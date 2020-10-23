55 Frightfully Fun Halloween Dessert Ideas

Hosting a houseful of hungry ghosts and goblins this year? You’re going to need a few sweet treats! So we’ve rounded up our best Halloween baking ideas: creepy cookies, cakes, cupcakes and more! Wondering where to start? This candy corn-themed pie is one of our favorites. The colorful layers are tinted naturally with lemon juice, fresh mango and coconut milk so the finished dessert has a pleasantly tropical flavor — but looks just like the beloved Halloween candy. The pie is piled high with fluffy meringue (that’s toasted with a kitchen torch until browned and extra delicious) and then decorated with pieces of candy corn for a dessert that’s sure to keep your guests spellbound.