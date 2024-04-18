‘Zero Sugar’ Ginger Ale Recalled Because It’s Full of Sugar
PepsiCo is voluntarily recalling 233 cases of Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale.
Carbonated-beverage drinkers generally fall into two distinct camps: Those who prefer their soda with sugar and those who, for whatever reason, opt for soda that is sugar-free.
The Food and Drug Administration has just alerted consumers to an unfortunate mix-up that may, at the very least, particularly alarm those who fall into the latter camp.
The agency has announced that PepsiCo is voluntarily recalling Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale (caffeine-free) because, according to the FDA’s official recall notice, an “internal investigation” by the company revealed that cans of the ginger ale labeled “Zero Sugar” in fact contain a “full sugar product.”
The presence of sugar in the beverage may make it unsafe for consumption by diabetics and others who avoid sugar. Fortunately, the FDA has not, thus far, alerted the public to any reported injuries or deaths related to the incident.
The “Class II” recall, initiated by PepsiCo on March 9, pertains to 233 cases containing 7.5-fluid-ounce (221 milliliter) cans of ginger ale: UPC 0 78000 02965 9.
The affected units — carrying the code information “May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164” — were shipped to three states: Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
It is not clear whether the Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale cans mistakenly containing full sugar soda made it onto retail-store shelves and into consumer homes.
The FDA currently lists the recall as “ongoing.”
