the side of thick pork chops and spoon the sauce inside before searing the chops in your skillet. Get the Recipe: Cranberry-Stuffed Pork Chops

Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta Butternut squash lends its silky texture to this classic dish, allowing you to cut the cream and butter with no sacrifice of flavor. Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta

Chili Verde with Sausage and Pumpkin Make a new kind of pumpkin chili this fall. Tomatillo salsa gives this pot its green color and a bright, light flavor. Get the Recipe: Chili Verde with Sausage and Pumpkin

Tuna Noodle Casserole Ree's take on tuna noodle casserole includes a secret ingredient: dry sherry. It elevates the flavors of the classic dish, without changing all the things you love about this old-fashioned favorite. Get the Recipe: Tuna Noodle Casserole

Salmon Cakes It's fine to use canned wild salmon instead of fresh salmon in a flavorful recipe like this — it's a fraction of the cost and you won't be able to tell the difference. Get the Recipe: Salmon Cakes

Steakhouse Pasta For a hearty weeknight meal, Ree tops her creamy pasta with tender grilled steak. If you’ve already retired the grill for the winter, an indoor grill pan works just as well. Get the Recipe: Steakhouse Pasta

Rosemary-Garlic Pork Chops with Chickpeas A pork chop dinner for four is a no-brainer when it's all on one sheet pan. Get the Recipe: Rosemary-Garlic Pork Chops with Chickpeas

Korean Grilled Beef (Bulgogi) These cozy beef bowls are ready to eat in just 40 minutes — and that includes the marinating time! Get the Recipe: Bulgogi with Carrots and Snow Peas

Chili Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potato Stuff sweet potatoes with an easy-to-make beef chili and top with sour cream, Cheddar and scallions for a family-friendly dinner that's ready in well under an hour. Get the Recipe: Chili Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potato

Chicken Enchilasagna Ree combines two of your favorite dishes into one! Whether you’re a lasagna lover or a fan of enchiladas, you’ll never have to choose between the two again! Get the Recipe: Chicken Enchilasagna

Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles The sweet and savory butternut squash noodles in this hearty chili add texture, flavor and color. Get the Recipe: Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles

Grilled Cheese with Apple and Bacon Like classic grilled cheese, Tyler dunks his super-flavorful sandwich in a bowl of roasted tomato soup. Get the Recipe: Grilled Cheese with Apple and Bacon

Roasted Vegetable Chili with Cornbread Vegetarian chili becomes a breeze when it's spread out on a sheet pan with drop biscuits. Get the Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Chili with Cornbread Biscuits

Sweet and Spicy Chicken and Cashew Fried Rice Chili oil and fresh ginger kick up the spice in this fried rice with cashews and chicken thighs. Easy to make and ready in a flash — perfect for busy weeknights! Get the Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Chicken and Cashew Fried Rice

Beef with Broccoli The ultimate in quick-fix cooking, Ree's 20-minute dinner is packed with the bold flavor of a double-duty sauce made with soy sauce, brown sugar and ginger. This salty-sweet mixture not only marinates the flank steak, but also serves as the base of the cooking liquid. Get the Recipe: Beef With Broccoli

Deviled Chicken Thighs For this easy weeknight dinner, dredge juicy chicken thighs in a tangy Dijon mustard mixture, then roll them in spicy Parmesan breadcrumbs and bake until crisp and golden brown. Get the Recipe: Deviled Chicken Thighs

Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage For an incredibly easy weeknight dinner, toss cooked sausage with hearty pasta and broccoli rabe. Don’t forget the shaved Parmesan on top! Get the Recipe: Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

Stuffed Green Peppers These are super classic and so simple to make. Use leftover rice or thawed frozen rice. For an easy variation, try shredded fontina or Gruyere cheese. Get the Recipe: Stuffed Green Peppers

Pumpkin Pasta Pumpkin puree isn't just for pie. Think outside of the can and make this easy orange pasta in your food processor. Add a sprinkle of Parmesan and some toasted pumpkin seeds for an upgrade. Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pasta

Braised Chicken Thighs and Apples Apple cider and apples give this braised chicken dish a decidedly fall feel. Get the Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs and Apples

Carrot-Ginger Soup with Roasted Vegetables Pureed root veggies make for a colorful soup that's flavorful, filling and oh-so-satisfying on a chilly fall day. Get the Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Soup with Roasted Vegetables

