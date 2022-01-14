107 Healthy Dinners That Are Ready in 40 Minutes or Less

Photo By: Armando Rafael Moutela ©2014, Television Food Network, G.P. All Rights Reserved 2014, Cooking Channel, LLC All Rights Reserved

Wholesome Meals, Any Night of the Week Healthy eating can mean a lot of different things. For some of us it means incorporating more low-carb or Whole30-friendly meals into our weekly routine. For others it's all about following a Mediterranean diet or committing to meal prep and eating more plant-based foods. However you define it and put it into practice, we can all agree on two things: healthy eating nourishes us and fills our plates with plenty of wholesome ingredients. That’s the idea behind these quick and easy any-night dinner recipes, including this fun take on enchiladas. It has the same great smoky spicy, sweet flavor you'd find in the classic version — but this one will fill up on squash, broccoli and black beans (instead of cheese and tortillas). Serve with a garnish of cilantro, fresh lime juice, diced avocado and a bit of shredded cheese for maximum enchilada feels. Get the Recipe: Ground Turkey Enchilada Stir-Fry with Couscous

Cajun Cabbage Skillet This easy skillet dinner comes together quickly, making it a perfect option for a weeknight. We used spicy andouille sausages to give the dish a little kick, but any type of sausage would work. Cooking at medium-high heat allows the sausage and vegetables to get nice and caramelized in a short amount of time, but if they ever start to overcook, stir in a splash of cold water to cool the pan down. Get the Recipe: Cajun Cabbage Skillet

Chili Chicken with Hominy Hash Not only is this meal quick and delicious, it's also brimming with unexpected flavor! You'll use a zesty blend of chili powder, cumin, cinnamon and lime to coat your chicken thighs and roast hominy, squash and bell pepper together to make the mouthwatering side. Get the Recipe: Chili Chicken with Hominy Hash

Ribbony Shrimp and Pasta Scampi Medium-size shrimp are the perfect size for a twirl of spaghetti shot through with ribbons of squash. Have vegetarians at the table? Omit the shrimp, double the tomatoes and serve with a spoonful of part-skim ricotta cheese on top. Get the Recipe: Ribbony Shrimp and Pasta Scampi

Chicken Katsu with Ginger Rice The perfect trio: Lightly breaded chicken, vibrant ginger and bok choy rice, tangy Katsu sauce. Prepared in about half an hour, this Asian inspired dish establishes layers of flavors through seemingly simple ingredients like ginger, bok choy and rice. Once married together, though, each ingredient shines in a special way. Pair it with the crispy fried chicken and you’ll have an array of unparalleled flavors and textures. Get the Recipe: Chicken Katsu with Ginger Rice

Beef Stir-Fry This veggie-packed stir-fry is perfect for all those late nights when you're craving take-out food but still want to stay healthy. Get the Recipe: Beef Stir-Fry

Coconut-Crusted Shrimp with Pineapple-Chili Sauce Think just because you're eating healthy, indulgent-tasting dishes like coconut-crusted shrimp are off limits? In this ingenious rendition, you can dig right in, all the way down to the delectable sweet-and-sour dipping sauce. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Coconut-Crusted Shrimp with Pineapple-Chili Sauce

Sweet and Tangy Chicken Burgers These flavorful burgers get rave reviews and are remarkably easy to put together. Sauteed onion and yogurt keep the lean chicken patties moist while a blend of pantry spices makes them deliciously fragrant. Widely used in Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses adds a subtle touch of sweetness to these mouthwatering patties. Get the Recipe: Sweet and Tangy Chicken Burgers

Healthy Tuna Grain Bowl with Turmeric Sweet Potatoes and Spicy Yogurt Dressing This healthy grain bowl is loaded with fresh ingredients and vibrant flavors, thanks to the tangy, spicy yogurt sauce and turmeric-roasted sweet potatoes. Plus, you can easily make this dish from pantry staples and long-lasting freezer items. Serve with an extra squeeze of lime juice for a nutrient-packed and sustaining meal. Get the Recipe: Healthy Tuna Grain Bowl with Turmeric Sweet Potatoes and Spicy Yogurt Dressing

Honey-Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame The natural Omega-3 fats in salmon make it a great choice for a healthy meal that doesn't need much added fat. Stuff a mixture of fresh herbs into the salmon to infuse the fish with bright flavor. Get the Recipe: Honey Soy Grilled Salmon with Edamame

Whole-Wheat Fettuccine with Zucchini Ribbons A combination of zucchini and yellow summer squash, cut into thin ribbons, makes this pasta as colorful as it is vegetable-packed. Whole-wheat pasta adds more fiber to the mix. Get the Recipe: Zucchini Ribbon Pasta

Pasta Puttanesca The beauty of this classic Italian pasta dish is that is comes together quickly with ingredients you most likely already have in your pantry, like spaghetti, canned tomatoes, garlic, anchovy paste and crushed red pepper flakes. Get the Recipe: Pasta Puttanesca

Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Pea Salad List of underrated summer veggies: Sugar snap peas, sugar snap peas and, uh, oh yeah, sugar snap peas. These green goddesses are crisp, sweet and perfectly palatable on their own, with a bit of hummus or even pickled! If you’re a sugar snap peas newbie, start off with this Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Pea Salad. The pork tenderloin is juicy on the inside with a nice crust on the outside and is accompanied by a special sugar snap pea salad. It’s not your average peas and carrots, but rather a dainty little salad of watercress, steam snap peas, steamed carrots and sliced almonds, dressed with a parsley-mustard-garlic vinaigrette. Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Sugar Snap Pea Salad

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas These protein-packed fajitas cleverly use a foil-lined baking sheet and broiler to make a quick and healthy weeknight meal with easy cleanup. Get the Recipe: Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

Thai Curry Veggie "Noodles" with Chicken This veggie-heavy chicken dish boasts tons of flavor -- thanks to red curry paste, almond butter and cashews. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Thai Curry Veggie Noodles with Chicken

Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grits You won't find sticks of butter in this comfort food. Don't worry about flavor, though; these shrimp are plenty zesty from the lemon and garlic. Get the Recipe: Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grits

30-Minute Spicy Pork and Sweet Potato Stew Spicy, smoky chipotle chiles and chili powder add long-cooked flavor to this quick pork stew. To save time and use less fat, only the pork is browned in oil, while the onions get pureed with tomatoes, garlic and the chile to make the broth. Get the Recipe: 30-Minute Spicy Pork and Sweet Potato Stew

Pan-Seared Salmon with Kale and Apple Salad This dish may look fancy, but it's easy enough to be a weeknight main course. The salmon cooks in a skillet in less than 10 minutes while the flavors in the crunchy kale salad meld. Add a whole-wheat roll and dinner is ready. Get the Recipe: Pan-Seared Salmon with Kale and Apple Salad

Fettuccine with Walnuts and Parsley Ellie's creamy fettuccine studded with crunchy walnuts will sate your pasta cravings without blowing your diet. Get the Recipe: Fettuccine with Walnuts and Parsley

Pork Tenderloin with Seasoned Rub This lean cut of meat gets tons of flavor from an easy dried-spice rub. Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Seasoned Rub

Roasted Salmon With Shallot Grapefruit Sauce Ellie's roasted salmon recipe relies on the bold flavors of grapefruit, shallot and ginger to add big flavor without a ton of fat and calories. Get the Recipe: Roasted Salmon with Shallot Grapefruit Sauce

Shrimp and Cauliflower "Grits" This healthy twist on a Southern classic is a great addition to a weeknight lineup. Packed with protein and fiber — and creamy faux grits made from cauliflower — it's satisfying and delicious. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Shrimp and Cauliflower Grits

Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles You can have fork-tender turkey meatballs that are golden yet moist, thanks to the air fryer! Pair with fun zoodles, your favorite jarred tomato sauce and an extra pinch of Parmesan for a delicious and wholesome meal. Get the Recipe: Healthy Air Fryer Turkey Meatballs with Zoodles

Garlic-Ginger Chicken Thighs Save yourself some time on the day of a cookout and marinade your chicken in a blend of garlic, ginger, soy sauce and orange juice the night before. Get the Recipe: Dirty P's Garlic-Ginger Chicken Thighs

Indian Shrimp and Lentils A great source of protein, lentils are an underappreciated legume. They absorb flavors really well, have a hearty but soft texture and serve as a versatile backdrop to so many other ingredients. One example? This Indian Shrimp and Lentils dish. The lentils adopt the flavors of the shallot, garlic, garam masala and coconut cream to create a smooth, creamy, protein packed bed upon which the (just as flavorful!) shrimp rest. Enjoy with a garnish of fresh cilantro for an extra fresh element. Get the Recipe: Stewed Garam Masala Lentils with Buttery Shrimp

Chicken with a Lemon Herb Sauce This herby sauce takes skinless chicken breasts from boring to bright in only 25 minutes. Get the Recipe: Chicken with a Lemon Herb Sauce

Salmon with Sweet & Spicy Rub Ellie's 17-minute salmon fillets contain just 280 calories per serving. She saves time in the kitchen with her quick and easy seasoning, which includes chili powder, cumin and some light brown sugar, keeping flavors bold and the fat content low. Get the Recipe: Salmon with Sweet and Spicy Rub

Fettuccine with Creamy Red Pepper Sauce Jarred roasted red peppers, packed with flavor, make this weeknight pasta dish come together in a flash. Tangy feta is crumbled atop the whole-wheat noodles. Get the Recipe: Fettuccine with Creamy Red Pepper-Feta Sauce

Shrimp Stir-Fry Ree's quick shrimp stir-fry is chock full of summer ingredients like sweet corn, zucchini, grape tomatoes and fresh basil. You can serve this dish with rice or pasta, but it's just perfect on its own. Get the Recipe: Shrimp Stir-Fry

Maple-Mustard Roasted Salmon Made with just five ingredients (plus salt and pepper), this salmon recipe is primed for weeknight cooking. Just spread the mustard-maple sauce over each fillet, and then bake until the fish is cooked through. The dish will be ready in just 20 minutes. Get the Recipe: Mustard-Maple Roasted Salmon

Poached Ginger Chicken Poach chicken breasts in a flavorful ginger, shallot and sesame broth for a delicately flavored main dish. Get the Recipe: Poached Ginger Chicken

Grilled Chicken with Avocado Pesto Fill your summer pesto with the usual fresh herbs, think basil and parsley, but then give it a fun upgrade — with avocado! It'll make your pesto super creamy and give it an extra dose of heart-healthy fats. Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Avocado Pesto

Pork Marsala with Polenta One teaspoon of orange juice and a 1/2 teaspoon of orange zest give the sauce for this low-calorie marsala a burst of citrusy flavor. When baking your polenta slices in the oven, be sure to brush them with a tablespoon of olive oil to keep them moist. Get the Recipe: Pork Marsala with Polenta

Spicy Kale and Corn Stuffed Chicken Breasts Superfood kale and sweet corn create a duo rich in vitamin A. The pepper jack cheese adds tons of spice while binding the stuffing for the chicken. If spicy's not your thing, try Monterey Jack or Havarti cheese instead for creamy without the heat. Get the Recipe: Spicy Kale and Corn Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Oven-Baked Salmon This salmon dinner couldn't be simpler. Season the fish with salt and pepper, then pop it in the oven to bake to perfection in 15 minutes. An easy-to-make parsley and almond salsa goes on top. Get the Recipe: Oven-Baked Salmon

