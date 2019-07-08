Recipes
Easy Recipes That Kids Can Make

Whether you’re looking for an extra set of hands to help you meal prep or have a little one that loves to help in the kitchen, these simple, family-friendly recipes are the perfect way to get your kids cooking.

Get the Kids Involved   

From breakfast to dinner (and all the meals and snacks in between), these easy recipes are perfect for kids who are ready to get their hands dirty in the kitchen — with a little bit of grown-up supervision, of course!

Sloppy Joe Sliders

This is the perfect sloppy joe for little hands but with a flavor both kids and adults will love. For little kids: Let them measure out the vegetables. For big kids: Help them stir the meat and assemble the sliders.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Sloppy Joe Sliders

Crunchy Breakfast Tacos

Add some crunch to your morning with these egg-filled breakfast tacos. Both little and big kids can help measure, and big kids can help scramble the eggs.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Crunchy Breakfast Tacos

Taco Cheeseburger

Here are two things children (and adults!) love, in a fun little package. For little kids: Let them help tear the cheese and measure the salsa. For big kids: Let them help shape and season the beef patties and shred the lettuce. Everyone can assemble his or her own taco. The generous amount of taco seasoning on the burgers, plus cooking them in a cast-iron skillet, gives them a crispy, flavorful crust.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Taco Cheeseburger

Waldorf Chicken Boats

Turn kids on to salad with this one that's fun to assemble and eat. For little and big kids: Let them whisk the dressing and scoop it into the lettuce leaves or cups.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Waldorf Chicken Boats

Pizza Skewers

In this mash-up recipe, pizza meets kebabs on the grill. For little kids: Let them dump the ingredients into the bowl, stir them up and tear the basil leaves over the skewers. For big kids: Let them measure out the ingredients, roll out the dough and thread the skewers.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Pizza Skewers

Baked Tofu Tenders

These tofu tenders are crisp on the outside and creamy inside. Serve with the sweet and spicy sauce in this recipe or with any condiment you have on hand. For both little and big kids: Let them help measure and bread the tofu (make sure they use separate hands for the wet and dry ingredients when breading, so little fingers don't get breaded themselves).

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Baked Tofu Tenders

Roasted Turkey and Basil Cream Cheese Pinwheel Sandwiches

These colorful pinwheels can be made in the morning and kept chilled for an easy lunch or afternoon snack. For little kids: Let them wash and spin-dry the lettuce. For big kids: Let them layer the ingredients and roll up the sandwiches.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Roasted Turkey and Basil Cream Cheese Pinwheel Sandwiches

Oatmeal Cookie Smoothie

This all-in-one milk-and-cookies smoothie makes a nice change of pace for a summer breakfast or afternoon snack. For little kids: Let them help press the buttons on the blender. (Be sure to let it run for a full minute before you add the ice, so the oatmeal-and-raisin mixture gets as smooth as possible.) For big kids: Let them measure the ingredients — it's the perfect time to teach them the difference between wet- and dry-ingredient measuring cups.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Oatmeal Cookie Smoothie

Cheese Fondue

As an appetizer or main dish, this cheese fondue is a fun and interactive meal your little ones can help with. For both little and big kids: Let them help shred the cheese and stir it into the simmering apple juice, and choose and help prep all the dippers.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Cheese Fondue

Raspberry and Cream Cheese Brownie Bites

Who doesn't love the classic combo of chocolate and raspberry? Add some sweetened cream cheese and you have the perfect dressed-up bite-sized brownies. For little and big kids: Let them help measure, mix and fill. For a bittersweet grown-up version, use strawberry jam or orange marmalade.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Bake: Raspberry and Cream Cheese Brownie Bites

Watermelon Split

Cool chunks of watermelon topped with ice cream make a perfect split for the dog days of summer. For little kids: Let them help mash the berries with sugar. For big kids: Let them measure the ingredients. Everyone can pitch in to build the sundaes.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Watermelon Split

Ricotta, Blueberry and Grape Toasts

These pretty toasts are simple to make. For little and big kids: Let them help measure and spread the ricotta on the bread. For big kids: Let them cut the grapes in half.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Ricotta, Blueberry and Grape Toasts

Homemade Bread

Nothing smells better and is more fun and messy than making fresh bread with your kids. Both big and little ones get to measure all the ingredients and squish them together in a resealable bag. Let them take turns kneading the dough, then practice patience as they wait for it to rise, bake and cool.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Homemade Bread

Mini Lasagna Cups

These genius little lasagna cups are made with a surprise ingredient: ravioli! They fit perfectly into muffin tin cups and add an extra bonus pocket of cheese. Little kids can help measure the ingredients and big kids can help make the sauce. Both can help fill the cups.

Get the Recipe: Kids Can Make: Mini Lasagna Cups

Chocolate-Marshmallow Mug Cakes

Kids will love these copycat mug cakes, which are made in the microwave instead of the oven.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate-Marshmallow Mug Cakes

Chicken Nuggets

Prepare the breading in a plastic bag, then cut chicken breasts into bite-size pieces. Once the chicken is in the bag, have the kids shake it up until every piece is coated and ready to be fried.

Get the Recipe: Chicken Nuggets

Black-and-White Spotted Animal Cookies

What is black and white and sweet all over? These chocolate and vanilla cookies. Plus, this is the perfect baking project for kids — let them help drop and roll out the dough. Then dunk in a tall glass of cold milk.

Get the Recipe: Black-and-White Spotted Animal Cookies

Apple Granola Stackers

As Ree says, these apple stackers "are so much fun to make and even more fun to eat." Core and slice an apple into rings and let the kids top decorate each slice with peanut butter, granola and a cinnamon-sugar topping. Once the slices are finished, stack 'em up and snack away!

Get the Recipe: Apple Granola Stackers

