What Does K-Pop Taste Like? Banana, Apparently

We tried K-Wave Zero Sugar at a recent event hosted by Coca-Cola and found the strongest fruit note to be that of banana, along with the flavor of Coke Zero Sugar. And as with many banana-flavored foods, this one erred more on the artificial end of the spectrum. If you don’t like, say, banana Runts candies or banana Laffy Taffy then maybe it’s not for you — but if you do like banana-fied sweets then it’ll be right up your alley.