Healthy Chipotle Beer-and-Butter Shrimp Foil Pack Chipotle and cumin are tempered by beer, butter and lime in this simple and healthy shrimp dish that comes together in a snap. Sealing the ingredients in aluminum foil before grilling keeps the juices in and makes a sauce that is perfect for pouring over rice. Get the Recipe: Healthy Chipotle Beer-and-Butter Shrimp Foil Pack

Egg-and-Kimchi Rice Bowls For maximum flavor factor on this 20-minute meal, break the yolk and mix it with the rice just before eating; its richness goes nicely with the spicy-vinegary kimchi sauce. Get the Recipe: Egg-and-Kimchi Rice Bowls

Curried Salmon with Mango Chutney With a fresh mango chutney and garlicky swiss chard, this simple salmon dinner is anything but basic. Get the Recipe: Curried Salmon with Mango Chutney

Chipotle-Orange Glazed Pork Chops Maple syrup, orange juice concentrate and chipotles in adobo make a sweet and smoky glaze for lean, center-cut pork chops. Ellie removes the chipotle seeds before preparing the glaze — that way, you get more flavor than heat. Get the Recipe: Chipotle Orange Glazed Pork Chops

Angel-Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Greens Balance out carbs with shrimp: A dozen shrimp is just 85 calories, plus shrimp is packed with protein and selenium, a powerful antioxidant. Get the Recipe: Angel-Hair Pasta with Shrimp and Greens

Lemony Shrimp Scampi with Orzo and Arugula Giada combines fresh lemon flavor with easy orzo and shrimp in one dish. It's easy enough to make on a weeknight, but it's also so delicious that you'll want to make it the next time you're entertaining company. Get the Recipe: Lemony Shrimp Scampi with Orzo and Arugula

Shrimp Fried Cauliflower Rice Sara Lynn's healthy version of a takeout favorite is made with cauliflower rice, loads of veggies, egg and sesame oil. Get the Recipe: Shrimp Fried Cauliflower Rice

Vietnamese Pork Chops with Ginger Rice An easy marinade made with lemongrass, fish sauce, shallot and soy sauce gives these quick-cooking pork chops bold Vietnamese-inspired flavor. Get the Recipe: Vietnamese-Style Pork Chops with Ginger Rice

My Big Fat Greek Burgers Ellie's burger is far from the hockey puck variety that claims to be healthy. A spinach-and-feta-cheese stuffing makes this burger juicy and satisfying, especially when topped with a lemon-and-dill yogurt sauce. Get the Recipe: My Big Fat Greek Burgers

Garden Egg Salad With a few healthy swaps, it's easy to make a lighter take on traditional egg salad. Divide the egg salad among the lettuce leaves, top with sprouts and roll up for a hand-held meal. Get the Recipe: Garden Egg Salad

Salmon Hash Swap fatty breakfast meats for better-for-you salmon in this potato and veggie hash. It's equally good morning or night. Get the Recipe: Salmon Hash

Kale and Apple Salad Antioxidant-rich kale is even better for you when eaten raw. Thin strips are softened in a light lemon dressing, then tossed with the savory-sweet blend of apple, dates, almonds and cheese. A little pecorino goes a long way in giving this nutritious salad a satisfying depth of flavor. Get the Recipe: Kale and Apple Salad

Healthy BBQ Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner Protein- and fiber-packed, this healthy and streamlined salmon dinner for two can be cooked all on one sheet pan. The veggies get a head start, then BBQ-rubbed salmon fillets join in and everything finishes the race at the same time. Get the Recipe: Healthy BBQ Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

Asian Chicken Burgers Punch up a typical chicken burger with big bold flavors like carrots, ginger, hoisin sauce and spicy chili-garlic sauce. Serve with marinated onions and mushrooms on a toasted bun. Get the Recipe: Spicy Hoisin Chicken Burgers

Soy-Maple Salmon A simple marinade of soy sauce and maple syrup transforms salmon fillets into a delicious dinner, rounded out with a side of cauliflower. Get the Recipe: Soy-Maple Salmon with Cauliflower and Pistachios

