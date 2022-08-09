What Does 2,000 Calories Look Like?

You’ll almost never get day with the perfect amount of calories or proportion of nutrients you want. Rather than focusing on the perfect calorie or macronutrient breakdown, which can be unhealthy (and frankly, unhelpful), it’s more important to think about averaging them out over a few days. Taking in a variety of foods daily and balancing your plate (fruits and veggies on half the plate, a protein on a quarter, and whole grain starches on another quarter, plus, some dairy for non-vegans) will help ensure you’re getting a wide variety of nutrients to keep your body healthy. Below are 2,000 calorie diets with a proper balance of macros and plenty of vitamins, minerals and fiber for omnivores, vegetarians and vegans. Reviewing these meal plans will give you an idea of the amount of food in 2,000 calories and how to balance food groups on your plate.