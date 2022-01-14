107 Healthy Dinners That Are Ready in 40 Minutes or Less
Healthy food fast? Yes, it's possible! These quick and easy meals are on the table in no time.
Wholesome Meals, Any Night of the Week
Healthy eating can mean a lot of different things. For some of us it means incorporating more low-carb or Whole30-friendly meals into our weekly routine. For others it's all about following a Mediterranean diet or committing to meal prep and eating more plant-based foods. However you define it and put it into practice, we can all agree on two things: healthy eating nourishes us and fills our plates with plenty of wholesome ingredients. That’s the idea behind these quick and easy any-night dinner recipes, including this fun take on enchiladas. It has the same great smoky spicy, sweet flavor you'd find in the classic version — but this one will fill up on squash, broccoli and black beans (instead of cheese and tortillas). Serve with a garnish of cilantro, fresh lime juice, diced avocado and a bit of shredded cheese for maximum enchilada feels.
Get the Recipe: Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous
Cajun Cabbage Skillet
This easy skillet dinner comes together quickly, making it a perfect option for a weeknight. We used spicy andouille sausages to give the dish a little kick, but any type of sausage would work. Cooking at medium-high heat allows the sausage and vegetables to get nice and caramelized in a short amount of time, but if they ever start to overcook, stir in a splash of cold water to cool the pan down.
Get the Recipe: Cajun Cabbage Skillet
Chili Chicken with Hominy Hash
Not only is this meal quick and delicious, it's also brimming with unexpected flavor! You'll use a zesty blend of chili powder, cumin, cinnamon and lime to coat your chicken thighs and roast hominy, squash and bell pepper together to make the mouthwatering side.
Get the Recipe: Chili Chicken with Hominy Hash
Ribbony Shrimp and Pasta Scampi
Medium-size shrimp are the perfect size for a twirl of spaghetti shot through with ribbons of squash. Have vegetarians at the table? Omit the shrimp, double the tomatoes and serve with a spoonful of part-skim ricotta cheese on top.
Get the Recipe: Ribbony Shrimp and Pasta Scampi
Chicken Katsu with Ginger Rice
The perfect trio: Lightly breaded chicken, vibrant ginger and bok choy rice, tangy Katsu sauce. Prepared in about half an hour, this Asian inspired dish establishes layers of flavors through seemingly simple ingredients like ginger, bok choy and rice. Once married together, though, each ingredient shines in a special way. Pair it with the crispy fried chicken and you’ll have an array of unparalleled flavors and textures.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Katsu with Ginger Rice
Beef Stir-Fry
This veggie-packed stir-fry is perfect for all those late nights when you're craving take-out food but still want to stay healthy.
Get the Recipe: Beef Stir-Fry
Coconut-Crusted Shrimp with Pineapple-Chili Sauce
Think just because you're eating healthy, indulgent-tasting dishes like coconut-crusted shrimp are off limits? In this ingenious rendition, you can dig right in, all the way down to the delectable sweet-and-sour dipping sauce.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Coconut-Crusted Shrimp with Pineapple-Chili Sauce
Sweet and Tangy Chicken Burgers
These flavorful burgers get rave reviews and are remarkably easy to put together. Sauteed onion and yogurt keep the lean chicken patties moist while a blend of pantry spices makes them deliciously fragrant. Widely used in Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses adds a subtle touch of sweetness to these mouthwatering patties.
Get the Recipe: Sweet and Tangy Chicken Burgers
Healthy Tuna Grain Bowl with Turmeric Sweet Potatoes and Spicy Yogurt Dressing
This healthy grain bowl is loaded with fresh ingredients and vibrant flavors, thanks to the tangy, spicy yogurt sauce and turmeric-roasted sweet potatoes. Plus, you can easily make this dish from pantry staples and long-lasting freezer items. Serve with an extra squeeze of lime juice for a nutrient-packed and sustaining meal.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Tuna Grain Bowl with Turmeric Sweet Potatoes and Spicy Yogurt Dressing
Honey-Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame
The natural Omega-3 fats in salmon make it a great choice for a healthy meal that doesn't need much added fat. Stuff a mixture of fresh herbs into the salmon to infuse the fish with bright flavor.
