19 Scary Delicious Snacks to Make This Halloween
Add an eerie selection of black-and-orange eats to your Halloween spread with these fun recipes.
Plan the Perfect Menu
Whether you’re hosting a costume party for the kids or an all-out monster mash, you’re going to need a few delicious Halloween snacks to keep everyone’s hunger at bay. Luckily, we’ve got lots of great ideas. From wickedly delicious appetizers and creepy cocktails to haunted desserts like cakes and candy apples, you’ll find all the recipes you need to plan the perfect menu — each one decked out in plenty of black and orange to fit the theme. We’d gladly gobble up any of these Halloween snacks but can’t imagine a spread without these eerie deviled eggs. All you have to do to create the spiderweb design on the outside is lightly crack the egg shells after cooking — and steep in a sweet-and-savory blend of tea, soy sauce, chili oil and spices.
Get the Recipe: Halloween Deviled Tea Eggs
Claire's Dark and Spooky
Get the Recipe: Claire Robinson's Dark and Spooky
Chocolate Carrot Cake
This black-and-orange carrot cake is quite impressive, but the web effect on the chocolate frosting is much easier to create than you think. Simply beat marshmallows and orange food coloring, then use two forks to stretch marshmallow strands atop the cake for showstopping results.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Carrot Cake
Jack-O'-Lantern Onion Dip
This easy, cheesy onion dip is the perfect crowd-pleasing snack for any Halloween bash.
Get the Recipe: Jack-O'-Lantern Onion Dip
Vampire Blood Soup With Muenster Sammies
Get the Recipe: Vampire Blood Tomato Soup with Muenster Sammies
Spaghetti Worm Cups with Bolognese
Squid ink pasta is the perfect color for this tasty Halloween trick. Served in a clear dish under Bolognese, it looks like a cup of earthworms.
Get the Recipe: Spaghetti Worm Cups with Bolognese
Pecan-Caramel Spiders
Get the Recipe: Pecan-Caramel Spiders
Chocolate Doughnut Holes
Sprinkle chocolate-glazed chocolate doughnut holes with festive nonpareils for sweet treats everyone will want to munch on.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate Doughnut Holes
Orange Candy Apples
Meet your apple-a-day quota the sweetest way possible. These beauties are dipped in an orange-colored candy coating, then drizzled with chocolate.
Get the Recipe: Orange Candy Apples
Chocolate-Dipped Fruit
Get the Recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Fruit
Chocolate-Pumpkin Crepe Cake
A whipped cream filling made with pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice keeps the thin chocolate crepes in this cake in line. A simple chocolate ganache is the perfect finishing touch.
Get the Recipe: Chocolate-Pumpkin Crepe Cake
Candy Corn Cordials
Get the Recipe: Candy Corn Cordials
Salmon-Carrot Sushi
Smoked salmon is paired with carrots for a salty and savory snack with a bit of a crunch — serve them with a simple dipping sauce for another layer of flavor.
Get the Recipe: Salmon-Carrot Sushi
Sweet Potatoes With Caviar
Get the Recipe: Sweet Potatoes With Caviar
Black and Orange Vodka
Get the Recipe: Black and Orange Vodka
Orange Sherbet Cups With Blackberries
Get the Recipe: Orange Sherbet Cups With Blackberries
Dark Chocolate Martini
Dark as night and devilishly rich and chocolatey, this martini will be the highlight of your Halloween bash.
Get the Recipe: Dark Chocolate Martini
Hot Dog Mummies
Made with store-bought crescent dough, these mummy dogs will be a hit at dinner or a Halloween party. The dough is very forgiving and easy to wrap, and the best part is it doesn’t need to be perfect—these are ancient mummies after all.
Get the Recipe: Hot Dog Mummies
Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds
You can have crispy, salty pumpkin seeds ready in just 30 minutes thanks to the air fryer. They are delicious plain, but also great with your favorite seasonings. Toss the seeds with a generous coating of ranch seasoning, chili powder or sumac, for instance, just before air frying them.
Get the Recipe: Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds