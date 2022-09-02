Recipes
19 Halloween Dinners to Make Before a Night of Trick-or-Treating

Scare up an appetite with hearty dinners full of seasonal ingredients and frightfully fun takes on family-friendly dishes.

September 23, 2022
By: Lauren Tom Cerone

Halloween

Frightfully Fun Halloween Dinner Ideas

We know it’s tempting to want to fill up on nothing but treats on October 31st, especially with all the cute Halloween breakfast ideas and kid-friendly recipes. But trust us, you’re going to need to eat something besides cookies and cupcakes if you’re going to have enough energy to go door-to-door. That’s why we’ve rounded up our best Halloween dinner ideas for kids. You'll find cute ideas your little ones will love like macaroni and cheese or chicken fingers — along with plenty of dishes that feature seasonal ingredients like pumpkin. One of our favorite Halloween recipe ideas? A classic dinner: spaghetti. This version comes with a fun twist; when you cut into the kinda-creepy brain, prosciutto-wrapped meatballs come tumbling out!

Get the Recipe: Meatball-Stuffed Pasta Brain

Pumpkin Lovers Lasagna

Rachael uses all the best fall flavors in this baked pasta dish — like butternut squash, nutmeg and pumpkin puree.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin Lovers Lasagna

Spicy Juicy Lucy-fer Sliders

To ensure a nice browned top to your sliders, check that the broiler flame is on when you pop them in. Many broilers cycle on and off as they work, so it's important to broil these fast-cooking burgers during an "on" cycle.

Get the Recipe: Spicy Juicy Lucy-fer Sliders

Mac-O-Lantern and Cheese Bowls

Impress you family with these orange bell pepper jack-o-lanterns. You might even get your kids to eat more veggies this way!

Get the Recipe: Mac-O-Lantern and Cheese Bowls

Mummy-aki Chicken Fingers

Give chicken fingers an extra crunchy coating by wrapping them (just like mummies) in strips of phyllo dough. The chicken is marinated in teriyaki so it’s guaranteed flavorful and delicious — so no need to worry if you don’t have time to make the dipping sauce to serve alongside.

Get the Recipe: Mummy-aki Chicken Fingers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Trisha’s quick-and-easy tortilla soup is the perfect bite before heading out for a night of trick-or-treating. With hundreds of 5-star reviews (and fans raving that it’s “full of flavor” and “the best I have ever made”) it’s guaranteed to please kids and grown-ups alike.

Get the Recipe: Trisha's Chicken Tortilla Soup

Wormy Weenie Sandwiches

Kids will love the "yuck" factor of eating worms, but everyone will appreciate that these dressed-down versions of sausage and peppers are also quite yummy.

Get the Recipe: Wormy Weenie Sandwiches

Halloween Party Pizzas

The best way to get your kiddos to eat before heading out for a night of candy and fun? Halloween-themed mini pizzas, decorated to look like ghosts, jack-o-lanterns and spiders.

Get the Recipe: Halloween Party Pizzas

Blood Orange-Shrimp Stir-Fry

Stir-fry is quick and easy — making the perfect choice when you need a speedy family meal. The fact that this one is sweetened with blood oranges (for a fun nod to Halloween) makes it even better.

Get the Recipe: Blood Orange-Shrimp Stir-Fry

Spaghetti Worm Cups with Bolognese

Maneet uses squid-ink pasta to give her Bolognese cups their eerie black color. If you can’t find it at your local supermarket, black bean pasta is a great substitute.

Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Worm Cups with Bolognese

Hot Dog Mummies

Made with store-bought crescent dough, these mummy dogs will be a hit at dinner or a Halloween party. The dough is very forgiving and easy to wrap, and the best part is it doesn’t need to be perfect—these are ancient mummies after all.

Get the Recipe: Hot Dog Mummies

Chicken Pumpkins

Like a fairy godmother in the kitchen, you can transform boring bites of chicken into magical pumpkins with just a “swish” of the knife.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Pumpkins

Squash-Black Bean Chili

Cozy up to a bowl of chili before you head out for a night of trick-or-treating. Hearty ingredients like squash and black beans will keep you and your little ones full all night.

Get the Recipe: Squash-Black Bean Chili

Green Chicken Finger Sandwiches

These crispy chicken fingers get their wicked witch-inspired hue from a secret ingredient in the panko crust: matcha powder!

Get the Recipe: Green Chicken Finger Sandwiches

Individual Scary White Pizzas

These pizzas are spook-tactularly simple to make. You can use store-bought dough and skip the sauce — and you don’t need to worry about stretching the dough into perfect circles!

Get the Recipe: Individual Scary White Pizzas

Meatball Mummies

Puff pastry is a freezer staple. Keep a box on hand at all times and use it to wrap just about anything — kid-friendly, Halloween-inspired meatballs included!

Get the Recipe: Meatball Mummies

Pizza Tentacles

This dinner may look like a terrifying sea monster but the only thing scary about those tentacles is how delicious they are! Stuffed with pesto, crumbled Italian sausage and plenty of cheese they’re the perfect way to enjoy pizza on Halloween night.

Get the Recipe: Pizza Tentacles

Monster Veggie Burgers

Need something to fortify your trick or treaters for a night of candy gathering? These madcap veggie burgers are just the thing. They’re full of veggies and greens, but how can they protest -- monsters are green, right? If you’d like to add more cheese, stick a slice on top of each crisp patty in the last minute or two of cooking.

Get the Recipe: Monster Veggie Burgers

Sweet Potato Tot Casserole

This family-friendly casserole topped with sweet potato tots is hearty, crowd pleasing and easy to make. It’s a great dish before trick or treating or for any casual fall dinner. The filling can be prepared a day or two ahead – just top with the cheese and frozen tots before baking.

Get the Recipe: Sweet Potato Tot Casserole