Get the Recipe: Honey Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame
Whole-Wheat Fettuccine with Zucchini Ribbons
A combination of zucchini and yellow summer squash, cut into thin ribbons, makes this pasta as colorful as it is vegetable-packed. Whole-wheat pasta adds more fiber to the mix.
Get the Recipe: Zucchini Ribbon Pasta
Pasta Puttanesca
The beauty of this classic Italian pasta dish is that is comes together quickly with ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry, like spaghetti, canned tomatoes, garlic, anchovy paste and crushed red pepper flakes.
Get the Recipe: Pasta Puttanesca
Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
List of underrated summer veggies: Sugar snap peas, sugar snap peas and, uh, oh yeah, sugar snap peas. These green goddesses are crisp, sweet and perfectly palatable on their own, with a bit of hummus or even pickled! If you’re a sugar snap peas newbie, start off with this Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Pea Salad. The pork tenderloin is juicy on the inside with a nice crust on the outside and is accompanied by a special sugar snap pea salad. It’s not your average peas and carrots, but rather a dainty little salad of watercress, steam snap peas, steamed carrots and sliced almonds, dressed with a parsley-mustard-garlic vinaigrette.
Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Pea Salad
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
These protein-packed fajitas cleverly use a foil-lined baking sheet and broiler to make a quick and healthy weeknight meal with easy cleanup.
Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas
Thai Curry Veggie "Noodles" with Chicken
This veggie-heavy chicken dish boasts tons of flavor -- thanks to red curry paste, almond butter and cashews.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Thai Curry Veggie Noodles with Chicken
Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grits
You won't find sticks of butter in this comfort food. Don't worry about flavor, though; these shrimp are plenty zesty from the lemon and garlic.
Get the Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grits
30-Minute Spicy Pork and Sweet Potato Stew
Spicy, smoky chipotle chiles and chili powder add long-cooked flavor to this quick pork stew. To save time and use less fat, only the pork is browned in oil, while the onions get pureed with tomatoes, garlic and the chile to make the broth.
Get the Recipe: 30-Minute Spicy Pork and Sweet Potato Stew
Pan-Seared Salmon with Kale and Apple Salad
This dish may look fancy, but it's easy enough to be a weeknight main course. The salmon cooks in a skillet in less than 10 minutes while the flavors in the crunchy kale salad meld. Add a whole-wheat roll and dinner is ready.
Get the Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmon with Kale and Apple Salad
Fettuccine with Walnuts and Parsley
Ellie's creamy fettuccine studded with crunchy walnuts will sate your pasta cravings without blowing your diet.
Get the Recipe: Fettuccine with Walnuts and Parsley
Pork Tenderloin with Seasoned Rub
This lean cut of meat gets tons of flavor from an easy dried-spice rub.
Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Seasoned Rub
Roasted Salmon With Shallot Grapefruit Sauce
Ellie's roasted salmon recipe relies on the bold flavors of grapefruit, shallot and ginger to add big flavor without a ton of fat and calories.
Get the Recipe: Roasted Salmon with Shallot Grapefruit Sauce
Shrimp and Cauliflower "Grits"
This healthy twist on a Southern classic is a great addition to a weeknight lineup. Packed with protein and fiber — and creamy faux grits made from cauliflower — it's satisfying and delicious.
Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles
You can have fork-tender turkey meatballs that are golden yet moist, thanks to the air fryer! Pair with fun zoodles, your favorite jarred tomato sauce and an extra pinch of Parmesan for a delicious and wholesome meal.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles
Garlic-Ginger Chicken Thighs
Save yourself some time on the day of a cookout and marinade your chicken in a blend of garlic, ginger, soy sauce and orange juice the night before.
Get the Recipe: Dirty P's Garlic-Ginger Chicken Thighs
Indian Shrimp and Lentils
A great source of protein, lentils are an underappreciated legume. They absorb flavors really well, have a hearty but soft texture and serve as a versatile backdrop to so many other ingredients. One example? This Indian Shrimp and Lentils dish. The lentils adopt the flavors of the shallot, garlic, garam masala and coconut cream to create a smooth, creamy, protein packed bed upon which the (just as flavorful!) shrimp rest. Enjoy with a garnish of fresh cilantro for an extra fresh element.
Get the Recipe: Stewed Garam Masala Lentils with Buttery Shrimp
Chicken with a Lemon Herb Sauce
This herby sauce takes skinless chicken breasts from boring to bright in only 25 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Chicken with a Lemon Herb Sauce
Salmon with Sweet & Spicy Rub
Fettuccine with Creamy Red Pepper Sauce
Jarred roasted red peppers, packed with flavor, make this weeknight pasta dish come together in a flash. Tangy feta is crumbled atop the whole-wheat noodles.
Get the Recipe: Fettuccine with Creamy Red Pepper-Feta Sauce
Shrimp Stir-Fry
Ree's quick shrimp stir-fry is chock full of summer ingredients like sweet corn, zucchini, grape tomatoes and fresh basil. You can serve this dish with rice or pasta, but it's just perfect on its own.
Get the Recipe: Shrimp Stir-Fry
Maple-Mustard Roasted Salmon
Poached Ginger Chicken
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Pesto
Fill your summer pesto with the usual fresh herbs, think basil and parsley, but then give it a fun upgrade — with avocado! It'll make your pesto super creamy and give it an extra dose of heart-healthy fats.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Avocado Pesto
Pork Marsala with Polenta
One teaspoon of orange juice and a 1/2 teaspoon of orange zest give the sauce for this low-calorie marsala a burst of citrusy flavor. When baking your polenta slices in the oven, be sure to brush them with a tablespoon of olive oil to keep them moist.
Get the Recipe: Pork Marsala with Polenta
Spicy Kale and Corn Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Superfood kale and sweet corn create a duo rich in vitamin A. The pepper jack cheese adds tons of spice while binding the stuffing for the chicken. If spicy's not your thing, try Monterey Jack or Havarti cheese instead for creamy without the heat.
Get the Recipe: Spicy Kale and Corn Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Oven-Baked Salmon
This salmon dinner couldn't be simpler. Season the fish with salt and pepper, then pop it in the oven to bake to perfection in 15 minutes. An easy-to-make parsley and almond salsa goes on top.
Get the Recipe: Oven-Baked Salmon
Healthy Chipotle Beer-and-Butter Shrimp Foil Pack
Chipotle and cumin are tempered by beer, butter and lime in this simple and healthy shrimp dish that comes together in a snap. Sealing the ingredients in aluminum foil before grilling keeps the juices in and makes a sauce that is perfect for pouring over rice.
Get the Recipe: Healthy Chipotle Beer-and-Butter Shrimp Foil Pack
Egg-and-Kimchi Rice Bowls
For maximum flavor factor on this 20-minute meal, break the yolk and mix it with the rice just before eating; its richness goes nicely with the spicy-vinegary kimchi sauce.
Get the Recipe: Egg-and-Kimchi Rice Bowls
Curried Salmon with Mango Chutney
With a fresh mango chutney and garlicky swiss chard, this simple salmon dinner is anything but basic.
Get the Recipe: Curried Salmon with Mango Chutney
Chipotle-Orange Glazed Pork Chops
Angel-Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Greens
Balance out carbs with shrimp: A dozen shrimp is just 85 calories, plus shrimp is packed with protein and selenium, a powerful antioxidant.
Get the Recipe: Angel-Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Greens
Lemony Shrimp Scampi with Orzo and Arugula
Giada combines fresh lemon flavor with easy orzo and shrimp in one dish. It's easy enough to make on a weeknight, but it's also so delicious that you'll want to make it the next time you're entertaining company.
Get the Recipe: Lemony Shrimp Scampi with Orzo and Arugula
Shrimp Fried Cauliflower Rice
Sara Lynn's healthy version of a takeout favorite is made with cauliflower rice, loads of veggies, egg and sesame oil.
Get the Recipe: Shrimp Fried Cauliflower Rice
Vietnamese Pork Chops with Ginger Rice
An easy marinade made with lemongrass, fish sauce, shallot and soy sauce gives these quick-cooking pork chops bold Vietnamese-inspired flavor.
Get the Recipe: Vietnamese-Style Pork Chops with Ginger Rice
My Big Fat Greek Burgers
Ellie's burger is far from the hockey puck variety that claims to be healthy. A spinach-and-feta-cheese stuffing makes this burger juicy and satisfying, especially when topped with a lemon-and-dill yogurt sauce.
Get the Recipe: My Big Fat Greek Burgers
Garden Egg Salad
Salmon Hash
Swap fatty breakfast meats for better-for-you salmon in this potato and veggie hash. It's equally good morning or night.
Get the Recipe: Salmon Hash
Kale and Apple Salad
Healthy BBQ Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner
Protein- and fiber-packed, this healthy and streamlined salmon dinner for two can be cooked all on one sheet pan. The veggies get a head start, then BBQ-rubbed salmon fillets join in and everything finishes the race at the same time.
Get the Recipe: Healthy BBQ Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner
Asian Chicken Burgers
Soy-Maple Salmon
A simple marinade of soy sauce and maple syrup transforms salmon fillets into a delicious dinner, rounded out with a side of cauliflower.
Get the Recipe: Soy-Maple Salmon with Cauliflower and Pistachios
20-Minute Shrimp and Couscous with Yogurt-Hummus Sauce
Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap
Lighter Shrimp Scampi
Traditional shrimp scampi is loaded with butter, however this version is cooked in chicken broth instead and gets an extra punch of flavor from kalamata olives.
Get the Recipe: Lightened-Up Shrimp Scampi
Pizza with Cauliflower Crust
Katie says, "This is a perfect way to indulge in pizza without any guilt. It's also great if you're gluten-free."
Get the Recipe: Pizza with Cauliflower Crust
Ham, Apple and Cheese Quesadilla
20-Minute Chicken Thighs and Couscous with Dill
Using boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of breasts is a smart way to make sure the meat stays moist and flavorful. Plus, the grape tomatoes soften under the heat of the broiler, adding more juicy goodness to the chicken. Lots of lemon, plus dill and oregano, give the dish a Greek feel.
Get the Recipe: 20-Minute Chicken Thighs and Couscous with Dill
Mini Meatloaves
Who knew meatloaf could be so healthy (or so cute)? These mini loaves are made with a mix of lean ground turkey and pork, and their small size helps keep portions in check.
Get the Recipe: Mini Meatloaves
Herbed Chicken Marsala
Smothered in low-calorie sauteed mushrooms and sundried tomatoes, this dish is both healthy and satisfying. A little bit of butter goes a long way in the sauce — just a touch adds creamy richness.
Get the Recipe: Herbed Chicken Marsala
Soy-Glazed Salmon with Cucumber-Avocado Salad
Tricolore Penne Pasta with Chicken
Coconut Shrimp with Tropical Rice
This simple oven-baked coconut shrimp recipe pairs perfectly with a light coconut-scented rice.
Get the Recipe: Coconut Shrimp with Cilantro Rice
Grilled Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Salad
Seared Salmon with Ponzu and Baby Bok Choy
Get jammin’ with salmon one night this week. You’re also in the mood for ponzu and baby bok choy, you say? How serendipitous! We just so happen to have this crazy good Seared Salmon with Ponzu and Baby Bok Choy recipe ready for you. Made with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, fresh lime and fresh ginger (among other tasty ingredients!), the recipe’s ponzu sauce emphasizes the natural sweetness of the fish and the crispness of the bok choy with its zesty pizzazz.
Get the Recipe: Seared Salmon with Baby Bok Choy and Spicy Ginger Sauce
Asparagus and Chicken Stir-fry
Tricolor Salad Pizzas
Aida's Lemon Chicken with Artichoke Hearts
Butternut Squash and Gorgonzola Pizza
Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw
This Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw recipe is an alternative take on the classic pork chops and apple sauce. With a perfectly cooked chop seared on all sides, then finished in the pan with a mixture of apple, onion, carrot and cabbage, this dish is hard to beat. But adding the warm apple slaw on the side hits the dish out of the park. If you’re looking to streamline the recipe, buy precut slaw mix instead of breaking down your own carrots and cabbage.
