80 Fall Weeknight Dinners That Are Full of Flavor
Jazz up your weeknight routine with simple dinners that are perfect for the change of season. From oven-baked pastas and sheet pan pork chops to stuffed peppers and chili, these recipes are ones you’ll make again and again.
Photo By: Armando Rafael Moutela ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved 2014, Cooking Channel, LLC All Rights Reserved
Photo By: David Malosh
Photo By: Christopher Testani
Photo By: Matt Armendariz
Photo By: David Malosh
Photo By: Matt Armendariz
Photo By: MATT BALL
Photo By: Bobbi Lin
Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: KATE MATHIS
Photo By: Ryan Liebe ©Ryan K Liebe 2014
Photo By: Bobbi Lin
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: Teri Lyn Fisher
Photo By: Matt Armendariz ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: Renee Comet
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: Bobbi Lin
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved.
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: Antonis Achilleos Prop Stylist: Marina Malchin 917 751 2855
Photo By: MATT BALL
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
©Food stylist: Jamie Kimm Prop Stylist: Marina Malchin
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: David Malosh
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Charles Masters
Photo By: Antonis Achilleos
Photo By: Armando Rafael
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Antonis Achilleos
Photo By: Anna Williams
Photo By: Charles Masters
Photo By: Andrew Purcell
Photo By: EMMERSCHMIDT ©415-370-0502
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: Antonis Achilleos
Photo By: Johnny Miller
Photo By: RYAN DAUSCH
Photo By: Johnny Miller
Photo By: Alice Gao ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved
Photo By: yia thao
Photo By: David Malosh
Photo By: Renee Comet
Photo By: Scott Gries
Photo By: Grace Pritchett
Photo By: Ryan Dausch
Photo By: Scott Gries
Photo By: Charles Masters
New Season, New Recipes
Fall is one of our favorite times of the year. The kids are back to school and we’re settled into our routine, Halloween is right around the corner — and we can finally buy pumpkin spice everything! On top of that, the cooler temperatures mean heartier cooking (think baked pastas and savory chicken casseroles) and lots of cozy pumpkin and apple desserts — the kinds of dishes that you can’t wait to dig into. We love to give our weeknight dinners a seasonal refresh, too. Grilled cheese sandwiches with slices of crisp apple, pork chops topped with pear compote, need we go on? One of our favorite speedy dinners though, is this chicken breast smothered in a sweet-and-savory, homemade cider sauce. Sunny uses a mixture of apple cider, Vidalia onion and tart Granny smith apples to achieve the perfect balance.
Get the Recipe: Apple Cider Chicken
Orecchiette with Pumpkin, Pancetta and Broccoli Rabe
Anne takes fall pasta to a new level with layers of flavor. Deeply roasted pumpkin, bitter broccoli rabe and salty pancetta come together for a dish that's uber-cozy.
Get the Recipe: Orecchiette with Pancetta, Pumpkin and Broccoli Rabe
Cranberry-Stuffed Pork Chops
Get the Recipe: Cranberry-Stuffed Pork Chops
Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta
Butternut squash lends its silky texture to this classic dish, allowing you to cut the cream and butter with no sacrifice of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta
Chili Verde with Sausage and Pumpkin
Make a new kind of pumpkin chili this fall. Tomatillo salsa gives this pot its green color and a bright, light flavor.
Get the Recipe: Chili Verde with Sausage and Pumpkin
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Ree's take on tuna noodle casserole includes a secret ingredient: dry sherry. It elevates the flavors of the classic dish, without changing all the things you love about this old-fashioned favorite.
Get the Recipe: Tuna Noodle Casserole
Salmon Cakes
Get the Recipe: Salmon Cakes
Steakhouse Pasta
For a hearty weeknight meal, Ree tops her creamy pasta with tender grilled steak. If you’ve already retired the grill for the winter, an indoor grill pan works just as well.
Get the Recipe: Steakhouse Pasta
Rosemary-Garlic Pork Chops with Chickpeas
A pork chop dinner for four is a no-brainer when it's all on one sheet pan.
Get the Recipe: Rosemary-Garlic Pork Chops with Chickpeas
Korean Grilled Beef (Bulgogi)
These cozy beef bowls are ready to eat in just 40 minutes — and that includes the marinating time!
Get the Recipe: Bulgogi with Carrots and Snow Peas
Chili Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potato
Stuff sweet potatoes with an easy-to-make beef chili and top with sour cream, Cheddar and scallions for a family-friendly dinner that's ready in well under an hour.
Get the Recipe: Chili Cheese Stuffed Sweet Potato
Chicken Enchilasagna
Ree combines two of your favorite dishes into one! Whether you’re a lasagna lover or a fan of enchiladas, you’ll never have to choose between the two again!
Get the Recipe: Chicken Enchilasagna
Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles
The sweet and savory butternut squash noodles in this hearty chili add texture, flavor and color.
Get the Recipe: Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash Noodles
Grilled Cheese with Apple and Bacon
Like classic grilled cheese, Tyler dunks his super-flavorful sandwich in a bowl of roasted tomato soup.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Cheese with Apple and Bacon
Roasted Vegetable Chili with Cornbread
Vegetarian chili becomes a breeze when it's spread out on a sheet pan with drop biscuits.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Vegetable Chili with Cornbread Biscuits
Sweet and Spicy Chicken and Cashew Fried Rice
Chili oil and fresh ginger kick up the spice in this fried rice with cashews and chicken thighs. Easy to make and ready in a flash — perfect for busy weeknights!
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Chicken and Cashew Fried Rice
Beef with Broccoli
The ultimate in quick-fix cooking, Ree's 20-minute dinner is packed with the bold flavor of a double-duty sauce made with soy sauce, brown sugar and ginger. This salty-sweet mixture not only marinates the flank steak, but also serves as the base of the cooking liquid.
Get the Recipe: Beef With Broccoli
Deviled Chicken Thighs
Get the Recipe: Deviled Chicken Thighs
Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
For an incredibly easy weeknight dinner, toss cooked sausage with hearty pasta and broccoli rabe. Don’t forget the shaved Parmesan on top!
Get the Recipe: Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Stuffed Green Peppers
These are super classic and so simple to make. Use leftover rice or thawed frozen rice. For an easy variation, try shredded fontina or Gruyere cheese.
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Green Peppers
Pumpkin Pasta
Pumpkin puree isn't just for pie. Think outside of the can and make this easy orange pasta in your food processor. Add a sprinkle of Parmesan and some toasted pumpkin seeds for an upgrade.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Pasta
Braised Chicken Thighs and Apples
Apple cider and apples give this braised chicken dish a decidedly fall feel.
Get the Recipe: Braised Chicken Thighs and Apples
Carrot-Ginger Soup with Roasted Vegetables
Pureed root veggies make for a colorful soup that's flavorful, filling and oh-so-satisfying on a chilly fall day.
Get the Recipe: Carrot-Ginger Soup with Roasted Vegetables
Curried Shrimp Biryani
Serve this simple shrimp and rice dish right from the pan. Don't be surprised when your family asks for seconds.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp Biryani
Cheesy Skillet Gnocchi
Forget boxed mac and cheese! This gnocchi and gruyere skillet is just as creamy and satisfying.
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Skillet Gnocchi
Skillet Rosemary Chicken
Get the Recipe: Skillet Rosemary Chicken
Creamy Sausage and Escarole Baked Pasta
Warm up on a chilly fall night with this hearty, mozzarella-topped pasta dish. Italian sausage and good-for-you escarole make it a complete (and completely satisfying) meal.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Sausage and Escarole Baked Pasta
Potato-Leek Soup with Mini Pierogi
Mini potato dumplings turn this pureed soup into something instantly hearty. Crispy bacon gives it an added layer of texture.
Get the Recipe: Potato-Leek Soup with Mini Pierogi
Simple Bolognese
Giada's recipe is quick and simple, making it the perfect way to get dinner on the table during busy weeks.
Watch the Video: Giada's Simple Bolognese
Pumpkin Polenta with Vegetables
Blend instant polenta and pumpkin puree for a base that's entirely different from the norm. Round out the dish with roasted fall vegetables and Parmesan shavings.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Polenta with Vegetables
Pork Chops with Pear Chutney
Get the Recipe: Pork Chops with Pear Chutney
Curried Mussels with Butternut Squash and Leeks
Sweet butternut squash complements briney, salty mussels in a curry sauce. Don't forget crusty bread for dipping!
Get the Recipe: Curried Mussels with Butternut Squash and Leeks
Pasta with Pumpkin and Sausage
Rachael tosses penne pasta in a sauce of creamy pumpkin and sweet sausage for a filling fall meal that's ready in just 25 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Pasta with Pumpkin and Sausage
Salisbury Steak
Get the Recipe: Salisbury Steak
Chicken Paprikash
Get the Recipe: Chicken Paprikash
Tex-Mex Pulled Chicken
You can’t go wrong with Ree’s 16-minute pulled chicken. She roasts tomatoes peppers and onion, then blends the veggies until smooth to make a quick and delicious sauce.
