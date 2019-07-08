Easy Recipes That Kids Can Make

This all-in-one milk-and-cookies smoothie makes a nice change of pace for a summer breakfast or afternoon snack. For little kids: Let them help press the buttons on the blender. (Be sure to let it run for a full minute before you add the ice, so the oatmeal-and-raisin mixture gets as smooth as possible.) For big kids: Let them measure the ingredients — it's the perfect time to teach them the difference between wet- and dry-ingredient measuring cups.