10 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Food Network Staffers

If a taste of Naples is what you're after, these frozen pizzas are just what you need. Shipped straight to your door from Italy — yes, really! — these Neapolitan-style pizzas are about as close as you can get to a classic flavor without hopping on a plane or going out to a restaurant. Pizzas ship and bake from frozen, so it's easy to grab one right out of your fridge when you're ready for dinner. Bear in mind, these pies are delicate and can break if the box is jostled a lot during transit. I love baking them on a perforated pizza pan for a crispy crust and mess-free oven. And in the summer, heat them up on the grill for an al fresco treat. While you may want to start with the classic, don't miss the delicious Artichoke pizza. It's creamy, rich and perfect for a night in with a glass of Italian red.