Get the Recipe: Tex-Mex Pulled Chicken
Spiced Chicken with Apples
You'll simmer the chicken on top of a sauce made with apples and onions for a flavor that is distinctly fall.
Get the Recipe: Spiced Chicken with Apples
Lemon-Pepper Fettuccine
Get the Recipe: Lemon-Pepper Fettuccine
Paprika Pork Scallopini with Sauerkraut and Apples
This quick-and-easy dinner gets its delicious flavor from 2 teaspoons of paprika. Paprika comes in a few different varieties (including sweet, hot and smoked) so feel free to try them all and see which one is your favorite!
Get the Recipe: Paprika Pork Scallopini with Sauerkraut and Apples
Pumpkin Wonton Ravioli
Ree makes homemade raviolis simple by using wonton wrappers for the dough. Sauteed in brown butter, this sweet pumpkin pasta is the perfect cozy meal.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Wonton Ravioli
Pork Schnitzel with Cheesy Potatoes
Get in the spirit of Oktoberfest with a classic schnitzel. Kids can help make the cutlets — put them in between to pieces of plastic wrap and let them pound it out.
Get the Recipe: Pork Schnitzel with Cheesy Potatoes
Slow-Cooker Meatloaf
Let this family-friendly dish cook while you're at work. When you get home, the biggest challenge will be getting everyone to the table at the same time.
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Meatloaf
Pancetta and Butternut Squash Pasta
Ree takes comfort food to a whole new level with her pancetta-and-butternut pasta. It's salty, subtly sweet perfectly satisfying.
Get the Recipe: Pancetta and Butternut Squash Pasta
Crispy Falafel Chicken with Yogurt Salad
Get the Recipe: Crispy Falafel-Coated Chicken with Cucumber Salad
Cider-Glazed Chicken Wings with Apple Salad
Just went to the orchard? Use some of your apples (and cider!) in this easy, family-friendly meal.
Get the Recipe: Cider-Glazed Chicken Wings with Apple Salad
Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings
Get the Recipe: Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings
Lasagna Caprese
This three cheese lasagna packs loads of comfort — and still includes your classic tomato and basil flavors.
Get the Recipe: Lasagna Caprese
Steak Marsala with Cauliflower Mash
Even die-hard steak-and-potato lovers will enjoy this meal. A food processor makes it easy to turn out mashed cauliflower that's just as smooth as the traditional favorite, and don't forget the mushrooms, cooked in a sweet wine sauce — they're the perfect finishing touch.
Get the Recipe: Steak Marsala with Cauliflower Mash
Smoked Pork Chops with Corn and Okra
Get the Recipe: Smoked Pork Chops With Corn and Okra
Slow-Cooker Texas Chili
Get the Recipe: Slow-Cooker Texas Chili
Herbed Tuna Steaks
Get the Recipe: Herbed Tuna Steaks
Roast Pork and Sweet Potatoes
Get the Recipe: Roast Pork and Sweet Potatoes
Chicken with Arugula Pesto
Get the Recipe: Chicken With Arugula Pesto
Jerk Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw
Get the Recipe: Turkey Burgers with Mango Slaw
Penne with Butternut Squash and Pancetta
For a creamier pasta, this fall-inspired dish uses a blend of butternut squash and parmesan cheese.
Get the Recipe: Penne with Butternut Squash and Pancetta
Stuffed Pork Chops
Your pork chops will never be bland again! Stuff them with a mix of goat cheese, prunes and almonds for a delicious and flavorful meal.
Get the Recipe: Stuffed Pork Chops
Kale-Turkey Rice Bowl
Get the Recipe: Kale-Turkey Rice Bowl
Bratwurst with Sauerkraut and Apple-Potato Hash
The natural sweetness of in-season apples is the perfect balance to smoky sausage and savory potatoes.
Get the Recipe: Bratwurst with Sauerkraut and Apple-Potato Hash
Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Squash
You'll find acorn squash popping up at the grocery store this season. Use it to make a new twist on the classic chicken enchilada.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Enchilada-Stuffed Squash
Turkey-Vegetable Parmesan
Get the Recipe: Turkey-Vegetable Parmesan
Weeknight Bolognese
Ina's weeknight bolognese is the perfect hearty sauce for pasta night during the week.
Get the Recipe: Weeknight Bolognese
Steak with Beer Sauce and Sweet Potatoes
Lager-style beer makes a light steak sauce with plenty of flavor. Sweet potato fries add festive fall color to your plate and the perfect finishing touch.
