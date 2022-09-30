All the Kids Snacks Food Network Staffers Still Keep In Their Kitchen

Recipes
September 30, 2022
By: FN Dish Editor

As adults, we're a lot more conscious about trying to choose healthy snacks with the right balance of protein, fiber, healthy fats, etc. Right? Right. But sometimes it's nice not to think about it and pick something from our childhood that always satisfied us. Here are some of Food Network's favorite childhood snacks.

Welch's Juicefuls Fruit Snacks

$24.99
Amazon

On a recent trip with friends, one of the must-haves for our AirBnB kitchen was Welch's Fruit Snacks. Keep in mind: We're all in our 30s. These gummy snacks come in perfectly portioned bags and are ideal for a sweet snack on-the-go or for an after-lunch treat. The brand recently launched Juicefuls: juice-filled gummies that feel like a "healthier" version of the Gushers candy I loved as a kid. Needless to say, they're a new pantry staple.

-T.K. Brady, Senior Editor

Buy It

Teddy Grahams Chocolate Graham Snacks

$3.22
Walmart

There is just something incredibly irresistible about Chocolate Teddy Grahams. If there's a box in the house, it won't last for long. I'm as likely to eat those sweet chocolate bears out of hand as I am with a spoon — and a big glass of milk!

-Meghan Hynes Cole, Associate Editor

Buy It

Dunkaroos Vanilla Cookies and Frosting

$12.51
Amazon

Recently I stopped in at a 7-Eleven and was delighted to find that they now sell individual Dunk-A-Roos at the register — and I immediately stocked up! They are an instant flash-back to lunchtime in elementary school and the excitement of opening my lunch box to find Dunk-A-Roos (especially with the rainbow sprinkles frosting). There's a distinct flavor to the super sweet frosting and crunchy little cookies that is perfect for the few bites you get per pack. I also introduced my 2-year old nephew to Dunk-A-Roos, and he is a BIG fan as well!

-Sarah Holden, Digital Culinary Producer

Buy It

Chef Boyardee Beefaroni

$26.97 (pack of 12)
Amazon

My favorite snack as a kid was a can of Chef Boyardee's Beefaroni. My siblings and I would each make a can after school. I would even add dried oregano and garlic powder to it. Nowadays, I still indulge whenever I feel like I just need a little snack. The flavor is just as I remember it to be even after all these years.

-Vivian Chan, Host and Senior Culinary Producer

Buy It

Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$3.94
Walmart

Pop-Tarts are definitely a guilty pleasure these days. They are ridiculously sweet and (probably) tremendously unhealthy, yet I can't shake them for good. Brown Sugar Cinnamon is undisputedly the best flavor, but you can't go wrong with classic Strawberry. They're fine for any time of day and I can toss them right into my bag when I'm on-the-go. Pro-tip: always get a frosted variety!

-Hadiya Presswood, Intern

Buy It

GoOats Variety Pack

$67.99
GoOats

Though GoOats didn't exist when I was a little kid, I really wish they had. The oatmeal-filled rounds have quickly become my new favorite snack, and they are hands down the easiest, quickest and tastiest breakfast solution for those days when I just keep hitting the snooze button. I've tried every single one of their five flavors — including their newest Strawberry one. Each time I find myself running back to my freezer to grab another bag to make. Though I choose to heat them up in my oven, they can also be made in the toaster oven or an Air Fryer. After less than 15 minutes of baking (if you're using an oven like me), you're left with an ooey gooey treat that tastes just like your favorite bowl of oatmeal, minus the bowl and cleanup. I highly recommend them for parents and oatmeal lovers alike!

-Michelle Baricevic, Online Editorial Coordinator, Food Network Magazine

Buy It

GoGo squeeZ BIG Pouches

$7.99
Target

One of my favorite snacks as a kid was applesauce (especially the fun, fruit-flavored cups) so it should come as no surprise that it’s still my go-to when I’m craving something sweet. I like to keep GoGo squeeZ BIG pouches stocked in my pantry. They make it simple to take fruit on the go — and the larger size is just right for an adult. Not to mention the nostalgia factor; when I look through all the delicious flavors (BIG Pineapple is my fave!) I feel just like a kid again.

-Kristie Collado, Digital Programming Manager

Buy It

