Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Fried Catfish Fingers
Trending Recipes
Fajita Steak Salad with Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette
Maple Bacon Double Cheeseburgers
Rainbow Pride Pops
Food Network Kitchen’s Year of Pancakes, April, Fried Egg Pancakes with Sausage and Bacon
Bacon-Egg-And-Cheese-Stuffed Pancakes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Summer Baking Championship
The Great Food Truck Race
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk
I Tried TikTok’s Dirty Martini Pasta – And It Belongs in Your Weeknight Pasta Rotation
Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?
Currently Obsessed With...
Will Dairy Queen’s Cherry Dipped Cones Ever Come Back?
The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000
Shop
What's New
Close-up of father's hands holding handmade card and present from children on father's day
The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year
8 Best Protein Powders of 2023
3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok
Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

7-Eleven Switches Up Its Iconic Slurpee

It’s happening under the direction of 'The Brainfreeze Collective.'

June 14, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

They say change is hard, but this one actually sounds kind of cool: 7-Eleven is giving its Slurpee — that iconic, frozen summertime beverage — a whole new vibe.

As part of a new campaign the convenience chain is calling “Anything Flows” and under the direction of its “proprietary customer research panel,” 250,000 people known as “The Brainfreeze Collective,” Slurpees will now sport a fresh look replete with “eccentric colors and eclectic vibes.”

The campaign will include two new designs on Slurpee stay-cold drink cups, both small and large size, as well as a capsule merch collection with Slurpee T-shirts, bucket hats and Slurpee-drink-shaped pool floats. We’d characterize the new look – the first Slurpee redesign in four years – as bold, streamlined and heavy on the “S.”

“For nearly 60 years, Slurpee has been a timeless icon, bringing our communities together to help create moments of joy through the weird and wonderful experience that is the Slurpee drink,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer, says in a press statement. “Now, as we usher in the new generation of Slurpee, we celebrate this iconic brand’s evolution and its continuous ability to add a little more awesome to our customer’s day.”

Along with the new cup designs and merch, the “Anything Flows” campaign will feature new TV spots featuring a “diverse cast of characters sipping flavors as bold and colorful as they are: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Pina Colada and a mix of fan favorites” and reflecting “the creative joy of the Slurpee drink world” where “bright flavors come to life, individuals embrace self-expression, and the fizzy, frozen chill is undeniably Slurpee,” the brand says.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

Photo courtesy of 7-Eleven

“While no color, logo or design can change the nostalgic feel you get from enjoying your Slurpee drink, rebrands have been an important aspect of the brand’s history. We want to always remain timeless, yet nostalgic for our customer,” Jarratt adds. “From a new logo and bolder colors on the Slurpee drink cups – available at all 13,000 of our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores – to a fresh look and feel across 7-Eleven’s digital presence, the campaign will take a 360-degree approach to meet Slurpee fans where they are.”

And speaking of meeting the frozen drink’s fans where they are … you can enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks delivered directly to your door, all summer long, by downloading the 7NOW Delivery app from the App Store, Google Play or by visiting 7NOW.com.

Related Content:

McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk

11 Ice Creams Worth the Trip, According to Food Network Staffers

The Zoku Slushy Cup Makes Frozen Drinks in Minutes

Next Up

Mix-and-Match Icebox Cake

Turn a box of your favorite cookies into a cool no-bake treat with this super simple formula.

Why the Maple Creemee is Vermont’s Favorite Summer Treat

Vermont’s take on soft serve is in a class of its own.

This Year, 7-Eleven Day Is 11 Days Long

In honor of its 95th birthday, the convenience chain is giving you more time to claim your free Slurpee.

7-Eleven Is Bringing Back Bring Your Own Cup Day

And by cup, it means ... anything.

10 Ice Creams You Can Have Delivered Straight to Your Door

Your next scoop is only a click away!

7-Eleven Drops Limited-edition Fall Slurpee Flavor

We’ll be sipping on tart Green Apple all season long.

If Kulfi Isn’t Already in Your Frozen Summer Treat Rotation, It Should Be

With less air than ice cream, this velvety Indian dessert offers rich, indulgent goodness in every bite.

A Recipe Developer Weighs in on TikTok’s Latest Trend: Canned Chicken Pizza Crust

Be sure to do this before trying the hack out for yourself.

‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok

And now we guess he’s headed to the Oscars?

I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver

Maybe you’ll have better luck.

On TV

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

The Best Father's Day Sales to Shop This Year Jun 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

8 Best Protein Powders of 2023 Jun 14, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Things You Should Know When You Buy Your First Wok Jun 14, 2023

By: Patty Lee

Our Place Just Launched Their First Countertop Appliance Jun 13, 2023

By: Allison Russo

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 13, 2023

By: John deBary

5 Best Mandoline Slicers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Wood Chips for Grilling, According to Experts Jun 9, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

4 Best Fish Spatulas of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 7, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 9, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Can Openers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Copper Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

30 Best Father's Day Food Gifts for Every Dad Jun 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads Jun 9, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

5 Best Toaster Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship Jun 5, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven Jun 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan” Jun 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Jun 2, 2023

By: John deBary

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Jun 12, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

10 Dinnerware Sets Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon May 31, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Induction Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts May 24, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

12 Tools Our Test Kitchen Staffers Can't Live Without May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Kitchen Tongs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Do You Need an At-Home Cocktail Machine? May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen