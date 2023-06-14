7-Eleven Switches Up Its Iconic Slurpee
It’s happening under the direction of 'The Brainfreeze Collective.'
They say change is hard, but this one actually sounds kind of cool: 7-Eleven is giving its Slurpee — that iconic, frozen summertime beverage — a whole new vibe.
As part of a new campaign the convenience chain is calling “Anything Flows” and under the direction of its “proprietary customer research panel,” 250,000 people known as “The Brainfreeze Collective,” Slurpees will now sport a fresh look replete with “eccentric colors and eclectic vibes.”
The campaign will include two new designs on Slurpee stay-cold drink cups, both small and large size, as well as a capsule merch collection with Slurpee T-shirts, bucket hats and Slurpee-drink-shaped pool floats. We’d characterize the new look – the first Slurpee redesign in four years – as bold, streamlined and heavy on the “S.”
“For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer, says in a press statement. “Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand’s evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer’s day.”
Along with the new cup designs and merch, the “Anything Flows” campaign will feature new TV spots featuring a “diverse cast of characters sipping flavors as bold and colorful as they are: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada and a mix of fan favorites” and reflecting “the creative joy of the Slurpee drink world” where “bright flavors come to life, individuals embrace self-expression, and the fizzy, frozen chill is undeniably Slurpee,” the brand says.
“While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand’s history. We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer,” Jarratt adds. “From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven’s digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are.”
And speaking of meeting the frozen drink’s fans where they are … you can enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks delivered directly to your door, all summer long, by downloading the 7NOW Delivery app from the App Store, Google Play or by visiting 7NOW.com.
