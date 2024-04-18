Recipes
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Almond Honeycomb Cake.
Almond Honeycomb Cake
Grilled Burrata and Tomato Pasta
Fish Tacos
Copycat Berry Chantilly Cake
One-Pan Pork Tenderloin with Potatoes, Tomatoes and Spinach
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Barbecue Sauce Gets the Barbie Treatment
Purple Honey Is Real, and It Only Comes From One Place on Earth
Is There Anything to ‘Oatzempic?’
Currently Obsessed With...
MTN Dew Releases Two New Baja Flavors
Hostess Launches Meltamors, The First Snack It Explicitly Suggests Microwaving
Shop
What's New
The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now
Redmond, OR , USA - December , 03, 2021: A camper pours boiling water from a pot while making breakfast on a frost covered picnic table at Smith Rock State Park on December 3, 2021. (Photo by Alex Ratson via Getty Images)
7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts
7 Best Camping Stoves of 2024, According to Experts
20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers
20 Small Kitchen Appliances on Amazon That Shoppers Swear By
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000

‘Zero Sugar’ Ginger Ale Recalled Because It’s Full of Sugar

PepsiCo is voluntarily recalling 233 cases of Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale.

April 18, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Soft Drink Recipes

515246555

Photo by: VTT Studio/Getty Images

VTT Studio/Getty Images

Carbonated-beverage drinkers generally fall into two distinct camps: Those who prefer their soda with sugar and those who, for whatever reason, opt for soda that is sugar-free.

The Food and Drug Administration has just alerted consumers to an unfortunate mix-up that may, at the very least, particularly alarm those who fall into the latter camp.

The agency has announced that PepsiCo is voluntarily recalling Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale (caffeine-free) because, according to the FDA’s official recall notice, an “internal investigation” by the company revealed that cans of the ginger ale labeled “Zero Sugar” in fact contain a “full sugar product.”

The presence of sugar in the beverage may make it unsafe for consumption by diabetics and others who avoid sugar. Fortunately, the FDA has not, thus far, alerted the public to any reported injuries or deaths related to the incident.

The “Class II” recall, initiated by PepsiCo on March 9, pertains to 233 cases containing 7.5-fluid-ounce (221 milliliter) cans of ginger ale: UPC 0 78000 02965 9.

The affected units — carrying the code information “May 20 24 MAY20240520VS02164 - MAY20240550VS02164” — were shipped to three states: Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

It is not clear whether the Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale cans mistakenly containing full sugar soda made it onto retail-store shelves and into consumer homes.

The FDA currently lists the recall as “ongoing.”

Related Content:

How Much Added Sugar Is Too Much Added Sugar?

5 Common Diabetes Nutrition Myths a Dietitian Wants You To Put To Rest

7 Best Coolers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently

Coca-Cola released a new limited-edition flavor, K-Wave Zero Sugar, inspired by the wildly successful music genre.

MTN Dew Releases Two New Baja Flavors

The original Baja Blast is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain

Pineapple may not belong on pizza, but it may certainly be enjoyed alongside it.

What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

The new beverage is a permanent addition to the Dr Pepper lineup — and we got an advance taste.

You Don’t Have to Go to Taco Bell for Mountain Dew Baja Blast Anymore

To mark its 20th anniversary, the beloved beverage will now be available beyond the taco chain, at retail stores nationwide all year long.

Coca-Cola’s Newest Flavor ‘Ultimate’ Tastes Like Leveling Up

The flavor is inspired by League of Legends +XP points — though, we’re still pretty confused about what that’s supposed to taste like.

Your Can of Pepsi Is About to Look a Little Different

It’s getting a new logo and a "younger" look.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

Just in time for National Hot Sauce Day.

Dr Pepper’s New Creamy Coconut Flavor Is Sunshine in a Can

The brand says it’s the only coconut-cream-flavored dark soda on shelves.

On TV

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

24 in 24: Last Chef Standing

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

The 10 Best Water Bottles You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now Apr 17, 2024

By: Lauren Seib and Alida Nugent

7 Best Camping Mess Kits of 2024, According to Experts Apr 18, 2024

By: Casey Clark

7 Best Camping Stoves of 2024, According to Experts Apr 18, 2024

By: Casey Clark

20 Best Gifts for Tea Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Regina Ragone, T.K. Brady and Samantha Lande

20 Small Kitchen Appliances on Amazon That Shoppers Swear By Apr 12, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

9 Best Spatulas of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 18, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024 Apr 17, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic and Julia Morlino

10 Best Smokers of 2024, According to Experts Apr 16, 2024

By: Kelsey Mulvey

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 16, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 17, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 7, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Style & Budget in 2024 Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

5 Best Charcoal Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 2, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

5 Best Gas Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 1, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Ways to Save on Groceries During Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

This Pro-Level Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives Apr 7, 2024

By: Heath Goldman

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 22, 2024

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

The Best Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Grilling and Backyard Entertaining Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils New Rosy Check Collection Mar 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

44 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 17, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray and Sarah Zorn

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Apr 17, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Related Pages