Curried Shrimp Biryani Serve this simple shrimp and rice dish right from the pan. Don't be surprised when your family asks for seconds. Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp Biryani

Cheesy Skillet Gnocchi Forget boxed mac and cheese! This gnocchi and gruyere skillet is just as creamy and satisfying. Get the Recipe: Cheesy Skillet Gnocchi

Skillet Rosemary Chicken Roast chicken, mushrooms and potatoes in one skillet for a hearty cool-weather supper. Rosemary sprigs and charred lemons bring rustic flavor to the dish. Get the Recipe: Skillet Rosemary Chicken

Creamy Sausage and Escarole Baked Pasta Warm up on a chilly fall night with this hearty, mozzarella-topped pasta dish. Italian sausage and good-for-you escarole make it a complete (and completely satisfying) meal. Get the Recipe: Creamy Sausage and Escarole Baked Pasta

Potato-Leek Soup with Mini Pierogi Mini potato dumplings turn this pureed soup into something instantly hearty. Crispy bacon gives it an added layer of texture. Get the Recipe: Potato-Leek Soup with Mini Pierogi

Simple Bolognese Giada's recipe is quick and simple, making it the perfect way to get dinner on the table during busy weeks. Watch the Video: Giada's Simple Bolognese

Pumpkin Polenta with Vegetables Blend instant polenta and pumpkin puree for a base that's entirely different from the norm. Round out the dish with roasted fall vegetables and Parmesan shavings. Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Polenta with Vegetables

Pork Chops with Pear Chutney Seared pork chops make for a satisfying, protein-packed meal year-round. In the cooler weather, they're especially good alongside sweet, in-season pears. Top the pork chops with a homemade ginger, curry and pear chutney for rustic presentation and fall flavor. Get the Recipe: Pork Chops with Pear Chutney

Curried Mussels with Butternut Squash and Leeks Sweet butternut squash complements briney, salty mussels in a curry sauce. Don't forget crusty bread for dipping! Get the Recipe: Curried Mussels with Butternut Squash and Leeks

Pasta with Pumpkin and Sausage Rachael tosses penne pasta in a sauce of creamy pumpkin and sweet sausage for a filling fall meal that's ready in just 25 minutes. Get the Recipe: Pasta with Pumpkin and Sausage

Salisbury Steak Ree's version of this classic comfort food involves a tasty blend of Worcestershire sauce, mustard, ketchup, butter and more. Get the Recipe: Salisbury Steak

Chicken Paprikash This dinner is a quick version of the classic Hungarian stew that's known for its creamy paprika sauce. Get the Recipe: Chicken Paprikash

Tex-Mex Pulled Chicken You can’t go wrong with Ree’s 16-minute pulled chicken. She roasts tomatoes peppers and onion, then blends the veggies until smooth to make a quick and delicious sauce. Get the Recipe: Tex-Mex Pulled Chicken

Spiced Chicken with Apples You'll simmer the chicken on top of a sauce made with apples and onions for a flavor that is distinctly fall. Get the Recipe: Spiced Chicken with Apples

Lemon-Pepper Fettuccine This creamy pasta comes together in just 20 minutes and has a hint of tangy lemon zest. Get the Recipe: Lemon-Pepper Fettuccine

Paprika Pork Scallopini with Sauerkraut and Apples This quick-and-easy dinner gets its delicious flavor from 2 teaspoons of paprika. Paprika comes in a few different varieties (including sweet, hot and smoked) so feel free to try them all and see which one is your favorite! Get the Recipe: Paprika Pork Scallopini with Sauerkraut and Apples

Pumpkin Wonton Ravioli Ree makes homemade raviolis simple by using wonton wrappers for the dough. Sauteed in brown butter, this sweet pumpkin pasta is the perfect cozy meal. Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Wonton Ravioli

Pork Schnitzel with Cheesy Potatoes Get in the spirit of Oktoberfest with a classic schnitzel. Kids can help make the cutlets — put them in between to pieces of plastic wrap and let them pound it out. Get the Recipe: Pork Schnitzel with Cheesy Potatoes

Slow-Cooker Meatloaf Let this family-friendly dish cook while you're at work. When you get home, the biggest challenge will be getting everyone to the table at the same time. Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Meatloaf

Pancetta and Butternut Squash Pasta Ree takes comfort food to a whole new level with her pancetta-and-butternut pasta. It's salty, subtly sweet perfectly satisfying. Get the Recipe: Pancetta and Butternut Squash Pasta

Crispy Falafel Chicken with Yogurt Salad Coat chicken in store-bought falafel mix for a crunchy weeknight dinner. Get the Recipe: Crispy Falafel-Coated Chicken with Cucumber Salad

Cider-Glazed Chicken Wings with Apple Salad Just went to the orchard? Use some of your apples (and cider!) in this easy, family-friendly meal. Get the Recipe: Cider-Glazed Chicken Wings with Apple Salad

Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings These homemade dumplings come together with just 20 minutes prep. Save even more time by topping them with a prepared marinara. Get the Recipe: Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings

Lasagna Caprese This three cheese lasagna packs loads of comfort — and still includes your classic tomato and basil flavors. Get the Recipe: Lasagna Caprese

Steak Marsala with Cauliflower Mash Even die-hard steak-and-potato lovers will enjoy this meal. A food processor makes it easy to turn out mashed cauliflower that's just as smooth as the traditional favorite, and don't forget the mushrooms, cooked in a sweet wine sauce — they're the perfect finishing touch. Get the Recipe: Steak Marsala with Cauliflower Mash

Smoked Pork Chops with Corn and Okra Serve Cajun-seasoned pork chops with crispy-tender corn and okra and a touch of honey. Get the Recipe: Smoked Pork Chops With Corn and Okra

Slow-Cooker Texas Chili This is the kind of warm, hearty comfort food you'll want to come home to on a cold fall night. Start your slow cooker in the morning and the beef will be fall-apart tender by dinnertime. Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Texas Chili

Herbed Tuna Steaks Prepare perfectly seasoned tuna steaks with just four pantry staples: rosemary, thyme, scallions and olive oil. Serve the fish with a fall-inspired side dish, like a medley of roasted root vegetables. Get the Recipe: Herbed Tuna Steaks

Roast Pork and Sweet Potatoes The key to this succulent roast pork is the sweet-and-savory marinade, made of brown sugar, sage and garlic. Serve the meat with roasted sweet potato wedges, spiced with cayenne pepper. Get the Recipe: Roast Pork and Sweet Potatoes

Chicken with Arugula Pesto Combine arugula, parsley, toasted almonds and Parmesan for a quick, fresh pesto sauce that will liven up broiled chicken breasts and orecchiette pasta. Get the Recipe: Chicken With Arugula Pesto

Jerk Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw The fruity flavors of diced apple and mango chutney cut through the heat these burgers get from jerk seasoning. Though jerk is traditionally used as a rub for chicken and pork, it works beautifully here mixed into ground turkey. Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw

Penne with Butternut Squash and Pancetta For a creamier pasta, this fall-inspired dish uses a blend of butternut squash and parmesan cheese. Get the Recipe: Penne with Butternut Squash and Pancetta

Stuffed Pork Chops Your pork chops will never be bland again! Stuff them with a mix of goat cheese, prunes and almonds for a delicious and flavorful meal. Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pork Chops

Kale-Turkey Rice Bowl Laced with cumin and jalapeno, this spicy rice bowl is both healthy and filling thanks to chopped kale, red potatoes and, of course, lean ground turkey. Get the Recipe: Kale-Turkey Rice Bowl

Bratwurst with Sauerkraut and Apple-Potato Hash The natural sweetness of in-season apples is the perfect balance to smoky sausage and savory potatoes. Get the Recipe: Bratwurst with Sauerkraut and Apple-Potato Hash

Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Squash You'll find acorn squash popping up at the grocery store this season. Use it to make a new twist on the classic chicken enchilada. Get the Recipe: Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Squash

Turkey-Vegetable Parmesan Top stacks of turkey cutlets, eggplant, zucchini and mozzarella with burst tomatoes before broiling for a quick and ultra-easy dinner. Get the Recipe: Turkey-Vegetable Parmesan

Weeknight Bolognese Ina's weeknight bolognese is the perfect hearty sauce for pasta night during the week. Get the Recipe: Weeknight Bolognese