20-Minute Shrimp and Couscous with Yogurt-Hummus Sauce This speedy shrimp dish gets you whole grains, protein, vegetables and fruit all ready to go in 5 minutes (Pro tip: prep the couscous while the shrimp broils.) Get the Recipe: 20-Minute Shrimp and Couscous With Yogurt-Hummus Sauce

Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap Use store bought hummus, whole wheat wraps and a bevvy of fresh, crisp veggies to roll up this delicious portable lunch. Get the Recipe: Hummus and Grilled Vegetable Wrap

Lighter Shrimp Scampi Traditional shrimp scampi is loaded with butter, however this version is cooked in chicken broth instead and gets an extra punch of flavor from kalamata olives. Get the Recipe: Lightened-Up Shrimp Scampi

Pizza with Cauliflower Crust Katie says, "This is a perfect way to indulge in pizza without any guilt. It's also great if you're gluten-free." Get the Recipe: Pizza with Cauliflower Crust

Ham, Apple and Cheese Quesadilla For a quick but filling meal, fill whole-wheat tortillas with low-sodium ham and Swiss cheese. Sliced apple adds sweetness while mustard gives it kick. Get the Recipe: Ham, Apple and Cheese Quesadilla

20-Minute Chicken Thighs and Couscous with Dill Using boneless, skinless chicken thighs instead of breasts is a smart way to make sure the meat stays moist and flavorful. Plus, the grape tomatoes soften under the heat of the broiler, adding more juicy goodness to the chicken. Lots of lemon, plus dill and oregano, give the dish a Greek feel. Get the Recipe: 20-Minute Chicken Thighs and Couscous with Dill

Mini Meatloaves Who knew meatloaf could be so healthy (or so cute)? These mini loaves are made with a mix of lean ground turkey and pork, and their small size helps keep portions in check. Get the Recipe: Mini Meatloaves

Herbed Chicken Marsala Smothered in low-calorie sauteed mushrooms and sundried tomatoes, this dish is both healthy and satisfying. A little bit of butter goes a long way in the sauce — just a touch adds creamy richness. Get the Recipe: Herbed Chicken Marsala

Soy-Glazed Salmon with Cucumber-Avocado Salad Top salmon filets wtih an easy soy glaze and pair it with a fresh cucumber-and-avocado salad for a restaurant-worthy, Asian-inspired meal that's ready in 25 minutes. Get the Recipe: Soy-Glazed Salmon With Cucumber-Avocado Salad

Tricolore Penne Pasta with Chicken Cook skinless chicken breasts with garlic, tomatoes and arugula to serve as a sauce for whole-wheat pasta. Be sure to save the pasta water so that you can add it as needed for a wetter sauce. Get the Recipe: Tricolore Penne Pasta with Chicken

Coconut Shrimp with Tropical Rice This simple oven-baked coconut shrimp recipe pairs perfectly with a light coconut-scented rice. Get the Recipe: Coconut Shrimp with Cilantro Rice

Grilled Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Salad Ditch starchy sides in favor of this energizing salad of cucumbers and tomatoes. The simple dill-and-lemon dressing complements the grilled chicken without heaping on extra fat or sugar. Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken with Tomato-Cucumber Salad

Seared Salmon with Ponzu and Baby Bok Choy Get jammin’ with salmon one night this week. You’re also in the mood for ponzu and baby bok choy, you say? How serendipitous! We just so happen to have this crazy good Seared Salmon with Ponzu and Baby Bok Choy recipe ready for you. Made with soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, fresh lime and fresh ginger (among other tasty ingredients!), the recipe’s ponzu sauce emphasizes the natural sweetness of the fish and the crispness of the bok choy with its zesty pizzazz. Get the Recipe: Seared Salmon with Baby Bok Choy and Spicy Ginger Sauce

Asparagus and Chicken Stir-fry Instead of ordering take-out, whip up this healthy and satisfying stir-fry. Made with tender chicken breast and asparagus and the flavor trifecta of garlic, soy and ginger, it will sate your Chinese food craving without all the fat and sodium. Get the Recipe: Asparagus and Chicken Stir-fry

Tricolor Salad Pizzas Ellie saves time by using store-bought whole wheat pizza dough for this simple pie. Cut down on the fat by using part-skim mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. Get the Recipe: Tricolor Salad Pizzas

Aida's Lemon Chicken with Artichoke Hearts Artichokes transform lemon chicken into a quick and hearty dinner. Let them simmer in the pan for a few minutes so that they become juicy and fully infused with the wine, onion and garlic sauce. Get the Recipe: Lemon Chicken with Artichoke Hearts

Butternut Squash and Gorgonzola Pizza Who needs marinara sauce? Ellie Kriger tops this savory pie with butternut squash, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, sage and walnuts. Get the Recipe: Butternut Squash and Gorgonzola Pizza

Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw This Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw recipe is an alternative take on the classic pork chops and apple sauce. With a perfectly cooked chop seared on all sides, then finished in the pan with a mixture of apple, onion, carrot and cabbage, this dish is hard to beat. But adding the warm apple slaw on the side hits the dish out of the park. If you’re looking to streamline the recipe, buy precut slaw mix instead of breaking down your own carrots and cabbage. Get the Recipe: Sage Rubbed Pork Chops with Warm Apple Slaw

Blackened Salmon with Spinach and Black-Eyed Peas Give salmon fillets a pop of flavor with Cajun seasoning. Pro Tip: Be sure to salt both sides of your fillet for max flavor — unless your Cajun seasoning blend already contains salt. Get the Recipe: Blackened Salmon with Spinach and Black-Eyed Peas

Honey Mustard and Red Onion Barbecued Chicken Rachael Ray coats juicy chicken pieces in a mixture of brown sugar, honey mustard, allspice and curry for sweet-spicy flavor and then grills the chicken to smoky-charred perfection. Get the Recipe: Honey Mustard and Red Onion Barbecued Chicken

Giada's Salmon Baked in Foil Baking the salmon in foil allows it to fully soak up the lemon juice and flavor of the herbs without the need for added fats. Get the Recipe: Salmon Baked in Foil

25-Minute Cod with Lentils Using canned lentils instead of raw saves you at least 30 minutes of cooking time. Here, we simmer them quickly with bacon and red wine to play up their earthy flavor; sliced celery stirred in at the end adds a fresh, crisp note. The lentils make a terrific bed for the mild, meaty cod fillets. Get the Recipe: 25-Minute Cod with Lentils

Mexican Chicken Stew Leftover rotisserie chicken makes this delicious stew a quick-fix meal. Get the Recipe: Mexican Chicken Stew

Steak Frites with Herb Mustard Indulge your craving for this classic combination of beef and potatoes with this lightened-up version. The oven-baked fries will save significant calories, and a lean cut of flank steak, with excess fat trimmed away, will deliver a healthy dose of protein. Get the Recipe: Steak Frites With Herb Mustard

Chicken-Chickpea Curry A fan favorite, curry dishes are super simple to make and also pack a lot of flavor. This healthy Chicken-Chickpea Curry omits coconut milk, a typical ingredient found within curry, but swaps in the starchy goodness of chickpeas to add a creamy element to the dish. Peppered with other power foods like jalapeno, okra, tomatoes and ginger, this flavorful curry is great paired with a bit of plain yogurt and naan bread. Get the Recipe: Chicken-Chickpea Curry

Grilled Steak With Green Beans, Tomatoes and Chimichurri Sauce Stretch your strip steaks by serving smaller portions alongside a hearty serving of grilled green beans and tomatoes. Get the Recipe: Grilled Steak with Green Beans, Tomatoes and Chimichurri Sauce

Hot-and-Sour Shrimp Noodle Soup Protein-packed shrimp cooks in mere minutes, making an excellent choice for healthy dinners in a hurry. Fish sauce, red curry paste and just a touch of brown sugar evoke the same flavors as your favorite takeout soup, but skip the extra calories. Get the Recipe: Shrimp and Vegetable Noodle Soup with Red Curry Paste