Get the Recipe: Steak with Beer Sauce and Sweet Potatoes
Spaghetti Squash Alfredo with Pancetta and Peas
Lighten up pasta night without skimping on flavor. Roasted spaghetti squash takes on the creamy flavor of rich alfredo, salty pancetta and bright peas.
Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Squash Alfredo with Pancetta and Peas
Pork Chops with Pear-Pecan Slaw
Cranberries add a subtle tang to a fruity slaw that complements sweet pork chops.
Get the Recipe: Pork Chops with Pear-Pecan Slaw
Chicken Cacciatore Subs
Get the Recipe: Chicken Cacciatore Subs
Veggie Ravioli Bake
Ree knows that nothing beats a warm, cheesy pasta on a cool fall night. That's why she tops store-bought ravioli with pesto and mozzarella before baking them in the oven until golden and bubbling.
Get the Recipe: Veggie Ravioli Bake
White Chicken Chili
Chili is normally set aside for weekend cooking, but this white chicken chili comes together in just about 45 minutes. Valerie poaches chicken for the chili, which is a quick way to add flavor to store-bought stock, but you can cut off some prep time and start out with shredded rotisserie chicken.
Get the Recipe: White Chicken Chili
Pumpkin Popcorn Soup
Geoffrey Zakarian adds crunch to his soup with a unique ingredient — popcorn!
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin-Popcorn Soup
Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo
Once you unlock the secret of cooking frozen chicken in an Instant Pot®, the possibilities for variations become endless. This creamy lemon chicken with orzo is worthy of a dinner with friends, though it is so easy, you'll make it a regular on your weeknight rotation. Make sure you follow the directions for a 10-minute natural release; a quick release left us with dry and stringy meat.
Get the Recipe: Instant Pot Lemon Frozen Chicken with Orzo
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
As Marc says, “Anyone can make carbonara.” Combine whole eggs with pepper and Parmesan, then mix it with hot pasta until the eggs are cooked and form a rich, creamy sauce.
Get the Recipe: Spaghetti alla Carbonara
Crazy Szechuan Beef and Messy Corn with Shishito
Serve Rachael’s recipe with white rice for a filling dinner that’s ready in a snap.
Get the Recipe: Crazy Szechuan Beef and Messy Corn with Shishito
One-Pan Chicken and Gnocchi in Tomato-Basil Sauce
There’s a lot to love about this quick and easy dinner. Layer the chicken and gnocchi on top of cooked zucchini to sneak some extra veggies in if you have picky eaters at home.
Get the Recipe: One-Pan Chicken and Gnocchi in Tomato-Basil Sauce
Moroccan Chicken with Couscous
Warming ingredients, like honey, ginger and ras el hanout (Moroccan seasoning), pack this chicken dinner with cozy fall flavors.
Get the Recipe: Moroccan Chicken with Couscous
Quick Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pies
Why fuss with making a traditional pot pie? You can finish this easy stove-top version in half the time. Topping the finished filling with golden, buttery pieces of puff pastry is a delicious, fast and pretty finish to this bowl of comfort.
Get the Recipe: Quick Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pies
Six Pepper Pasta
Ree loads up on the veggies for an almost guilt-free pasta dish!
Get the Recipe: Six Pepper Pasta
Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu
Easy and kid-friendly, Giada says this is one of her go-to dinner recipes. Plus, it’s ready to eat in just 15 minutes!
Get the Recipe: Easy Chicken Cordon Bleu
Perfect Pork Tenderloin
How pretty is Ree’s perfect pork? For maximum flavor, she roasts the pork with peppercorns, rosemary and thyme, then serves the dish with a creamy mustard sauce.
Get the Recipe: Perfect Pork Tenderloin
Sheet-Pan Salmon with Potato Hash
Cook salmon, peppers and potatoes all on the same pan for an easy dinner that’s light on clean-up.
Get the Recipe: Sheet-Pan Salmon with Potato Hash
Beef Picadillo with Spaghetti Squash
Whip up a saucy mixture of ground beef, diced tomatoes and olives to serve on top of tender spaghetti squash.
Get the Recipe: Beef Picadillo with Spaghetti Squash
Cheesy Rice-Stuffed Acorn Squash
This rustic, fall dish is so easy to create. Throw your acorn squash into the microwave while you cook the rice in a saucepan — and get two things done at the same time!
Get the Recipe: Cheesy Rice-Stuffed Acorn Squash