19 Halloween Dinners to Make Before a Night of Trick-or-Treating

We know it’s tempting to want to fill up on nothing but treats on October 31st, especially with all the cute Halloween breakfast ideas and kid-friendly recipes. But trust us, you’re going to need to eat something besides cookies and cupcakes if you’re going to have enough energy to go door-to-door. That’s why we’ve rounded up our best Halloween dinner ideas for kids. You'll find cute ideas your little ones will love like macaroni and cheese or chicken fingers — along with plenty of dishes that feature seasonal ingredients like pumpkin. One of our favorite Halloween recipe ideas? A classic dinner: spaghetti. This version comes with a fun twist; when you cut into the kinda-creepy brain, prosciutto-wrapped meatballs come tumbling out!