Bacon and Kimchi Noodle Stir-Fry At only 430 calories per serving, this 35-minute stir-fry is sure to become a favorite in your household. Top with a tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds to give your savory noodles some extra texture. Get the Recipe: Bacon and Kimchi Noodle Stir-Fry

Pressure Cooker Beef Stroganoff Pressure cookers take the pressure off you, making it easy to cook long-braise dishes for weeknight dinners. This beef stroganoff uses lean beef chuck for a high-protein feast. Get the Recipe: Healthy Pressure Cooker Beef Stroganoff

Chicken with Ginger Beet Noodles Spiralized beets make the perfect, healthy substitute for noodles. They bring a delicious earthy flavor to the dish — along with tons of vibrant color. Get the Recipe: Chicken with Ginger Beet Noodles

Tofu Red Curry with Rice Noodles You only need 30 minutes to make this delicious, protein-packed tofu curry. Get the Recipe: Tofu Red Curry with Rice Noodles

Middle Eastern-Style Chicken, Veggies and Rice This one-dish meal is packed with flavor, and as easy as it is healthy. Rotisserie chicken, microwavable brown rice and pre-trimmed beans make this meal a cinch to prepare in less than 30 minutes. The bold spice blend and toasted nuts bring warm Moroccan flavor that'll make this dish memorable. Get the Recipe: Easy One-Pan Chicken, Veggies and Rice

Rigatoni with Cabbage and Fontina Cabbage might not be your go-to when you're making pasta but consider giving it a try— it adds fiber and flavor! Get the Recipe: Rigatoni with Cabbage and Fontina

Shortcut Chicken Chili You've got to love a good shortcut — especially when it makes healthy eating easier! This chili uses cooked, rotisserie chicken for a ligthened up version of the comfort food classic in a fraction of the time. Get the Recipe: Shortcut Chicken Chili

Falafel-Crusted Chicken with Hummus Slaw Store-bought falafel mix gives baked chicken a great crispy crust and pairs perfectly with spicy harissa hummus. Get the Recipe: Falafel-Crusted Chicken With Hummus Slaw

Spinach and Cheese Pork Chops with Polenta Sauteed spinach steals the show in this dish. Nestled between pork and melted provolone, it’s the perfect way to serve veggies to picky eaters. Tender baked polenta rounds out the dish — and adds a boost of fiber, too! Get the Recipe: Spinach-and-Cheese Pork Chops with Polenta

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Pancetta and Broccoli Rabe These loaded sweet potatoes are packed with garlicky vegetables and crispy pancetta and topped with a light ricotta-parmesan sauce spiced with a hint of nutmeg. Get the Recipe: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes With Pancetta and Broccoli Rabe

Chicken Fingers with Curried Ketchup Serve this kid-favorite meal with steamed broccoli and sauce for just 330 calories per serving. Ketchup dressed up with curry powder makes a quick, simple dipper. Get the Recipe: Chicken Fingers With Curried Ketchup

Blackened Salmon with Lima Bean Smashed Potatoes Rich in flavor when prepared simply, salmon is a very versatile fish that absorbs flavor well, which is why this Blackened Salmon with Lima Bean Smashed Potatoes is the dinner you need in your life. The fish is heavily rubbed with a spicy combination of paprika, thyme and cayenne pepper to deeply season it and create a beautiful crust on its exterior when it hits the heat. Paired with a bright lima bean smashed potato side, this dish is the ultimate dinner for a busy weeknight. Get the Recipe: Blackened Salmon with Lima Bean Smashed Potatoes

Grilled Chicken with Roasted Kale Kale roasted with potatoes, tomatoes and Parmesan cheese pairs perfectly with simply grilled chicken. Get the Recipe: Grilled Chicken With Roasted Kale

