7-Eleven Switches Up Its Iconic Slurpee

“While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand’s history. We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer,” Jarratt adds. “From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven’s digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are.”