Get the Recipe: Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw
Blackened Salmon with Spinach and Black-Eyed Peas
Give salmon fillets a pop of flavor with Cajun seasoning. Pro Tip: Be sure to salt both sides of your fillet for max flavor — unless your Cajun seasoning blend already contains salt.
Get the Recipe: Blackened Salmon with Spinach and Black-Eyed Peas
Honey Mustard and Red Onion Barbecued Chicken
Rachael Ray coats juicy chicken pieces in a mixture of brown sugar, honey mustard, allspice and curry for sweet-spicy flavor and then grills the chicken to smoky-charred perfection.
Get the Recipe: Honey Mustard and Red Onion Barbecued Chicken
Giada's Salmon Baked in Foil
Baking the salmon in foil allows it to fully soak up the lemon juice and flavor of the herbs without the need for added fats.
Get the Recipe: Salmon Baked in Foil
25-Minute Cod with Lentils
Using canned lentils instead of raw saves you at least 30 minutes of cooking time. Here, we simmer them quickly with bacon and red wine to play up their earthy flavor; sliced celery stirred in at the end adds a fresh, crisp note. The lentils make a terrific bed for the mild, meaty cod fillets.
Get the Recipe: 25-Minute Cod with Lentils
Mexican Chicken Stew
Leftover rotisserie chicken makes this delicious stew a quick-fix meal.
Get the Recipe: Mexican Chicken Stew
Steak Frites with Herb Mustard
Indulge your craving for this classic combination of beef and potatoes with this lightened-up version. The oven-baked fries will save significant calories, and a lean cut of flank steak, with excess fat trimmed away, will deliver a healthy dose of protein.
Get the Recipe: Steak Frites With Herb Mustard
Chicken-Chickpea Curry
A fan favorite, curry dishes are super simple to make and also pack a lot of flavor. This healthy Chicken-Chickpea Curry omits coconut milk, a typical ingredient found within curry, but swaps in the starchy goodness of chickpeas to add a creamy element to the dish. Peppered with other power foods like jalapeno, okra, tomatoes and ginger, this flavorful curry is great paired with a bit of plain yogurt and naan bread.
Get the Recipe: Chicken-Chickpea Curry
Grilled Steak With Green Beans, Tomatoes and Chimichurri Sauce
Stretch your strip steaks by serving smaller portions alongside a hearty serving of grilled green beans and tomatoes.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Steak with Green Beans, Tomatoes and Chimichurri Sauce
Hot-and-Sour Shrimp Noodle Soup
Protein-packed shrimp cooks in mere minutes, making an excellent choice for healthy dinners in a hurry. Fish sauce, red curry paste and just a touch of brown sugar evoke the same flavors as your favorite takeout soup, but skip the extra calories.
Get the Recipe: Shrimp and Vegetable Noodle Soup with Red Curry Paste
Bacon and Kimchi Noodle Stir-Fry
At only 430 calories per serving, this 35-minute stir-fry is sure to become a favorite in your household. Top with a tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds to give your savory noodles some extra texture.
Get the Recipe: Bacon and Kimchi Noodle Stir-Fry
Pressure Cooker Beef Stroganoff
Chicken with Ginger Beet Noodles
Spiralized beets make the perfect, healthy substitute for noodles. They bring a delicious earthy flavor to the dish — along with tons of vibrant color.
Get the Recipe: Chicken with Ginger Beet Noodles
Tofu Red Curry with Rice Noodles
You only need 30 minutes to make this delicious, protein-packed tofu curry.
Get the Recipe: Tofu Red Curry with Rice Noodles
Middle Eastern-Style Chicken, Veggies and Rice
This one-dish meal is packed with flavor, and as easy as it is healthy. Rotisserie chicken, microwavable brown rice and pre-trimmed beans make this meal a cinch to prepare in less than 30 minutes. The bold spice blend and toasted nuts bring warm Moroccan flavor that'll make this dish memorable.
Get the Recipe: Easy One-Pan Chicken, Veggies and Rice
Rigatoni with Cabbage and Fontina
Cabbage might not be your go-to when you're making pasta but consider giving it a try— it adds fiber and flavor!