Sesame Chicken and Broccoli "Rice" Every part of the green cruciferous vegetable — from stem to florets — gets used in this protein-packed chicken and broccoli dish. The stems become a no-carb rice, and florets are gently steamed. Get the Recipe: Whole30 Sesame Chicken and Broccoli Rice

Pasta with Escarole, White Beans and Chicken Sausage Ellie manages to pack a whopping 30 grams of protein into just one serving of this pasta dish with help from whole-wheat bowtie pasta, chicken sausage and cannellini beans. The escarole is key to adding a leafy crunch and, most important, fiber. Get the Recipe: Pasta with Escarole, White Beans and Chicken Sausage

Chicken and Asparagus Crepes Fill store-bought crepes with shredded rotisserie chicken, ricotta cheese and herbs. Top with fresh asparagus and a light, lemony sauce. Get the Recipe: Chicken and Asparagus Crepes

Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw and Brown Sugar Pineapple Combine the best of both worlds, savory and sweet, by serving succulent grilled pork tacos with chunks of pineapple. The sweetness of the fruit will perfectly complement the heat from the chipotle chile powder in the pork rub. Get the Recipe: Grilled Chipotle Pork Tacos with Red Slaw and Brown Sugar Pineapple

Steak with Avocado Sauce and Tomato Salad Try this Mexican-inspired steak dinner when you need a quick but healthy main course. The 30-minute meal features slices of beef eye round roast, an easy avocado-cilantro sauce, a tomato and hearts of palm salad and flour tortillas. Get the Recipe: Steak with Avocado Sauce and Tomato Salad

Sloppy Joes These meaty, cafeteria-style sloppy joes have all the flavor of the sandwich you grew up on, but they're extra-lean so you can feel good about making them for your family. Get the Recipe: Sloppy Joes

Spicy Pasta with Tilapia Garlic, herbs and red pepper flakes give the tomato sauce full flavor, while tilapia provides lean protein and multigrain spaghetti adds fiber. Best of all, the pasta dish is on the table in 35 minutes. Get the Recipe: Spicy Pasta With Tilapia

Vegetable Noodle Soup This soup is just as good for dinner as it is for lunch -- it's warming and comforting and perfect for a rainy day. Get the Recipe: Vegetable Noodle Soup

Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger This one-skillet recipe pairs sauteed chicken with ginger, basil and mint, and it comes together in only 25 minutes. Get the Recipe: Sauteed Chicken Breasts with Fresh Herbs and Ginger

Shrimp and Snow Pea Salad Ellie uses pre-cooked shrimp to make this Asian-inspired salad super-fast. Make a quick sesame dressing, then add in radishes, scallions and fresh, crisp snow peas. Get the Recipe: Shrimp and Snow Pea Salad

Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Cabbage Buttery baked cabbage and juicy roast pork are a classic combination that only improves by adding a tangy bell pepper sauce on top. Get the Recipe: Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Cabbage

Tofu, Noodles and Asian Greens Whip up a bowl of warming Asian soup in less than 20 minutes with greens, tofu and udon noodles. Get the Recipe: Udon with Tofu and Asian Greens

Kale and Artichoke Chicken Casserole Casseroles have a pretty bad reputation (think TV dinners cooked in the microwave that lack texture, flavor and identifiable ingredients), but this Kale and Artichoke Chicken Casserole is here to turn that common misconception on its head. The real deal, this casserole marries the flavors of kale, artichoke hearts, onion, chicken and grated Parmesan cheese through a dreamy, creamy sauce and lots of panko bread crumbs. Did we mention it gets topped with additional Parm and then broiled to become a toasty, cheesy miracle? Oh, well it does, so break out your forks. Get the Recipe: Kale and Artichoke Chicken Casserole

Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu Mushroom swaps for beef in this vegetarian take on a Bolognese. Chopped walnuts add a delicious crunch, while fresh rosemary and parsley lend vibrant flavor and color. Get the Recipe: Pappardelle with Mushroom Ragu