11 Ice Creams Worth the Trip, According to Food Network Staffers

I spent a few months in the suburbs of Philly, and stumbled upon Carminati Creamery, a tiny shop with small-batch flavors that rotate every day. I don’t even live in Pennsylvania, but I check the shop’s Instagram all the time, just so I can know what they’re whipping up that day (and feed my imagination!). But on the days that I do get to taste their gelato first-hand, I can’t get enough of it. All the gelato they make is so incredibly fresh, ultra-creamy, and full of flavor (without going overboard). Most recently, I had a scoop of their Pistachio, and it had so many little bits of real, fresh nuts. It was unlike any other pistachio gelato I’ve ever had! It’s so hard to beat small-batch gelato, especially from Carminati—where you can tell everything is made with love and care.