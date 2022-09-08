Recipes
The 9 Best Healthy Snacks, According to Kids

We went straight to the source to find out which snacks are worth stocking up on.

September 08, 2022
September 08, 2022
By: Kristie Collado

Related To:

Kid-Friendly Shopping

You can always count on kids to say it like it is. Which got us wondering: What do they really think about the healthy snacks we give them? We assumed there would be mixed reviews (after all, kids can be picky), but after going straight to the source and asking kids ages 2 to 12 for their favorite healthy snacks, it was clear that there are a lot of better-for-you snacks that we can all agree on. With top picks that range from fresh veggies to decadent Greek yogurt bars, this lineup makes it easy to find a wholesome snack that your child is sure to enjoy.

This article has been reviewed since its original publish date for accuracy, pricing and availability. We stand by our list of top healthy snack picks.

Vegan Cheesy Love, Corn

$23.74
Amazon

Aubrey isn’t the biggest fan of corn. She’ll eat it at dinnertime but doesn’t love it — so she was skeptical when I suggested an after-school snack that was, well, kernels of corn. I’ll never forget her face when she crunched on the first few pieces of the cheesy flavor. She looked at me, confused, and said, "But why is this soooo good?" Needless to say, she’s been snacking on Love, Corn ever since. And, while Vegan Cheesy is her top pick, she also recommends the BBQ flavor (which comes in this family-friendly multi-pack).

Picked by Aubrey, daughter of Kristie Collado, Digital Programming Manager

Buy It

Simple Truth Organic Fruit Strips

$3.06
Kroger

Mazie says, "These fruit strips taste like fruit with sugar. I love them. They're good in your lunch box or for snack."

Picked by Mazie, daughter of Meghan Hynes Cole, Associate Editor

Buy It

Clio Greek Yogurt Bars

$4.49
Target

Samuel likes these bars because they’re kept in the refrigerator and "when you bite into it, you get snappy chocolate and yogurt-y goodness". He also adds that, "anything that has chocolate, kids like. You don’t even have to question that," making this protein-packed snack a no-brainer!

Picked by Samuel, nephew of Kristie Collado, Digital Programming Manager

Buy It

Purely Elizabeth Blueberry Hemp Granola

$18.09
Amazon

My almost-two-year old nephew, Leo, is obsessed with yogurt, specifically vanilla Greek yogurt mixed with strawberries and blueberry granola. The first thing he does in the morning is toddle straight to the fridge and ask for his yogurt — it's a non-negotiable on how he starts his day!

Picked by Leo, nephew of Sarah Holden, Digital Culinary Producer

Buy It

Sabra Singles Classic Hummus

$4.98
Walmart

Scarlett says,"Hummus and carrots is a yummy snack. I like eating hummus when I come home from school and in my lunch box. Hummus is also good with crackers or pretzels."

Picked by Scarlett, daughter of Meghan Hynes Cole, Associate Editor

Buy It

GoGo squeeZ Fruit on the Go

$29.22
Amazon

Sometimes the simplest snacks are the best, like these 100% fruit applesauce pouches. There’s no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup so all you get is tons and tons of fruity flavor. When asked for his top pick, Brayden says, "I like strawberry."

Picked by Brayden, nephew of Kristie Collado, Digital Programming Manager

Buy It

Mini Organic Cucumbers

$4.99
Amazon

My four-year-old niece, Avery, eats a mini cucumber every single day. She says they’re the best snack "because they’re so yummy and delicious and I can put them on my eyes like a spa!" Avery likes to crunch on plain cucumbers, but I’ll normally dip a slice or two in this Sir Kensington’s Buffalo Ranch when I cut them up for her.

Picked by Avery, niece of Leah Scalzadonna, Associate Editor, Programming

Buy It

Chobani Drinkable Greek Yogurt

$1.97
Walmart

Jackson says, "I like these because they taste so good. And when I'm hungry and thirsty, these drinks fill me up! I like to drink them for breakfast and after school."

Picked by Jackson, son of Meghan Hynes Cole, Associate Editor

Buy It

Apple Pie Lara Bars

$16.19
Amazon

These portable bars are perfect for stashing in backpacks and lunch boxes. Bryce likes them because, "They have limited ingredients but taste like dessert. The protein keeps you full while you wait to eat lunch during the school day".

Picked by Bryce, nephew of Kristie Collado, Digital Programming Manager

Buy It

Easy Recipes That Kids Can Make

Back-to-School Lunchbox Hacks

Kid-Approved Lunches