Steak with Beer Sauce and Sweet Potatoes Lager-style beer makes a light steak sauce with plenty of flavor. Sweet potato fries add festive fall color to your plate and the perfect finishing touch. Get the Recipe: Steak with Beer Sauce and Sweet Potatoes

Spaghetti Squash Alfredo with Pancetta and Peas Lighten up pasta night without skimping on flavor. Roasted spaghetti squash takes on the creamy flavor of rich alfredo, salty pancetta and bright peas. Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Alfredo with Pancetta and Peas

Pork Chops with Pear-Pecan Slaw Cranberries add a subtle tang to a fruity slaw that complements sweet pork chops. Get the Recipe: Pork Chops with Pear-Pecan Slaw

Chicken Cacciatore Subs Rachael serves an Italian classic as a sandwich by stuffing toasted sub rolls with grilled chicken, sauteed veggies and a zesty red sauce. A few slices of provolone, melted under the broiler, will put these subs over the edge. Get the Recipe: Chicken Cacciatore Subs

Veggie Ravioli Bake Ree knows that nothing beats a warm, cheesy pasta on a cool fall night. That's why she tops store-bought ravioli with pesto and mozzarella before baking them in the oven until golden and bubbling. Get the Recipe: Veggie Ravioli Bake

White Chicken Chili Chili is normally set aside for weekend cooking, but this white chicken chili comes together in just about 45 minutes. Valerie poaches chicken for the chili, which is a quick way to add flavor to store-bought stock, but you can cut off some prep time and start out with shredded rotisserie chicken. Get the Recipe: White Chicken Chili

Pumpkin Popcorn Soup Geoffrey Zakarian adds crunch to his soup with a unique ingredient — popcorn! Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Popcorn Soup

Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo Once you unlock the secret of cooking frozen chicken in an Instant Pot®, the possibilities for variations become endless. This creamy lemon chicken with orzo is worthy of a dinner with friends, though it is so easy, you'll make it a regular on your weeknight rotation. Make sure you follow the directions for a 10-minute natural release; a quick release left us with dry and stringy meat. Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo

Spaghetti alla Carbonara As Marc says, “Anyone can make carbonara.” Combine whole eggs with pepper and Parmesan, then mix it with hot pasta until the eggs are cooked and form a rich, creamy sauce. Get the Recipe: Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Crazy Szechuan Beef and Messy Corn with Shishito Serve Rachael’s recipe with white rice for a filling dinner that’s ready in a snap. Get the Recipe: Crazy Szechuan Beef and Messy Corn with Shishito

One-Pan Chicken and Gnocchi in Tomato-Basil Sauce There’s a lot to love about this quick and easy dinner. Layer the chicken and gnocchi on top of cooked zucchini to sneak some extra veggies in if you have picky eaters at home. Get the Recipe: One-Pan Chicken and Gnocchi in Tomato-Basil Sauce

Moroccan Chicken with Couscous Warming ingredients, like honey, ginger and ras el hanout (Moroccan seasoning), pack this chicken dinner with cozy fall flavors. Get the Recipe: Moroccan Chicken with Couscous

Quick Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pies Why fuss with making a traditional pot pie? You can finish this easy stove-top version in half the time. Topping the finished filling with golden, buttery pieces of puff pastry is a delicious, fast and pretty finish to this bowl of comfort. Get the Recipe: Quick Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pies

Six Pepper Pasta Ree loads up on the veggies for an almost guilt-free pasta dish! Get the Recipe: Six Pepper Pasta

Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu Easy and kid-friendly, Giada says this is one of her go-to dinner recipes. Plus, it’s ready to eat in just 15 minutes! Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu

Perfect Pork Tenderloin How pretty is Ree’s perfect pork? For maximum flavor, she roasts the pork with peppercorns, rosemary and thyme, then serves the dish with a creamy mustard sauce. Get the Recipe: Perfect Pork Tenderloin

Sheet-Pan Salmon with Potato Hash Cook salmon, peppers and potatoes all on the same pan for an easy dinner that’s light on clean-up. Get the Recipe: Sheet-Pan Salmon with Potato Hash

Beef Picadillo with Spaghetti Squash Whip up a saucy mixture of ground beef, diced tomatoes and olives to serve on top of tender spaghetti squash. Get the Recipe: Beef Picadillo with Spaghetti Squash