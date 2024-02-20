Recipes
Trending Recipes
Baked Penne with Cottage Cheese, Eggplant + Salami
Carbonara Potatoes with Crispy Pancetta
Fajita Salad with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Miss Kardea Brown's Banana Pudding Poke Cake, seen on Delicious Miss Brown, Season 8.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
Sopa de Lima
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Tournament of Champions
Kids Baking Championship
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?
This Chalk Drawing of a Stanley Quencher Cup Is Seriously Impressive
You Can Now Order Viral TikTok Recipes for Delivery Across the Country
Currently Obsessed With...
How Josh (the Wine the Internet Can’t Stop Meme-ing About) Got Its Name
Oreo’s New Cookie Will Take You to Outer Space
Shop
What's New
7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts
The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week
4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S.
4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Living the Dream $10K Giveaway

What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently

Coca-Cola released a new limited-edition flavor, K-Wave Zero Sugar, inspired by the wildly successful music genre.

February 20, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Related To:

Soft Drink Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

It’d be hard to argue there’s a more fervent fanbase out there than K-Pop stans. With what seemed like just a trickle of Korean artists gaining global recognition a decade ago, the genre has since exploded thanks to its catchy hooks, amped up mixes and appealing personalities. Such successful phenomena like these, so the old adage goes, are like catching lightning in a bottle — and now Coca-Cola is trying to literally capture the flavor of K-Pop in its latest limited-edition beverage.

Today, the brand is rolling out Coca-Cola K-Wave Zero Sugar. (That’s right, this new flavor only comes in the sugar-free variety.) For its drinkable homage to K-Pop, Coca-Cola went a similar direction with its recent “Spiced” release (read what we thought about that new permanent flavor here). The announcement describes K-Wave Zero Sugar as having “the refreshing, Coca-Cola taste infused with a burst of fruity-flavored K-Pop magic.”

We tried K-Wave Zero Sugar at a recent event hosted by Coca-Cola and found the strongest fruit note to be that of banana, along with the flavor of Coke Zero Sugar. And as with many banana-flavored foods, this one erred more on the artificial end of the spectrum. If you don’t like, say, banana Runts candies or banana Laffy Taffy then maybe it’s not for you — but if you do like banana-fied sweets then it’ll be right up your alley.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

Photo courtesy of Coca-Cola

But the K-Pop collaboration doesn’t stop there. Coke also collaborated with celebrated K-Pop artists Stray Kids, ITZY and NMIXX, as well as multi-hyphenate producer J. Y. Park, founder of JYP Productions. The artists involved have recorded a K-Pop anthem and music video titled “Like Magic” for the release, and will also perform at a live concert on June 2. Plus, Coca-Cola has released an immersive A.I. experience around the music-themed soda on its Creations website, which aims to take Coke into the realms of fashion, music and technology.

The K-Wave release also corresponds with a new collection from its ongoing fashionwear collab with PRIVATE POLICY. The K-Wave drop includes t-shirts, hoodies, dresses, hats, jewelry and belts, many featuring retro Coke iconography or the Creations square charm logo. All items are available for pre-order on privatepolicyny.com.

K-Pop fans in the United States, South Korea, Spain and Singapore (among other countries) can score a taste of K-Wave starting today, February 20. Coca-Cola says some markets will also see a frozen version of the new drink, but both of these K-Wave products will only be available for a limited time.

Related Content:

Coca-Cola Releases Its First Permanent Flavor in Three Years – Here’s What ‘Spiced’ Tastes Like

How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?

7 Best Coolers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

What Does Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Taste Like?

The new beverage is a permanent addition to the Dr Pepper lineup — and we got an advance taste.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.

Your Can of Pepsi Is About to Look a Little Different

It’s getting a new logo and a "younger" look.

Coca-Cola’s Newest Flavor ‘Ultimate’ Tastes Like Leveling Up

The flavor is inspired by League of Legends +XP points — though, we’re still pretty confused about what that’s supposed to taste like.

You Don’t Have to Go to Taco Bell for Mountain Dew Baja Blast Anymore

To mark its 20th anniversary, the beloved beverage will now be available beyond the taco chain, at retail stores nationwide all year long.

Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain

Pineapple may not belong on pizza, but it may certainly be enjoyed alongside it.

Mtn Dew Baja Blast Hot Sauce Is Here to Spice Up Your Life

Just in time for National Hot Sauce Day.

What Does Coca-Cola Y3000 Taste Like?

Created with the assistance of A.I., Coca-Cola’s latest flavor attempts to offer a taste of the future.

Do Diet Drinks Actually Help With Weight Loss?

A new study shows that no- or low-calorie sweetened drinks can be just as, if not more, effective as swapping in water in place of sweetened drinks.

What’s Dirty Soda? What to Know About the Latest Drink Taking Over TikTok

The drink has some fascinating roots.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Ciao House

10am | 9c

Ciao House

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

2pm | 1c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Tournament of Champions

10pm | 9c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

7 Best Dishwashers of 2024, According to Experts Feb 20, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop This Week Feb 16, 2024

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Irish Whiskeys You Can Buy in the U.S. Feb 15, 2024

By: Carlos Olaechea

4 Best Candy Thermometers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 13, 2024

By: Laura Denby

Drew Barrymore's Got an Etsy Gift Guide — and Her Best Picks for Food Lovers Start at Just $5 Feb 13, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

6 Best Tortilla Warmers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 9, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

5 Best Tortilla Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 20, 2024

By: Kristina Felix

32 Lunar New Year Food Gifts We Can’t Wait to Bring to the Table Feb 7, 2024

By: Patty Lee, Margaret Wong and Meagan Adler

Don't Miss the Our Place Food Lover's Sale Happening Now Feb 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo

4 Best Panini Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

9 Best Air Fryers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Feb 8, 2024

By: Rashaun Hall

Where to Buy the Pioneer Woman's Instant Pot Online Feb 2, 2024

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Pizza Ovens of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Feb 2, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

Drew Barrymore's 'Beautiful' Collection Just Dropped a New Limited-Edition Colorway Feb 7, 2024

By: Allison Russo

29 Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men Who Love Food Jan 30, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services of 2024 Feb 15, 2024

By: Christine Byrne, MPH, RD

57 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Chocolate Lovers Jan 26, 2024

By: Katie Friedman

6 Best Slow Cookers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 29, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

5 Best Toasters of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 26, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

16 Best Chocolate Boxes to Buy for Valentine's Day Jan 26, 2024

By: Samantha Lande and Brittany Loggins

11 King Cakes You Can Buy Online for Mardi Gras Jan 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

53 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Feb 12, 2024

By: Food Network Shopping Experts

29 Essential Cookbooks by Black Chefs, Authors and Historians Feb 6, 2024

By: Kayla Stewart

25 Adorable Valentine’s Day Gifts for Kids Jan 19, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Can You Believe This Sweater Is Made Out of Recycled Oyster Shells? Feb 1, 2024

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Friends Will Love Jan 19, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Chef's Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jan 18, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The Best Valentine’s Day Gift Baskets You Can Send This Year Jan 23, 2024

By: Casey Clark