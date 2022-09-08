The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids

You can always count on kids to say it like it is. Which got us wondering: What do they really think about the healthy snacks we give them? We assumed there would be mixed reviews (after all, kids can be picky), but after going straight to the source and asking kids ages 2 to 12 for their favorite healthy snacks, it was clear that there are a lot of better-for-you snacks that we can all agree on. With top picks that range from fresh veggies to decadent Greek yogurt bars, this lineup makes it easy to find a wholesome snack that your child is sure to enjoy.