Get the Recipe: Rigatoni with Cabbage and Fontina
Shortcut Chicken Chili
You've got to love a good shortcut — especially when it makes healthy eating easier! This chili uses cooked, rotisserie chicken for a ligthened up version of the comfort food classic in a fraction of the time.
Get the Recipe: Shortcut Chicken Chili
Falafel-Crusted Chicken with Hummus Slaw
Spinach and Cheese Pork Chops with Polenta
Sauteed spinach steals the show in this dish. Nestled between pork and melted provolone, it’s the perfect way to serve veggies to picky eaters. Tender baked polenta rounds out the dish — and adds a boost of fiber, too!
Get the Recipe: Spinach-and-Cheese Pork Chops with Polenta
Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pancetta and Broccoli Rabe
Chicken Fingers with Curried Ketchup
Serve this kid-favorite meal with steamed broccoli and sauce for just 330 calories per serving. Ketchup dressed up with curry powder makes a quick, simple dipper.
Get the Recipe: Chicken Fingers With Curried Ketchup
Blackened Salmon with Lima Bean Smashed Potatoes
Rich in flavor when prepared simply, salmon is a very versatile fish that absorbs flavor well, which is why this Blackened Salmon with Lima Bean Smashed Potatoes is the dinner you need in your life. The fish is heavily rubbed with a spicy combination of paprika, thyme and cayenne pepper to deeply season it and create a beautiful crust on its exterior when it hits the heat. Paired with a bright lima bean smashed potato side, this dish is the ultimate dinner for a busy weeknight.
Get the Recipe: Blackened Salmon with Lima Bean Smashed Potatoes
Grilled Chicken with Roasted Kale
Kale roasted with potatoes, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese pairs perfectly with simply grilled chicken.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken With Roasted Kale
Sesame Chicken and Broccoli "Rice"
Every part of the green cruciferous vegetable — from stem to florets — gets used in this protein-packed chicken and broccoli dish. The stems become a no-carb rice, and florets are gently steamed.
Get the Recipe: Whole30 Sesame Chicken and Broccoli Rice
Pasta with Escarole, White Beans and Chicken Sausage
Chicken and Asparagus Crepes
Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw and Brown Sugar Pineapple
Combine the best of both worlds, savory and sweet, by serving succulent grilled pork tacos with chunks of pineapple. The sweetness of the fruit will perfectly complement the heat from the chipotle chile powder in the pork rub.
Get the Recipe: Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw and Brown Sugar Pineapple
Steak with Avocado Sauce and Tomato Salad
Sloppy Joes
Spicy Pasta with Tilapia
Vegetable Noodle Soup
Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger
This one-skillet recipe pairs sauteed chicken with ginger, basil and mint, and it comes together in only 25 minutes.
Get the Recipe: Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger
Shrimp and Snow Pea Salad
Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Cabbage
Buttery baked cabbage and juicy roast pork are a classic combination that only improves by adding a tangy bell pepper sauce on top.
Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Cabbage
Tofu, Noodles and Asian Greens
Kale and Artichoke Chicken Casserole
Casseroles have a pretty bad reputation (think TV dinners cooked in the microwave that lack texture, flavor and identifiable ingredients), but this Kale and Artichoke Chicken Casserole is here to turn that common misconception on its head. The real deal, this casserole marries the flavors of kale, artichoke hearts, onion, chicken and grated Parmesan cheese through a dreamy, creamy sauce and lots of panko bread crumbs. Did we mention it gets topped with additional Parm and then broiled to become a toasty, cheesy miracle? Oh, well it does, so break out your forks.
Get the Recipe: Kale and Artichoke Chicken Casserole
Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu
Mushroom swaps for beef in this vegetarian take on a Bolognese. Chopped walnuts add a delicious crunch, while fresh rosemary and parsley lend vibrant flavor and color.
Get the Recipe: Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu
Grilled Shrimp in Lettuce Leaves with Serrano-Mint Sauce
Get the Recipe: Grilled Shrimp in Lettuce Leaves with Serrano-Mint Sauce