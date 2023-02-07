10 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Food Network Staffers
Here's what we keep stocked in our freezers!
There is nothing as universal yet simultaneously polarizing as pizza. Whether it's topped with pineapple, served deep-dish style or folded in half, everyone has a preference that they love — and we found that preference extends beyond pizza delivery. Most people feel just as strongly about their preferred frozen pizzas, so we reached out to Food Network staffers to see which pies they keep their freezer stocked with.
This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability. We stand by our list of top frozen pizza picks.
People everywhere can get New York-based Emmy Squared Detroit-style pizza anytime the craving strikes. The restaurant started offering nationwide shipping through Williams Sonoma through the pandemic and my partner and I now swear by it. Even though we live only an hour outside New York City, having a stash of these pies in our freezer makes for an easy Friday night dinner that feels just as special as heading out for a meal. The frozen pizzas are easy to thaw and heat and taste pretty close to the fresh-from-the-oven pies we've had at the restaurant. For a special pizza night in or anyone who misses a taste of New York, these are a must-have for your freezer.
If a taste of Naples is what you're after, these frozen pizzas are just what you need. Shipped straight to your door from Italy — yes, really! — these Neapolitan-style pizzas are about as close as you can get to a classic flavor without hopping on a plane or going out to a restaurant. Pizzas ship and bake from frozen, so it's easy to grab one right out of your fridge when you're ready for dinner. Bear in mind, these pies are delicate and can break if the box is jostled a lot during transit. I love baking them on a perforated pizza pan for a crispy crust and mess-free oven. And in the summer, heat them up on the grill for an al fresco treat. While you may want to start with the classic, don't miss the delicious Artichoke pizza. It's creamy, rich and perfect for a night in with a glass of Italian red.
After a lot of taste testing over the years, I’ve found that the best frozen pizza is Newman’s Own Uncured Pepperoni Thin and Crispy Pizza. The crust bakes up quickly and perfectly crisp. The pepperoni is also made from real beef and pork with no added nitrites (plus, there’s a generous portion on each slice). And, to top it all off, Newman’s Own is a brand that everyone can get behind, as 100% of net profits are donated to charities and nonprofits.
-Amanda Neal, Recipe Developer
This brand is (without a doubt!) my favorite for cauliflower crusts. While the vegetable is actually listed as the first ingredient (not flour like other brands), these gluten-free crusts are still sturdy enough to pick up and eat with your hands. Typically, I’ll stock up on their plain crusts so I can pile on my own toppings. But, their Margherita Cauliflower Pizza is great to keep in the freezer for those nights where you don’t want to do a single bit of prep work.
-Trish Clasen, Digital Programming Manager
This pizza is amazing! Trust me — it has a thin and crispy crust infused with creme fraiche, chopped organic spinach, a creamy beetroot sauce (that does NOT taste like dirt!), tangy rounds of goat cheese and soft and flavorful cubes of butternut squash on top. I love a good veggie-filled pizza, and this one tastes like a restaurant-quality treat — my house is never stocked with goat cheese, and I’m not about to make a beetroot sauce for what should be an pizza night. I love that I can pull this mouthwatering pie straight from the freezer. No, my kids won’t eat it, but that just means there’s more for me!
-Meghan Hynes Cole, Associate Editor
I’d have to say this is a tie for me between Newman’s Own and Amy’s. I love the super thin crust on a Newman’s frozen pizza, they have a good selection of different toppings and the profits go to charity which is always a plus. Amy’s I love because it always has the perfect amount of cheese and the rice crust gets extra crispy if you leave it in the oven for a minute or two longer than the box suggests.
-Joel Raneri, Digital Editor
This pie hails from an urban pizza bar in Brooklyn, NY that slays the pizza game! Their signature pie is drizzled in hot honey, so I love to do the same with their frozen option after I pull it out of the oven.
-Dana Beninati, Supervising Culinary Producer
To me, the crust is the most important part of the pizza, which made me apprehensive to try out a gluten-free dough made from chickpeas. This new product from Banza surprised me on many levels — I ended up loving the crisp, thin crust and the topping options of Margherita, Roasted Veggie and Four Cheese were all equally delicious. Just like Banza's pasta, these frozen pizzas have become a staple in my kitchen.
-Rachel Trujillo, Associate Content Editor
I love a good pan pizza, and this frozen one from DiGiorno really hits the spot on nights when I just don’t feel like cooking and can’t wait for delivery. It’s a buttery crust that’s crispy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside. The sweetness of the sauce works well with the spicy pepperoni, and, if I have them, I sometimes add some black olives for additional salty goodness. If you love Detroit-style or Pizza Hut pan pizza, this frozen box is a pretty solid weeknight dinner option.
-T.K. Brady, Senior Editor
Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizzas have become a must-have item in our freezer lately. My fiancé and I lovethe crispy crust and delicious toppings. As far as crust alternatives go, this cauliflower option is just as good as any frozen pizza in my book.
-Rachel Trujillo, Associate Content Editor
