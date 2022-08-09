19 Scary Delicious Snacks to Make This Halloween

Whether you’re hosting a costume party for the kids or an all-out monster mash, you’re going to need a few delicious Halloween snacks to keep everyone’s hunger at bay. Luckily, we’ve got lots of great ideas. From wickedly delicious appetizers and creepy cocktails to haunted desserts like cakes and candy apples, you’ll find all the recipes you need to plan the perfect menu — each one decked out in plenty of black and orange to fit the theme. We’d gladly gobble up any of these Halloween snacks but can’t imagine a spread without these eerie deviled eggs. All you have to do to create the spiderweb design on the outside is lightly crack the egg shells after cooking — and steep in a sweet-and-savory blend of tea, soy sauce, chili oil and spices.

Claire's Dark and Spooky

"Classic cocktails are so trendy right now. One of my favorites is this twist on a Dark and Stormy, perfect for Halloween." -- Claire Robinson, for Food Network Magazine

Get the Recipe: Claire Robinson's Dark and Spooky