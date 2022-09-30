All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen

Though GoOats didn't exist when I was a little kid, I really wish they had. The oatmeal-filled rounds have quickly become my new favorite snack, and they are hands down the easiest, quickest and tastiest breakfast solution for those days when I just keep hitting the snooze button. I've tried every single one of their five flavors — including their newest Strawberry one. Each time I find myself running back to my freezer to grab another bag to make. Though I choose to heat them up in my oven, they can also be made in the toaster oven or an Air Fryer. After less than 15 minutes of baking (if you're using an oven like me), you're left with an ooey gooey treat that tastes just like your favorite bowl of oatmeal, minus the bowl and cleanup. I highly recommend them for parents and oatmeal lovers alike!

-Michelle Baricevic, Online Editorial Coordinator, Food Network Magazine